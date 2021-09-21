Best Sports Betting Sites in 2021

Over the years, the online gambling industry has continuously grown. Aside from online casino games, sports betting has also been integrated online. Gamblers can now enjoy betting on online and visual sports.

Many online platforms support online sports betting. However, it’s challenging to find the right one that’ll work for you. In this article, we listed down the top sites you can try to find the ones that are right up your alley. We will also provide you with some tips on how to select a reliable service provider.

Top-10 Online Sports Betting Sites

Here are ten of the best sites this 2021 that you can try:

20Bet Casino is a licensed online gambling platform launched in 2018. It offers hundreds of brilliant online casino and sports betting products. The minimum deposit required is just $1, with a minimum withdrawal of $2. It offers perks like a 100% welcoming bonus and a reload bonus. More importantly, you can wager on various sports like football, tennis, basketball, baseball, and more.

MELbet is an extensive online gambling site that supports a wide variety of casino games and sports betting events. Its sportsbook allows players to bet on up to a thousand events daily. It’s fully licensed and secured. You can get different bonuses, like deposit bonuses and cashback, when you sign up with a minimum deposit of $1.

Founded in 2007, BetWinner is licensed under Curacao and has over 400,000 users. You can get sign-up bonuses up to 100% through a wide range of payment methods like PayPal. It has a 1.40 odd value, and you can place different types of bets like singles, chain bets, systems, etc.

888sport

888sport was launched in 2008 under the industry giant 888 Casino. The site provides various daily and seasonal promotions and bonuses. There’s a minimum deposit requirement of $10 for all payment options. Moreover, you can place different types of bets like win totals, props, futures, spreads, and more. You can also download the 888sport app available both for iOs and Android devices.

Betway

Betway is a beginner-friendly betting site that proudly sponsors West Ham United Football Club. You can bet through its website or in its application. You can get up to $250 in bonuses and enjoy risk-free bets offers. Betway supports over 20 payment options, and you can deposit a minimum of $10. You can bet on many sports and matches daily with different types of bets.

Unibet

For over 20 years, Unibet has provided thousands of sports events daily. It is a reliable platform that was founded in 1997 and offers sign-up bonuses and various promotions like free bets and boosted odds. It’s licensed by UKGC and has a downloadable app for iOs and Android devices. Moreover, it supports at least ten currencies with various payment options available depending on your location.

22BET

Established in 2018, 22BET offers competitive odds that provide a high chance of returns. It’s licensed under UKGC and Curacao eGaming. You can enjoy more than a thousand sports events daily in over 30 markets. The platform has an extensive range of payment options alongside regular promotions and bonuses.

BetUs

It was founded in 1994 and offers both sports betting and casino gaming. It’s one of the best sites with no state restrictions and an app you can download on your iOs or Android device. BetUs offers a welcome bonus of up to 100% and supports cryptocurrency as well. You can bet on major and minor events like MMA, motorsports, football, and more.

Bet365

Licensed under UKGC, Bet365 has a wide range of sports betting options and broadcasts competitions like NBA, MLB, Premier League, and more. The site has a smooth and straightforward interface with live customer support. It features various promotions such as welcoming bonuses and more. Additionally, you can download its app from App Store or Google Play.

Sportsbetting.ag

Sportsbetting.ag is currently one of the best bookmakers in the industry. It has no state restrictions and is a user-friendly site with great graphics. Sportsbetting supports more than ten payment methods and more than 25 betting markets. It also offers excellent bonuses as well, especially for new users. If you decide to register, you can receive risk-free bets.

How to Choose the Right Platform

When choosing an online sports betting site, do your best to focus on specific features to assess their performance and credibility. To help you, we have compiled the most crucial factors you need to consider when choosing the right sports betting site:

Security and User Interface

It’s easier to navigate and bet with a user-friendly interface, especially if you’re a beginner. Try to maneuver in the sites you choose before creating your account and depositing funds. Check if the platform also has reasonable security measures and protocols to ensure your personal information’s privacy.

Payment Options

Check if the site offers enough reliable and widely used payment methods, especially those you’re familiar with or the ones you want to use.

Customer Support

You should also check the site for reliable and user-friendly customer service. You never know when you’ll need to ask a question. You can test a site’s customer support by messaging them in the live chat or contacting them via phone.

Offered Gambling Products

The best sites have many excellent online sports betting options. Moreover, if you enjoy casino games once in a while, you can choose sites that offer both sports betting and casino games.

Bonuses and Odds

Bonuses and promotions provide more chances of winning. Choose sites that offer a good bonus selection. Additionally, check if the site has competitive or high odds so you can get excellent value bets.

Conclusion

There are many online betting platforms nowadays. In order to bet only on the best ones, you need to know how to distinguish an excellent online sports betting site from a bad one. Moreover, take into account your preferences when it comes to payment and betting options. Luckily, the list of betting sites above includes only the top platforms that support thousands of online sports betting events daily. They’ve proven to be safe and user-friendly. Besides, they definitely won’t disappoint you with great bonuses and promotions.