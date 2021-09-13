Candyman 2021 Streaming Release: Is Full Horror Movie to Watch for Free?

How to Watch the 2021 ‘Candyman’ Horror Movie.

There is nothing sweet about Jordan Peele‘s newest horror, Candyman. The movie offers a new take on the original 1992. The urban legend is recognizable—say “Candyman” five times in a mirror, and he will appear.

Candyman was slated for a 2020 release but was sidetracked due to the pandemic. Now that it’s officially in theaters, horror fans want to know if they can stream it soon. Numerous films in 2021 were given day and date releases (Cruella, Black Widow), while others were scheduled to stream after a set duration in theaters (A Quiet Place Part II). So, is there a chance that Candyman is already on a streaming platform?

What is ‘Candyman’ about?

The plot focuses on Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing projects plagued by the horrifying legend of a hook-handed man, aka the Candyman; he can be summoned by any daring individual who says his name five times while looking in a mirror.

After 10 years, Cabrini tore down its towers. Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend moved into a luxurious place in the newly rebuilt Cabrini, mainly inhabited by millennials.

Anthony has a setback in his art career and meets someone from the old Cabrini-Green neighborhood. He learns about the town’s traumatic past and explores the urban legend’s details through his artwork. The story goes that Sherman Fields was accused of placing razor blades in candy. So police killed him, and later discovered he was innocent when they saw more razor-bladed candy after his death. Because of his violent demise, locals assume that he is Candyman.

As Anthony opens the door for Candyman’s return, he uncovers the truth throughout the flick.

What are the ‘Candyman’ watch options?

Candyman was scheduled for its Aug. 27, 2021, exclusive theatrical release, meaning it does not have a hybrid streaming release. Horror fans can experience the film’s terror at the theater.

Candyman is distributed by Universal Pictures, which indicates the film could appear on either HBO Max or Peacock. Many Universal productions have hit either of these two platforms.

According to the Wall Street Journal, theatrical releases of Universal’s films will stream on Peacock. The new lineup includes the upcoming horror Halloween Kills. So, Candyman could be part of Peacock’s collection soon.

When can ‘Candyman’ 2021 be streamed?

A Quiet Place Part II was released onto Paramount+ only a month after its theatrical premiere. This was because Universal Pictures judges its streaming decisions based on box office success. Depending on the financial success of Candyman, the flick could hit Peacock after a certain amount of days in theaters. The 30-45-day timeline is popular among other streaming giants and distribution companies. However, it may not be the case with Candyman.

Amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) Delta variant, film companies want to weigh their options based on box office numbers. If audience numbers don’t meet Universal’s standards for Candyman, it could explore a Peacock streaming release.

Candyman would join a variety of other horror movies by 2022 if Universal officiates the Peacock streaming option.

Is Candyman available to stream?

But HBO has what’s known as a pay-one licensing deal with Universal, which means HBO is the first place Universal’s movies are shown on TV or streaming services. Those movies won’t reach HBO and HBO Max until after three events: first as a theatrical release, then as an online rental and finally on Blu-ray and DVD for sale. Typically, these pay-one movies tend to be released to streaming about nine months after theatrical release, but no date for Candyman has been announced yet.

How to watch Candyman online in the US at home

Candyman comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday, August 27. As with previous Universal Pictures 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Candyman online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch Candyman in the UK

Like other Universal Pictures releases since UK cinemas reopened, Candyman is getting an exclusive cinema release and it’s out right now.

There will eventually be a digital release for the movie, but it might not be for a while yet. For instance, Space Jam: A New Legacy came out in cinemas on July 16 and is out to rent at home from August 23.

At least you can head straight to your local cinema if you want to watch Candyman in the meantime.

How to watch Candyman across the rest of the world

Across much of the globe cinemas are open again, and so movies like Candyman are getting an international theatrical release. If you feel like venturing out, the film lands on Thursday, August 26 in Australia, while it’s available the same day as the US in both the UK and Canada on August 27.

Currently, there’s no confirmation whether Candyman will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Universal Pictures films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Candyman.

How to watch Candyman on HBO Max

The movie will be available to watch on the streaming service for 31 days from its theatrical release. If you’re in the US and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month.

Unfortunately, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK, but it has now launched in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, 2021. Further launches in Europe and Asia are planned later this year or in early 2022.

You can also watch Candyman for free if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, giving you a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. It will cost $14.99 a month after your trial is up.

Where to Watch Nia DaCosta Movie Candyman

Candyman will be streaming on HBO Max on the Ad-Free plan beginning on Friday, August 27—the same day it opens in theaters. The film will stream on HBO Max for 31 days before it leaves the service. A subscription to HBO Max Ad-Free plan costs $14.99 a month, and you can use the service on your computer or devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Playstation 4, Samsung TV, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

