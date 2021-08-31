Watch Candyman 2021 Online Stream: Is it free anywhere?

Here’s Where You Can Watch Candyman For Free On Streaming. Is ‘Candyman 2021’ on HBO Max, Netflix or Prime video? How to Watch the Horror Sequel? Candyman’ Streaming Free: How to Watch ”Candyman 2021” At Home online?

After more than a year of delay for the covid-1 pandemic epidemic, the ghost sequel to filmmaker Nia Docoster is set to hit theaters today.

We found a link where you can watch Universal Studio movie the candyman. Hopefully this will be the best for you. Free is a lot that you can see in your desired resolution.

Watch Now: Candyman (2021) Universal Studio.

Although this is the fourth film in the Candyman series, the 2021 movie will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1992 film. Yahya Abdul-Matin II, who recently starred in HBO’s Watchman series, will play Anthony McCoy, a visual artist who stumbles across the gruesome true story of the killer known as Candyman. Free streams link is below in this article ok 😉

Watch Here: Candyman (2021) Universal Studio. Online for Free

Can you watch Candyman 2021 on HBO Max?

Is Candyman streaming on HBO Max? No, Candyman 2021, distributed by Universal, is available only in theaters. But HBO Max has what’s known as a pay-one licensing deal with Universal, which means HBO is the first place Universal’s movies are shown on TV or streaming services.

Watch other movies being released on HBO Max using this technique. You can get HBO Max for free when you sign up for the Fiber 1000 MBPS speed internet plan through AT&T. If the Fiber internet is available at your address, you can also get a TV and internet package that includes free HBO Max.

A stand-alone streaming service that lets you stream all of HBO MAX with a TV package. You can stream HBO at hbomax.com and also via the HBO app on supported devices.

Platforms and devices: Amazon Fire, Roku, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, PlayStation 4, Macs and PCs, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, TiVo

Is Candyman 2021 on Netflix?

NO

Candyman 2021 is Not available on Netflix. Candyman 3: Day of the Dead Streaming Online on Netflix.

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now Like: Fatherhood, The Outlaw Josey Wales,Wish Dragon, Spenser Confidential,Homefront, The Little Rascals,The Mitchells vs, The Machines, The Ice Road and more others movie you can stream using this technique.

Here are three options for getting free Netflix you can try it. (No More Free Netflix Streaming Trials)

Netflix offers a free one-month trial of their DVD rental service. You can sign up for either the Standard or Premier plan.

Both plans allow you to rent an unlimited number of DVDs per month. They also come with free shipping and returns, zero late fees, and the ability to cancel any time. You’ll be asked for your payment information when you sign up for the free trial. If you don’t cancel your subscription before the trial ends, Netflix will start charging you the standard monthly rate for the plan you chose.

If you have a friend or family member with a Netflix account, ask if they mind sharing their login credentials with you. This is one of the most common practices for getting free Netflix, and one many college students practice.

When you ask, be prepared to receive a no. Some friends or family won’t want to share their email and password, and others might ask you to pay half the monthly subscription cost.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, getting free Netflix is easy. The wireless company has a program called Netflix on Us where T-Mobile will pay for your Netflix account.

There are a few limitations, and not every plan is eligible for this promotion. You must have two or more lines to qualify, and your T-Mobile plan determines whether you get a Netflix Basic or Standard plan.

Is Candyman available to stream on Disney Plus?

How to watch candyman disney plus for free? You need to know the whole thing.

Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Candyman and how and where to watch Candyman: full movie online for free right now.

If you sign up for either the Start Unlimited plan or the Do More Unlimited plan, you can get the service for free for six months. If you sign up for the Play More Unlimited plan or the Get More Unlimited Plan, you can get Disney Plus for free and ESPN Plus and Hulu (with ads) for free.

Disney Plus is a dominant player in the category, and why wouldn’t it be? Disney controls a frankly frightening number of properties, from Marvel, to Star Wars, to Disney’s own animated canon, to The Simpsons (all 30 seasons, and counting). At $8 per month, it’s among the cheaper of the best streaming services out there, and a lot of the content is available in 4K resolution with HDR color palettes, too.

