Boxing/streams – Watch Holyfield vs Belfort Free Live Streaming on Reddit – Crackstreams

Evander 'The Real Deal' Holyfield will lock horns with former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort this Saturday on Triller Fight Club. 58-year-old Holyfield, best known for "the bite fight" against Mike Tyson, stepped in at the last minute after Oscar De La Hoya contracted covid. The hotly-anticipated Fite.TV PPV is $49.99 in the US and $13.99 in the UK.

Fight fans who may look askew at the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream have not been looking that closely at boxing these days. This is a world where the Paul brothers are headlining cards, so how crazy is it to see The Real Deal back in action?

Date: Saturday 11th Sept 2021

Main card: 8pm ET / 1am BST

Holyfield vs Belfort ringwalks: 11pm ET / 4am BST

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL, USA

UK stream: Fite.TV ($13.99)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN

US stream: Fite.TV ($49.99)

How to Watch Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight Online

Can’t make it to see Holyfield vs. Belfort in person? Triller Fight Club is also streaming as an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event, to let you watch Holyfield vs. Belfort online. If you want to stream the Triller boxing match online, you’ll need to purchase the fight at the PPV price of $49.99, then head over to FITE.tv to stream Triller Fight Club live.

Your purchase gets you the official Triller PPV live stream, which will let you watch the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight on TV, on your computer, tablet or phone.

How to Stream Triller Fight Club Holyfield vs. Belfort Online Free

The “Legends II” Triller Fight Club event is an exclusive pay-per-view fight, so there isn’t a (legal) way to stream Holyfield vs. Belfort online free. However, Triller is offering a “freeview” window from 6-7pm EST on Saturday, that will let you stream part of the Triller Fight Club event online free.

The free stream ends at 7pm EST / 4pm PST, after which you’ll need a pay-per-view ticket to continue watching.

Want more free Triller boxing streaming? Your $49.99 PPV ticket price gets you unlimited free replays of the event on FITE.tv, so you can stream Holyfield vs. Belfort online free as many times as you want, after the match is over.

FITE is offering free replays of the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight until December 11. Your purchase also gets you a free live stream of the press conference, as well as free streaming of all the backstage content, and pre- and post-fight analysis on FITE.tv.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in the U.S.

Folks in the States have one option for watching the Holyfield vs Belfort live streams. That’s FITE, which is charging $49.99 for the show.

The main card is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the main event ring-walks taking place at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in Canada

Canadians have one fewer option to watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort. The fight card is only on FITE in the great white north.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in the U.K.

Those in the U.K. will stay up awful late, so they’re getting a great discount. BT Sports Box Office is charging slightly over £10 for fans to watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams. You can also access it on Sky Sports Box Office.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live streams in Australia

Again, FITE is distributing the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort in Australia, where it begins on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m. AEST. It will cost around $29.83 AUD, or however much $21.99 USD converts to.

You can also make friends with other users who can help you find the best links.

Watch a Holyfield vs Belfort live stream on Fite.TV

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream: how to watch the PPV boxing on Fite TV for only $14

There isn’t a way to stream Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort free, sadly, but you can get it seriously cheap.

US boxing fans must pay the $49.99 PPV fee to watch the main card, which includes an Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream.

However, UK boxing fans need only pay $13.99 (£10) – less than a third what the PPV costs in the States. So, even if you’re not a huge boxing fan, you’re guaranteed excellent bang for buck at this price.

Fite.TV is accessible worldwide but the same service has a different price from different locations. UK boxing fans can simply use a VPN to access Fite.TV from anywhere in the world and still pay $14. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

How to watch Holyfield vs Belfort legally

Instead of streaming the massive fight card via illegal Crackstream and Reddit streams, here’s how you can watch Holyfield vs Belfort legally.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort main card

Chavez Jr vs Silva live stream: how to watch Tribute to the Kings PPV on Fite TV

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

Triller Fight Club Performers, Donald Trump Appearance

The Triller Fight Club “Legends II” event will also feature musical performances between each fight. Headlining the event is a live performance from Brazilian pop-superstar Anitta. Other performers include Cuban super-group Gente De Zona and Latino superstar Lunay, along with a post-fight event featuring a Verzuz Battle to be announced.

Triller announced this week that former President Donald Trump will be offering “guest commentary” at the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight. After purchasing the pay-per-view event, viewers can choose to either stream Holyfield vs. Belfort on the main PPV feed, or choose to stream it with Trump’s “alternative No Holds Barred commentary.” Donald Trump Jr. is also expected to be participating.