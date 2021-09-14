Real money slot games have become quite a sensation in the USA. These online slots casinos blow their own trumpets to draw more traffic to their websites. As such, we thoroughly scrutinized some of them, to ascertain that they aren’t stretching the truth.

We recommend the online casinos below.

First Look:

Ranking Methodology: How we Chose These Online Casinos

Reputation – We checked if the online casinos had met the threshold to be considered reputable like having gaming licenses and permitting frequent audits from independent third-party bodies like eCOGRA.

Variety of slots – Having a huge variety of quality games is crucial in a casino because that’s the main area that players go for. Slots, in particular, do make online casinos stand out.

Payout percentage – We found it necessary to address payout percentages because almost all players visit casinos to stake on the real money slot games. The best online casinos address areas like the casinos’ RTPs, the games’ volatility, and how fast they payout.

Slot bonuses and promotions – We also chose these casinos based on the structure and diversity of their bonuses. Next, we reviewed the terms attached to these bonuses and gave honest opinions as to whether they’re worth trying or not.

Best Online Slots Casinos

1. Red Dog Casino – Shopping Spree II

106.72% RTP

180+ slot games

No withdrawal fees

Accepts Bitcoins and Ethereum

Red Dog Casino is still in its infancy stages, having been launched in 2019. That hasn’t stopped it from being a reputable brand with all the good perks like generous welcome bonuses, daily promotions, and free spins.

In the spirit of total transparency, it publishes RTP reports, which helps point players towards the right slots to stake on. High RTP on online slots potentially means the jackpot amount also increases steadily, making it ideal for jackpot enthusiasts. The $150 minimum withdrawal, however, could be too high for some players.

In its latest statistics update, the slot game “Shopping Spree II” has the highest payout of 106.72%. This video game is a classic 5 reel, fun-filled RTG production. It features wild symbols, scatter symbols, and free games. On this 9-payline slot, players can win a progressive jackpot by landing 5 Diamond Rings on a line that sports the x20 “SALE” symbol.

2. Cafe Casino – Big Money Bigfoot

95%-97% RTP

Decent bonus offers

Detailed VIP scheme

Good game variety

Café Casino is performing way better than most fairly young online slot sites that offer nothing new nor exciting. This real money slots site has some of the most generous and most consistent bonuses you’re likely to find online, from a first bitcoin deposit bonus of 350% up to $2,500, daily giveaways, weekly bonuses, $100 referral bonus, and other perks.

It currently has around 80 online slots including the ones from noble software companies like RTG and Rival Gaming. Theirs isn’t the largest list of online slot games, but it takes no time to realize what a great selection they have. We hope they expand their payment methods though. The payout speed is also quite slow considering the 48-96 hrs of pending time, save for bitcoins.

You can play online slots with features like bonus rounds, multipliers, wild symbols, and scatter symbols like Big Money Bigfoot.

3. Intertops – Birds of Paradise

97%-99% RTP

200+ slot titles available

Long-standing brand

Fast, flexible payouts

Intertops is among the few online casinos that have staged an unwavering reputability in the gambling industry. For more than 2 decades, the casino still gives players quality in terms of games variety and convenient payment methods.

There are several bonuses like comp points, free blackjack challenge, free spins, deposit bonus, and jackpots. Birds of Paradise is one of the most stimulating real money slots games there.

It is a WGS production, dedicated to bird lovers. The animal-themed game has features like wild symbols, scatter symbols, multipliers, and free spins.

4. Super Slots – Blood Money

97.36% RTP

200+ games

Good reputation

Great reward scheme

Top-tier mobile version

If you mostly access online casinos on your phone, you will appreciate a mobile-friendly slot site like this one. Their mobile version is world-class, downloadable, with almost all popular new games you could possibly want.

There are plenty of bonuses and other prizes including jackpots, crypto bonuses, weekly rebates, and VIP reloads. They process most payments within 48hrs, but other transaction mediums like Bank Wire may take longer.

There are more than 200 slots online with titles like Blood Money from Concept Gaming. It has 3 reels with 5 paylines and you can stake between $0.50 t0 $50. The game is themed around horror, with spooky sound effects.