Oh, and in big news, Disney Plus is also being turned into a PPV service, or at least the company is testing the waters. Disney’s live-action Mulan cost $30 from Sept. 4 until its December 2020 free release, and, thankfully, they’re doing the same with Black Widow. The Mandalorian season 2 and WandaVision got rave reviews, and Loki is the service’s biggest hit yet. Fans of Disney, Marvel, Pixar and/or Star Wars have no choice but to subscribe, which makes Disney Plus one of the best streaming services. Disney Plus won multiple awards in the 2021 Tom’s Guide Awards including Best Streaming App and a Highly Recommended nod for Best Streaming Service for Original Programming. Enjoy disney+ for free life time..

Is Candyman on hulu?

The new Candyman 2021 is not available now. Candyman 3: Day of the Dead Streaming Online on hulu.

You can watch candyman 3 on hulu for free now. Just sign up for one of the Hulu free trial offers. For the Hulu with ads plan and the Hulu with no ads plan, the service gives you a free Hulu trial for 30 days. … The free trial period for Hulu + Live TV is only seven days before the service starts charging your account.

Others wey to watch hulu for free.. If you want to keep current with the latest TV shows but don’t feel like investing in a cable subscription or an HD antenna, Hulu is the best streaming service for you. This service provides access to most major network shows (aside from CBS’ programs) and a handful of cable shows the day after they air. It also lets subscribers access a show’s current season — or often all of the program’s seasons.

In addition, the service hosts a number of original shows (including joint ventures with the BBC, like The Wrong Mans and season 4 of The Thick of It), a selection of offbeat movies and a surprising amount of classic anime series. Recent Hulu hits include a remake of High Fidelity that brings the record shop to New York, and swaps John Cusack out for Zoe Kravitz (which got cancelled, RIP). Even with a paid subscription, you have to sit through commercials, but far fewer than if you watched the same shows on cable. Hulu’s live TV streaming option is also a solid aspect of its overall package, and that will let you watch CBS too.

How to watch Candyman prime video for free?

How to get Amazon Prime Video free. Right now, the best way to get a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video is to sign up for a month’s free trial. As long as you cancel before the period is up, it won’t cost you a penny.

The at-home theater experience has gotten a whole lot more convenient thanks to Amazon. Your go-to retailer for everything from flower pots to fashion accessories is also now one of the best places to get your Friday night entertainment.

Prime Video not only gives you access to tons of your favorite movies and TV shows but also offers some of the most popular original content around, like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” and “Fleabag”. Outside of all the titles included as part of your subscription, Prime Video also features a library of additional movies and shows that you can rent or buy individually for an extra fee, including a few brand-new movies that were just released in theaters.

Prime Video also allows you to add other premium channels, including HBO, Starz, and Showtime to your subscription, though you’ll have to pay an additional monthly cost. But if you’re looking to dump cable and add more streaming services to your entertainment roster, then read on to find out how to use Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Candyman for free on Peacock TV?

Peacock TV is a streaming service from NBCUniversal. It allows you to watch content that’s owned by the NBCUniversal conglomerate, as well as series and movies from other partner networks. This includes classics like “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “30 Rock.” Peacock also offers original programming, such as “A.P. Bio” and the latest iteration of “Saved By the Bell.”

If you sign up for a paid Peacock subscription, you’ll get access to even more content. But the free tier still allows you to watch a wealth of NBC shows, movies, and original programming, albeit with frequent ads. This includes the first two seasons of “The Office.”

For her horror redo, the filmmaker confronted the pressures for success. “There are a lot of people that you want to do well for, and that can be daunting.”

This article contains spoilers for the new film “Candyman.” When Nia DaCosta was a child in 1992 New York, you couldn’t tell her that the villain in the original horror film “Candyman” didn’t really exist. In fact, she vividly remembers the story of a woman who was killed in those days by someone who climbed through her bathroom mirror. “It was something that we talked about because it happened at the projects behind my elementary school,” the director said. “So, for me growing up, Candyman was real. He wasn’t coming from a movie.”

It might sound like the naïve belief of a young girl, but when you reconsider the brutal back story of “Candyman” — a 19th-century Black male artist who was murdered by a mob of white men for falling in love with a white woman — the legend feels startlingly real.

