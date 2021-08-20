The best slots to play with bitcoin

The rise of online bitcoin gambling means there is a wealth of great games for players to choose from. So much so that it can be a struggle knowing where to begin. One of the great things about online slots is that they can often be demoed at any online casinos for free so players can try some of them without spending a Satoshi. However, as we said, there are many bitcoin slots, and demoing them all would take a considerable amount of time! So, to quicken the search; here are five excellent slots to play with bitcoin.

Book of Truth (TrueLab Games)

Okay, ‘book of’ games are a dime a dozen, but developer TrueLab Games has done something pretty special with Book of Truth to make it stand out from the crowd. If you’ve played one of these games before, you’ll be familiar with the chosen special symbol for free spins. You know the one that expands to cover all positions on its reel and pay from every position? Pretty standard. Not in Book of Truth, where every pay symbol in free spins is a special expanding symbol. If that sounds chaotic, then you’re right because it means the max win in Book of Truth can reach 12-15,000x the bet instead of the usual 5,000x.

Buffalo Power: Hold and Win (Playson)

With Buffalo Power: Hold and Win developer Playson has combined classic slot elements into one playable game. Number one is the majestic North American wilderness theme, where players bump into animals as diverse as wolves, bears, eagles, and buffalo out on the prairies. The other element is the gameplay, where the bonus game is built around a pacy hold and win game. Here, players collect Power Symbols and Bonus Symbols to potentially score cash wins and a selection of jackpots. It might be peaceful out on the prairie, but it won’t be if you collect a stack of bitcoins in Buffalo Power.

Aztec Pyramid Megaways (Booongo)

You couldn’t have a list of hot bitcoin slots and not have at least one powered by Big Time Gaming’s popular Megaways engine. This one, Aztec Pyramid Megaways, is from developer Booongo and takes players to the steamy South American jungles for some high thrills gaming. Here you’ll find a selection of classic Megaways features, including cascades, max ways, and free spins where an unlimited progressive win multiplier comes into play. Wrap it all up in exotic Aztec imagery and a massive max win figure of 50,000x the bet, and you’ve got the makings of a top bitcoin slot.

Eastern Emeralds (Quickspin)

Eastern Emeralds is a solid Asian themed game and one of Quickspin’s most popular slots. This one takes players to a misty mountainous region full of dreamy landscapes and pagodas. When there, the aim is to trigger free spins where some truly staggering multipliers are available. Players can choose from four free spins games, the most volatile offering a top multiplier of x1,680! With so much multiplying action going on, you want to see a big max win figure to match. Fortunately, Eastern Emeralds doesn’t disappoint in this department where wins as high as 16,003x the stake are possible!

Lucky Lady’s Clover (Bgaming)

Lucky Lady’s Clover isn’t the fanciest bitcoin slot you’ll come across, but we’ve included it on the list as it remains a popular choice for several reasons. One is that Lucky Lady’s Clover packs some seriously good stats, the kind that pleases all but the most hardcore of online gamblers. RTP is excellent, as is its top win of 10,000x the bet, while volatility is medium. On the gameplay side of things, Lucky Lady’s Clover keeps it simple yet effective. Trigger up to 15 free spins where all wins are tripled in value. The lady wild symbol also doubles all win values she is part of, meaning you have the recipe for some potentially wild times in this Irish themed game.

Wrap up

As you can see, when it comes to playing online slots with bitcoin, there is a wide variety to choose. Choice is a good thing, and no matter what your gambling style or preference, there is bound to be a top bitcoin slot to match your needs.