5. Las Atlantis – Purrfect Pets

97% RTP

Trustworthy brand

Large game variety

Low minimum deposits

Las Atlantis stood out because they have addressed all the critical areas of an online casino to a fault. It is a licensed entity, provides great high-quality games, a user-friendly interface, and offers fast payouts.

The first deposit bonus is reasonable enough, and there are more incentives like free spins and loyalty bonuses. They have few payment mediums, and the minimum amount you can withdraw is $150, which may be higher for some players.The online casino has standard games, including poker, slots, table games, blackjacks, and other specialties.

We found 204 slot games, all from outstanding gaming providers like RTG. The Purrfect Pets slot game is one of the titles that will help you get several opportunities to potentially make some money. It has free spins, multipliers, and wild symbols among other bonus features.

6. Ignition – Viking Treasures

97.03% RTP

91 games

Great reward scheme

Trusted online casino

Ignition casino has been the home of online slots since 2016. Whether you want to have fun or practice with the free games, play slots for real money, or even use Bitcoins, they got you covered. The casino section also has other games including Blackjacks, table games, and video poker.

Ignition casino still scores high when its reputation, games variety, banking options, and user interface are brought to light. Referral and welcome bonuses plus weekly prizes are some of the offers you can enjoy. They could add more games to the mobile section and include e-wallets in the transaction mediums.

When in the slots online section, check out Viking Treasures. It’s a 5-reel game with 243 paylines and amazing graphic resolutions. The slot depicts Scandinavian warriors during ancient civilization. The BetConstruct production is a bonus game, has scatter and wild symbols, multipliers, autoplay, and jackpot.

7. Bovada – Fa Fa Fa

97.1% RTP

Esteemed casino

SSL encrypted and secure

95%-96% general casino payout rate

Bovada is largely known for sports betting, but it still has something for online casino lovers. It is safe, secure, and works well on both desktop and mobile devices. You will get valuable offers like welcome, referral, and bitcoin bonuses, and also comp points.

The casino section doesn’t have much going on compared to other real money online slots sites. Case in point, we only found 97 slot games which isn’t bad but way below the average number in the industry. However, we still managed to get some fantastic titles like Fa Fa Fa.

The slot game is a classic 3-reel with one payline. It’s user-friendly, has great graphics, and also contributes towards the jackpot.

8. Slots.lv – Larry’s Lucky Tavern

97.3% RTP

Best software options

Stable online casino

96% general payout percentage

The casino has been around since 2013, and anyone who understands the iGambling world knows that they have made quite a stride. We counted 120+ online slots from established software providers like RTG.

Slots.lv has several offers going on, including a substantial welcome bonus, weekly promotions, other special offers, and a comprehensive VIP package.

The wagering requirements were quite high though. We also experienced infrequent software glitches, an area they need to work on.

The highest game category is the real money online slots, with nice features and crisp graphics. That said, Larry’s Lucky Tavern is one of such at this online casino.

Coming with a 97.3% RTP value, this slot features some noteworthy add-ons like free spins, scatter symbols, and bonus rounds. With 50 paylines on show, triggering winning combinations is as easy as they come.

9. Wild Casino – Greedy Goblins

97.2% RTP

200+ slot games

Stellar software providers

Weekly slots update

99% general casino payout rate

Wild Casino has honored time, having been around since 1991. The online casino serves players a series of bonuses including a $5,000 welcome bonus, 300% up to $300 referral bonus, and many more. If you were struggling to find a casino that accepts bitcoins, Wild Casino could be your bag.

There is a list of more than 200 slot games, categorically arranged such that you can easily locate the one you want. You can also see their new additions and the popular ones. Greedy Goblins is one of the many that we hope you’ll try out.

The game is a 3D BetSoft production, with startling graphics, 30 paylines, and also contributes to the progressive jackpot. The online casino is doing fairly well in most areas, but some of their payment methods have higher withdrawal fees.