It’s one reason DaCosta revisited that story with the new “Candyman,” starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony, a painter struggling to contend with a white art world as he becomes horrifyingly obsessed with the story of Candyman. His girlfriend and the director of the gallery that shows his work, Brianna (Teyonah Parris), wants to bury the legend and stop it from recurring.

The director, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, traveled to the Chicago neighborhood that was once home to the Cabrini-Green projects where the first movie was set, to absorb as much as she could about an area that is now almost completely gentrified. For her, it was about contextualizing a long history of racial atrocities that extend far beyond Candyman through the perspectives of both current and former residents. “You really have to hold as many stories as possible in your hands before you figure out how to tell your singular story in the best way,” the director said.

The new film re-examines the myth and wrath of a man who has haunted this neighborhood for hundreds of years, even now in the new film when his story has almost faded into history. But say his name five times in a mirror and you’ll meet a bloody fate that won’t be soon forgotten.

“It’s all about, My name is to be remembered, My story is to be remembered — by this community in particular,” DaCosta added. “Because the community doesn’t exist anymore, and gentrification changed the demographics of the community.”

Calling from Britain, where she is shooting the superhero film “The Marvels,” the filmmaker talked about the cyclic nature of storytelling and legends in Black communities, paying respect to Cabrini-Green and the gargantuan undertaking that is “Candyman.” These are edited excerpts from our conversation.

‘Candyman’ Grosses $22.3 Million to Become the First #1 Film Directed by a Black Woman. It’s the first time a female Black director has had a #1 film. And even better, it’s for a risk-taking film. Producers take note.

The end of August is known for its box-office doldrums, exhibition continues to face a dark time — and Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” scored an estimated $22,370,00 in its initial domestic weekend, beating the lowball projection of $15 million by nearly 50 percent.

That success testifies to the enduring appeal of the 1992 horror film, but it’s not the only good news: The #2 film, “Free Guy” (Disney), dropped only 27 percent in its third weekend.

All told, the weekend grossed $63 million. That’s about the same as last week and it represents 58 percent of the same weekend in 2019. Our ongoing comparative four-week rolling average increased slightly, to 56 percent of the same 2019 period. That’s the highest number since mid-July.

Here are a couple of standout comparisons for “Candyman.” Two years ago, “Angel Has Fallen,” the third film in Lionsgate’s action franchise, opened the same weekend to $21 million. At that time, it was considered an excellent result for the date. Two weeks ago, “Don’t Breathe 2” opened to $10.6 million. That number informed the lowball guesses for “Candyman,” but those didn’t consider several notable factors.

First is the intensity of interest. The original film, which was based on a short story by Clive Barker, centered on an urban legend about the ghost of a murdered son of a slave who reappears and goes on a murderous rampage. The new version, unlike 1992’s, has a Black creative team that includes writing and producing roles for Jordan Peele.

Universal believed it would attract Black viewers with the pedigree of “Get Out” and “Us,” and it did. However, the appeal was more diverse: Per the studio’s audience survey, 37 percent of the audience was Black, white was 30 percent, Latinos 22 percent, and Asians 5 percent. That spread was key to reaching the higher number.

Also restraining initial estimates was the film was it didn’t play it safe. Reviews were among the best for wide studio releases this year, which doesn’t necessarily mean much in reaching a wide audience for a horror film, but they did emphasize the film’s original elements as well as Peele’s influence while emphasizing DaCosta’s individual contribution. An element of danger, a sense of the unknown, strong IP and execution: That’s a good lesson for producers who fear taking risks.

“Candyman” appears to be the first #1 film from a Black female director. Although some have come close, including Ava DuVernay (“Selma,” “A Wrinkle in Time”) and Gina Prince-Blythewood (“Love and Basketball”), all opened in second place. DaCosta has broken new ground.

Universal and MGM’s “Candyman” is expected to slay the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with a projected gross of $20.7 million.

The horror film, directed by Nia DaCosta, raked in $9.1 million from 3,569 theaters on Friday, and is expected to add another $11 million to its total by the end of the weekend. This puts “Candyman’s” debut ahead of previous industry predictions, which had the R-rated slasher film debuting to $15 million. Although concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 are slowing down moviegoing, “Candyman” should still have a solid debut.

