What is cricket for Indians? It is the most famous sports game, the most viewed, and at the same time the most betting. This is a great way to have fun and benefit any player from this country. Cricket betting in India is an essential part of the life of many citizens. For this reason, so many bookmakers try to provide the most profitable and comfortable conditions for their users.

In the review below, you’ll find more details about the process of betting on cricket with the help topics for beginners.

Top-5 cricket bookmakers

It is essential to choose a perfect cricket bookie. After all, many aspects of a successful game depend on this. In our ratings, we have chosen the nicest sites for cricket betting in India. Just check and choose what suits you:

Betway

An excellent sports betting platform that focuses specifically on Indian players. The excellent conditions for cricket betting are proof of this. Other benefits:

When registering, you can get free and fixed bets on cricket matches;

Live broadcasts of the most popular matches are available directly on the website or in the application;

Customer support service assists around the clock. If you have a problem, just contact live chat and solve your nuances right away.

Parimatch

It is one of the most popular sports betting platforms in the world. It is available in many countries, including India, and is in demand among players. Its main advantage is safety and reliability. These aspects have long been tested by time. Also, among the pluses:

High ratings on all bookmaker review sites and good reviews;

Huge catalog of sporting events from the most popular to the rare. There are all cricket matches and tournaments up to virtual sports betting;

Newcomers will get a profitable bonus of up to Rs 12,000. You may use it for cricket betting in India.

10Cric

The provider is a relatively young betting platform. It got its distribution among players from India due to its advantages:

Excellent bonus system for all players. Beginners will receive up to 10,000 rupees + spins, and experienced players will be able to make a profit from the favorable conditions of VIP programs;

Availability of a mobile application for iOS and Android, which meets all gambling quality standards;

A wide payment system, where a player from India will find payment methods in demand in the country.

LeoVegas

This bookmaker has been operating for a long time and offers its services for betting to players from all states in India. In fact, people choose Leo Vegas. The reason for this is the platform’s plus sheet for betting:

The presence of not only international cricket tournaments, but also home matches;

There are special promotions for regular customers. For newcomers, there is a welcome bonus that doubles the first deposit up to 10,000 Indian rupees;

Excellent payment system with all popular payment methods. It also provides for quick deposits and withdrawals without limits.

Dafabet

The latest platform in our rating for cricket betting in India is Dafabet. It is at the peak of its popularity largely due to its bonus system. Find out more about the benefits below:

For its players, the bookmaker offers a registration bonus in the possible amount of 16,000 rupees. Moreover, your deposit increases by 160 percent;

The presence of a constantly updated application, which also provides special promotions to its users and members of the VIP program;

Effective player service and assistance at any time of the day.

How to start a game

To start using any betting platform, you should go through two stages: registration and making a deposit. Both are a must if you want to enjoy all the bookmaker’s features.

Registration

Read the detailed instructions on how to create an account:

First of all, select a bookmaker and open its website; Then click on the “Join” button; Enter all the required information. It is important to write only correct data. In another case, you will face problems with the withdrawing process; Most platforms also require verification via email or phone number. You will get a code, which you should enter in the special field; If you have a promo code, it is time to enter it.

Deposit

To make a deposit, you can also see the guide below:

Open the bookmaker’s website and log into your account; Enter the “Cashier” or “Balance” section; Click on the “Deposit” button; Choose a payment method that suits you. Usually, the best bookmakers have all the popular ways in India such as Skrill, Cryptocurrency, Neteller, Paytm, Visa, AstroPay, MasterCard, PaySafe, UPI, and so on; Enter the amount and details. Do not forget to find out more about the terms of the deposit such as the minimum amount; Confirm the payment.

After that, you will receive your funds into your gaming account within a second, along with bonuses for the first deposit.

How to place a bet on cricket

You can start cricket betting in India immediately after registering and making a deposit. You can use both your own and bonus funds. How to do it:

Open the bookmaker’s website or application; Log in to your account; As a rule, there are sports markets on the left. Select “Cricket”; Select a tournament and match; Check out the possible rates and odds. Choose what you will bet on; Enter the amount and confirm the bet.

Cricket tournaments

Today there are many international and domestic cricket tournaments. They are all available on betting sites. Among the most popular are such tournaments as:

Indian Premier League (IPL); T20 World Cup. Also, Twenty20 includes other famous events; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; Duleep Trophy; Vijay Hazare Trophy, and much more.

FAQ

What are the best cricket betting sites?

For players in India, it is best to use the following bookmakers: Betway, Parimatch, 10Cric, LeoVegas, and Dafabet. However, there are other successful and reliable platforms there.

What are the first steps in starting a career on a betting platform?

To start cricket betting in India you need to go through two steps: create an account and make your first deposit. After it, you can start betting on all matches and use all functions of a platform.

How is the process of depositing funds?

To do this, open the bookmaker’s website. There, go to the “Cashier” section and click on the “Deposit” button. Now select a payment method, specify the amount and details, then confirm the payment.

How do I place a cricket bet?

To do this, go to the betting website and select the “Cricket” section on the left. There, choose the match. Then, decide on the type of bet, and specify the amount.

How is registration on the betting platform going?

All you need to do is click on the “Join” button, then enter your details and go through verification.