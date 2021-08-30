Watch Candyman 2021 online streaming for free at home

It has been a really, really long wait for this movie. But despite how long it’s taken to arrive, Candyman is finally here. Partly a reboot and partly a sequel to the original 1992 movie of the same name, Candyman reimagines the story of the supernatural serial killer in modern times.

The movie stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. And reprising their roles from the first movie, we have Vanessa Estelle Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy and Tony Todd as the Candyman. The R-rated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld.

Trailers and promotional material for Candyman have teased a gory, mind-bending thriller and expectations are riding high on this movie. So we’re here to answer every question you have about where to watch the film, whether it will be available online, and when it will arrive in theaters.

Candyman: Release date

The Candyman reboot hits US and UK cinema screens on August 27, 2021. The film will run for 2 hours, which is longer than the original which was 1 hour and 39 minutes. The 2021 movie has been directed by Nia DaCosta and has a cast full of stars.

When is Candyman releasing theatrically?

The direct sequel to the 1992 horror flick is all set to arrive in theaters on upcoming dates globally:

August 26: Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands

August 27: The USA, UK, Ireland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, and Lithuania

Where to Watch Candyman 2021?

Right now, the only place to watch Candyman is in a movie theater when it opens nationwide on Friday, August 27. You can find a showing of the movie at a theater near you here.

Is Candyman Streaming Online?

At the moment, no. While a lot of the movies that premiered in 2021 have been released simultaneously on both streaming and in theaters, Candyman is going to be arriving exclusively in theaters, at least for now.

Of course, there’s always the chance that the movie could get a streaming release further down the line. But for now, you’ll have to head to the theaters to watch the film.

Is Candyman in Movie Theaters?

Candyman will be premiering in theatres in the United States on August 27, 2021. This is well over a year after the movie’s original release date. Before we got this current date, the movie’s release was delayed three times.

Initially, the film was scheduled to premiere on July 12, 2020. But as was the case with most of the movies of 2020, Candyman too had its release postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Delay number one pushed the movie to September 25, 2020. Delay number two took it to October 16, 2020 (which would have made it the perfect Halloween watch). And then delay number three got the movie to its current release date. Hopefully, there won’t be another one.

The pandemic situation had made it impossible for movie fans to go to the theaters for a long time but things have gotten better. That said, now that the number of coronavirus cases is surging due to the Delta variant, your local theaters may choose to return to masking and distanced seating for the time being. So do take every precaution and check your state’s most recent safety guidelines before you book your tickets for the show. And if you’re wondering what’s scarier, the Candyman or COVID-19, the answer is COVID-19.

How to watch Candyman on HBO Max

Unlike in the UK, Candyman is out in cinemas and also available to watch in the comfort of your own home on HBO Max.

The movie will be available to watch on the streaming service for 31 days from its theatrical release. If you’re in the US and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month.

Unfortunately, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK, but it has now launched in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, 2021. Further launches in Europe and Asia are planned later this year or in early 2022.

You can also watch Candyman for free if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, giving you a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. It will cost $14.99 a month after your trial is up.

Candyman is out now in cinemas and is also available to watch on HBO Max in the US.

Is Candyman coming to Netflix?

The Candyman franchise has been terrorizing horror fans for decades, and now it is finally being revamped for the modern era with a slew of talented individuals involved, leaving many subscribers to wonder if the new Candyman movie will be coming to Netflix at some point in the future.

The trailers have rekindled the fear that the iconic cult classic released in 1992 first unleashed on audiences, and now the spine-chilling endeavor is back with Little Woods and Top Boy director Nia DaCosta at the helm, who is set to direct the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. Get Out and Us writer and director Jordan Peele is credited as one of the writers on this ambitious horror remake along with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld.

This will be the fourth film in the Candyman film series, which is based on the short story written by Clive Barker titled The Forbidden. The horrifying endeavor has a rock-solid cast, including Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who Netflix subscribers will recognize after his excellent performance in the Oscar-winning film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

What Is Candyman 2021 About?

The Candyman started out as a character in a short story by Clive Barker (who also created Hellraiser) called “The Forgotten”. In the 1992 movie, the Candyman is an urban legend in Chicago who is believed to kill anyone who says his name five times in a mirror. The film has since spawned two sequels, not counting the new one.

The new Candyman has been called a “spiritual sequel” and focuses on Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who was kidnapped by the Candyman as an infant in the original movie. Now an adult and a visual artist, Anthony rediscovers the myth of the Candyman and learns of the spirit’s harrowing origin story. But when he channels this newfound knowledge into his art, Anthony unwittingly sets off a series of events that threaten his sanity and the lives of the people around him.

How to watch Candyman online in the US at home

Candyman comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday, August 27. As with previous Universal Pictures 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Candyman online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch Candyman in the UK

Like other Universal Pictures releases since UK cinemas reopened, Candyman is getting an exclusive cinema release and it’s out right now.

There will eventually be a digital release for the movie, but it might not be for a while yet. For instance, Space Jam: A New Legacy came out in cinemas on July 16 and is out to rent at home from August 23.

At least you can head straight to your local cinema if you want to watch Candyman in the meantime.

How to watch Candyman across the rest of the world

Across much of the globe cinemas are open again, and so movies like Candyman are getting an international theatrical release. If you feel like venturing out, the film lands on Thursday, August 26 in Australia, while it’s available the same day as the US in both the UK and Canada on August 27.

Currently, there’s no confirmation whether Candyman will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Universal Pictures films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Candyman.

Candyman: Cast, characters, and what to expect?

Since Candyman (1992) and Candyman (2021) are set 28 years apart, the latest part of the series will be a more modernized take on the character. Jordan Peele, known for directing Get Out and Us, is more than competent to adapt the legend of Candyman in today’s context.

The movie will focus on the character of Anthony McCoy, whom Candyman kidnapped in the first film. McCoy, now a visual artist, will have to face the hauntings of his past again after the return of the Candyman.