Produced and written by Jordan Peele, “Candyman” is a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend of a killer who is summoned by those daring enough to repeat his name five times into a mirror. A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 film of the same name directed by Bernard Rose, “Candyman” is premiering exclusively in theaters — a strategy that has recently seemed to help films top the box office charts. The film also had a production budget of $25 million, giving it a solid chance at a decent payout at the box office. “Candyman” stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo.

Elsewhere on the box office charts, Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy” is still going strong, landing at No. 2 with an expected additional $12 million to $14 million in its third week, which would put its cume near the $80 million mark. Starring Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” has topped the domestic box office for the past two weekends.

Paramount’s “PAW Patrol” film adaptation is expected to come in at No. 3 with an added $6.5 million, bringing its total up to $23.97 million. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2,” earning an expected $4.7 million and $2.5 million, respectively. If the films meet their box office projections, “Jungle Cruise’s” cume will grow to an impressive $99.8 million, while “Don’t Breathe 2” will reach $24.25 million.

How to watch candyman 2021 in United States?

USA solution : Watching free Candyman online is a convenient and frugal way to see the films you love right from the comfort of your own home. Yes, there are plenty of sites where you can get movies “for free” but the ones listed below are clean from viruses and completely legal to use.

Candyman comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday, August 27. As with previous Universal Pictures 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Candyman online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch candyman 2021 in United KingdoM?

UK Solution: Ways to Stream Candyman 3 Movies Legally for Free in the UK. If you’ve got some time on your hands and need to keep yourself entertained, you might be considering signing up to a few premium streaming services. But did you know that it’s also possible to watch free movies online in the UK, legally?

Let’s take a look at the best free streaming services, which you can watch in mobile apps, on streaming sticks, or on your smart TV.

If you haven’t used Channel 4’s All 4 streaming app lately you might have missed the fact that they added Film4 to the mix last November. The ad-supported service has up to around 30 movies available at any time, and the selection is refreshed frequently. There’s plenty of great stuff on there for all tastes, whether you like Brit comedies, Hollywood blockbusters, or indie flicks.

Like other Universal Pictures releases since UK cinemas reopened, Candyman is getting an exclusive cinema release and it’s out right now.

There will eventually be a digital release for the movie, but it might not be for a while yet. For instance, Space Jam: A New Legacy came out in cinemas on July 16 and is out to rent at home from August 23.

At least you can head straight to your local cinema if you want to watch Candyman in the meantime.

How to watch candyman 2021 in Canada?

Canada Solution: FREE streaming services or channels available in Canada for candyman 2021. Ahh, what would we do without the endless stream of content that’s been keeping us entertained while in quarantine? But if you don’t wanna deal with the hefty price tags of popular sites like Netflix, Prime Video, or Crave, why not check out some of these cheaper options? And by cheaper, we do mean free streaming services you can use in Canada. Yup, you can access a ton of great TV shows and movies with a few clicks and no hands reaching into your wallet!

Australia Solution: Best Free TV and Movie Streaming Services in Australia. Currently, there’s no confirmation whether Candyman will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Universal Pictures films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Candyman.

Currently you are able to watch “Candyman 2021” streaming on fuboTV, DIRECTV, Spectrum On Demand or for free with ads on Peacock, Peacock Premium. It is also possible to rent “Candyman 3” on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Redbox, AMC on Demand, DIRECTV online and to download it on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Redbox, AMC on Demand, DIRECTV.

If you want to Candyman free streaming platform TV and movies, consider this list your new best friend!

IMDb TV.

The Roku Channel.

Tubi.

Pluto TV.

Vudu.

Crackle.

Kanopy.

Popcornflix.

How to Watch Candyman 2021 Online in Australia?

Helen Lyle is a student who decides to write a thesis about local legends and myths. She visits a part of the town, where she learns about the legend of the Candyman, a one-armed man who appears when you say his name five times, in front of a mirror. Of course, Helen doesn’t believe all this stuff, but the people of the area are really afraid. When she ignores their warnings and begins her investigation in the places that he is rumored to appear, a series of horrible murders begins. Could the legend be true?

Here is the comprehensive list of streaming providers that will show Candyman in Australia. If Candyman will appear with other providers further down the line, this table will be updated.