10. Slots Empire – Asgard Deluxe

96.11%RTP

High quality live games

Plenty of ongoing promotions for regular players

Several RTG high-quality video slots

The casino is licensed and compliant with regulatory authorities. Players also get some fair bonuses including deposit match-up bonus and free spins. You can play from the beautifully designed website, or download and play on any Android and iOS device.

Slots Empire partners with RTG, a top casino gaming company. This explains the high-quality fun-filled online slots. You’re also about to experience endless bonuses with fair T&Cs.

One of the real money online slots worth checking out is Asgard Deluxe- the improved version of Asgard. The 5-reel Norse mythology-based slot has incredible features and pretty cool graphics. If you’re high-spirited enough to settle for a progressive jackpot, this is the game for you.

We hope that they will add more slot games to their current list and reduce the minimum withdrawal amount from $150.

11. El Royale – Spirit of the Inca

98.32% RTP

200+ great slot games

Legitimate casino

Live dealer games

12. Big Spin Casino – Bamboo Rush

96.90% RTP

Fairly new but upright casino

Runs daily promotions

Accepts Bitcoin

13. BetOnline – Mr. Macau

97.07% TRP

Trusted and reputable

A variety of promotions and bonuses

Allows bitcoin transactions

14. SportsBetting.ag – Jungle Stripes

97.03% RTP

Credible casino

Generous welcome bonus

220+ slot games

Great casino tournaments

FAQs on How to Choose the Best Online Slot Casino

Which Online Slot Machines Have the Highest RTPs?

A high slot RTP lowers the house edge and potentially increases your chances of winning. So, the next time you play for real money, go for the slot game with the highest RTP, T&Cs apply.

How Can I Be Sure That Online Slot Machines Aren’t Rigged?

As long as you are playing in a licensed casino, you are safe. The best online casinos are legit, and allow independent bodies like eCOGRA and iTech Labs to test their games. These casinos also use an algorithm called RNG. It randomly produces a new set of numbers which determines the outcome of a spin at that very moment without referring to previous records.

How Do I Select the Best Slot Machine to Play Online?

When playing online slots, consider:

The reputation of the casino – It’s the only way you are assured of trust, safety, and security.

The bonuses and promotions attached to the slot – They should have reasonable and attainable terms.

It’s payback ratio – You need to know the hypothetical amount of money you’re likely to win back and decide if it’s worth the risk.

Do I Get Bonuses And Other Promotions When Playing Slots?

You do. Some of the rewards you can get are:

Sign-up bonus/ no deposit bonus – It is a type of appreciation that online casinos give prospective players who have just signed up by creating an account with them, even before the players deposit some money.

– It is a type of appreciation that online casinos give prospective players who have just signed up by creating an account with them, even before the players deposit some money. Welcome bonus/ deposit bonus – It is the bonus you get for making the first deposit and usually comes in the form of cash or free spins.

It is the bonus you get for making the first deposit and usually comes in the form of cash or free spins. Loyalty bonuses – These are rewards given to existing players long after the welcome depletes, like being assigned a personal manager, vacations, and birthday gifts.

What Are Free Slots?

These are slots that you can play without wagering, and you still may, or may not win. They revolutionize the online casino gaming experience to provide fun and entertainment for all players, including the ones that aren’t willing to stake on real money slots. Free slots are also an ideal practice area before you get the hang of the game.

What Are Real Money Slots?

With real money slots, you stake real money with the hope of winning more. Currently, the most common ones are the 5-reel videos, 3-reel classics, the 3D animated ones, and the jackpot slots.

What Should I Consider When Choosing a Slot Casino?

The casino should be legal

Have a variety of slots to choose from. Most of them have 100+

Check the payout amount. Online slots casino games with RTPs from 96% and above are okay

Confirm the bonuses and banking options

Our Conclusion on Online Slot Games Review

As we promised, we checked the crucial features of each casino and the slots. Always ensure you play in a reputable casino with a variety of slots. Go through the terms around bonuses and promotions before you go all in. The slots casino you choose should also have convenient payment methods and responsive customer care.

If you still need more information or are wary of the role of technology in all these, conduct more due diligence before settling for any. Remember, gambling should be fun, so don’t make it painful by stacking money you aren’t willing to lose.