Candyman is a great Horror movie, we’ve selected several other movie options that we think you would like to stream if you have watched Candyman

Did Nia DaCosta’s ambitious sequel match up to the 1992 original? And what about the newly revised and modernised lore?

As surely as the sun keeps rising in the east, Hollywood will keep remaking horror classics to inconsistent returns, but there’s a better argument to be made for exhuming and reanimating 1992’s canonized Candyman than most.

The adaptation of Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden was so forward-thinking for its time that in many respects, we’ve only caught up to it now; its resentment of gentrification has only grown more commonplace in the mainstream, and same goes for its canny insight into how black people’s suffering gets codified into urban legend. Rather than reiterating the major bullet points, Nia DaCosta’s new film takes the original as a jumping-off point, first and foremost by trading protagonist perspectives.

Where the first film focused on a white semiotics grad student investigating the “Candyman” myth, a painter played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes the lead this time around, the switch in racial demographic ushering in a slew of fresh implications. Here’s the lowdown on the film’s key departures, complete with spoilers, best read far away from any and all mirrors:

At the heart of Bernard Rose’s initial take on the material, there’s a culture clash between academic-minded Helen Lyles and the subjects that she’s researching in Chicago’s historically mistreated Cabrini-Green housing projects. All her big talk about socioeconomic disparities and institutional iniquities mostly falls on uninterested ears, everyone being more focused on actually living their lives than translating them into a thesis. DaCosta’s treatment of the Chicago arts scene harkens back to this playful pretentiousness, highfalutin language now exchanged between Abdul-Mateen’s “Basquiat-ass” hipster Anthony and a haughty (white, it should be mentioned) critic.

They talk circles around one another in post-collegiate jargon, their gasbag discussion of paradigms and frameworks completely out of joint with the urgency of the trauma Anthony’s set out to depict. Anyone who’s sat through a snoozer art appreciation course will get at least a chuckle from the merciless accuracy of the strained casual tone adopted when using a word like “reified”.

Smaller gestures here and there modernize the concept of Candyman, a hook-handed ghoul that appears to murder those foolhardy enough to speak his name five times into a mirror. The Gen Z teens tauntingly summoning the Candyman in a possible nod to the Slenderman stabbing of 2014 qualifies as one, and a pair of characters without counterparts in the original would be another. Though the main conflict burns between Anthony and his gallery curator girlfriend Brianna (Teyoonah Parris), her brother Troy (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) and his boyfriend Grady (Kyle Kaminsky) pop in to lighten things up every few scenes with some snappy levity.

Troy gets in a couple of friendly cracks at the gratuitously handsome Anthony’s expense – he needs to spend less time with the weights and more with the brushes if he’s going to support Brianna, Troy ribs – but his function goes beyond simple comic relief. As a gay couple, and an interracial one at that, he and Grady’s casual, unremarked-upon presence signals the partial arrival of a future that felt remote as recently as the 90s.

HBO Max has become synonymous with streaming new theatrical movies, because of an unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost an equivalent day they hit US cinemas. But this weekend’s biggest movie, the horror sequel Candyman, isn’t available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter.

That’s because HBO Max is streaming only Universal Studio. movies an equivalent day, and Candyman is distributed by main company. (But the new Candyman will land at HBO Max, eventually.)

HBO Max made waves last year when it announced that it might stream new, theatrically released movies from Warner Bros. studios at no extra charge an equivalent day they hit the large screen during 2021. That included Godzilla vs. Kong, within the Heights and Space Jam: a replacement Legacy earlier this year, also as upcoming releases Dune and therefore the Matrix 4. the newest two WB movies, The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence, are online streaming on HBO Max now.

But it also means movies from the other studio won’t get on Max same day.

The strategy is causing some misguided hope among movienet when any new movie hits theaters. Without knowing the studio distributing that new flick, many people get curious that perhaps it’s one among the films available on HBO Max too.

Warner Bros. movies have the direct pipeline to Max because Universal Studio and Warner Bros. are both owned and operated by AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Universal. They’re siblings, essentially.

But it’s worth noting that this hybrid strategy is exclusive to Warner Bros Studio. and HBO. No other Hollywood studios are being this aggressive in putting this many movies in HBO (including megabudget ones) on a streaming service immediately at no extra charge.

The hybrid release strategy is so aggressive, in fact, that Warner Media is ending it after 2021. Starting in 2022, Warner Bros.The movies are expected to possess a 45-day window exclusively in theaters before moving to other formats like online rentals and HBO Max. However, that theatrical window are going to be much shorter than it had been before the pandemic.

Candyman director Nia DaCosta has made history by becoming the first black woman to have a film open at number one on the North American box office chart.

The director’s reimagining of the 1992 horror made $22m (£16m) in its first weekend in US and Canadian cinemas.

That is almost as much as the film – co-written and produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele – actually cost to make.

Based on a Clive Barker story, the film is named after a hook-handed killer who has spawned a fearsome urban legend.

The new film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a visual artist who comes to regret basing an exhibit on the Candyman myth.

DaCosta only had one feature credit, 2018’s Little Woods, when she was invited to direct the latest instalment in the horror franchise.

The 31-year-old is currently working on The Marvels, the sequel to the 2019 Marvel comic book blockbuster Captain Marvel.

Candyman is the latest horror release to perform strongly in US cinemas as the sector recovers from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

A Quiet Place Part II was another scary success story, having made more than half of its $296m (£215m) worldwide haul from North American audiences.

Box office analysts said Candyman surpassed their expectations for an R-rated film opening in the Covid-19 era.

It performed better than had been expected even with Hurricane Ida depressing attendance in some southern US states.

Candyman also bucked a recent trend by launching only in cinemas, without a simultaneous release on streaming sites.

Films that have adopted a dual-release strategy, such as Black Widow and The Suicide Squad, have seen takings decline steeply in their second weekend in cinemas.

Candyman’s success came at the expense of action comedy Free Guy, which slipped to second place with weekend takings of $13.6m (£9.8m).

Canine cartoon Paw Patrol: The Movie also dropped down a place, making $6.6m(£4.8m) in its second weekend in North American picture houses.

Thanks All the talented people who gave us this movie. Many thanks to Techai for their support. Below are the names of each person participating in this movie

Candyman: Running time: 1 hour 31 minutes. In theaters.

Candyman (2021) Full Cast & Crew

Director: Nia DaCosta

Writers: Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, Vanessa Williams, Brian King, Miriam Moss, Rebecca Spence, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Christiana Clark, Michael Hargrove, Rodney L Jones III, Heidi Grace Engerman, Ireon Roach, Breanna Lind

Genre: Mystery & Thriller, Horror

IMDb RATING: 6.5/10 (6.5k)

POPULARITY: 8^39

Metascore: 72

Official Trailer views 27,667,876

Rotten Tomatoes Rating

3.9 out of 5 average rating

TOMATOMETER: 85%

AUDIENCE SCORE: 74%

Box Office (Gross USA): $22.0M

Production Co: Monkeypaw Productions, Universal Pictures, BRON Creative, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sound Mix: Dolby Digital

Aspect Ratio: Scope (2.35:1)

Original Language: English

candyman true story: Candyman is a 1992 gothic supernatural horror film, written and directed by Bernard Rose and starring Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons and Vanessa E. Williams. Based on Clive Barker’s short story “The Forbidden”, the film follows a Chicago graduate student completing a thesis on urban legends and folklore, which leads her to the legend of the “Candyman”, the ghost of an artist and son of an enslaved person who was murdered in the late 19th century for his relationship with the daughter of a wealthy white man.

The film came to fruition after a chance meeting between Rose and Barker who recently completed his own film adaptation of Nightbreed (1990). Rose expressed interest in Barker’s story “The Forbidden”, and Barker agreed to license the rights. Where Barker’s story revolved around the themes of the British class system in contemporary Liverpool, Rose chose to refit the story to Cabrini-Green’s public housing development in Chicago and instead focus on the themes of race and social class in the inner-city United States.

Candyman was theatrically released on October 16, 1992 by TriStar Pictures and PolyGram Filmed Entertainment. The film received generally positive reviews and grossed over $25 million in the US, where it was also regarded in some critical circles as a contemporary classic of horror cinema.[4] The film was followed by two sequels, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and Candyman: Day of the Dead (1999), and a direct sequel of the same name was released on August 27, 2021.