Chargers vs. Washington Live Stream Free: How to Watch NFL Week 1 Without Reddit

The Chargers vs Washington live stream has Justin Herbert looking to continue his maturation against an experienced defensive head coach. Ron Rivera and Washington will look to stifle the young Chargers’ QB in this NFL live stream.

After Phillip Rivers and the Chargers decided to part ways a year ago, Los Angeles was trying to avoid a lull at the quarterback position that often happens when a long-time franchise QB leaves town. It appears, thanks to Justin Herbert, they will.

The sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft enters the 2021 season looking to build off a great rookie performance that saw Herbert complete 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He took home the hardware for the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year, but his team finished just 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year and the sixth time over the last seven seasons. New head coach Brandon Staley takes over looking to help Herbert and the rest of the Chargers make it back to the postseason.

Washington is trying to repeat as NFC East champions this season as they replace veteran quarterback Alex Smith with another veteran in Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old will look to give the offense some consistency while Ron Rivera’s defensive line, led by Montez Sweat and Chase Young, try to live up to the hype surrounding them heading into the season.

The Chargers are 1-point favorites against Washington. The over/under is 44.5. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

Chargers vs Washington Game Time

Kickoff between the Washington and Chargers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 12, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

Chargers vs Washington TV channel

Washington-Chargers will air on CBS. Washington Football Kickoff Live begins on NBC Sports Washington at 12 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

The crew returns for Washington Football Postgame Live on NBC Sports Washington right after the game to break down how the team fared in Week 1. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Chargers vs Washington live streams in the US

In the US, Chargers vs Washington is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network’s NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn’t have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that’s one of our favorite services, it’s not ideal for football fans.

Chargers vs Washington live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chargers vs Washington on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chargers vs Washington live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Chargers vs Washington live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chargers vs Washington live streams in Canada.

How to watch Chargers vs. Washington games without cable

You can access select NFL games without a cable subscription via streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock Premium, and NFL Sunday Ticket. You can also watch local NFL games with an HDTV antenna.

The 2021 NFL regular season begins on September 9. During the regular season, Sunday afternoon games with an NFC home team will air on Fox, and Sunday afternoon games with an AFC home team will air on CBS.

Meanwhile, Sunday Night Football airs on NBC, and Thursday Night Football will broadcast on NFL Network all season long. Select Thursday Night Football games will also be shown on Fox and streamed via Amazon Prime and Twitch Finally, Monday Night Football is on ESPN.

Additionally, you can stream all your local in-market games on your mobile device for free using the Yahoo Sports app or the NFL app.

Here’s a full roundup of all the services you can use to stream NFL games without cable.

Watch Chargers vs Washington Live on HDTV Antenna

You can purchase an antenna, like this 1 By One model, to add to your TV for about $24, giving you access to local channels within a certain distance.

What you get:

Hooking up an HD antenna to your TV gives you access to local over-the-air (OTA) signals in your location. This means that you will be able to access the local affiliates of major broadcast networks, like Fox, CBS, and NBC.

This lets you watch all the regional games broadcast from wherever you’re located. You also get the Sunday Night Football matchup that airs on NBC. Because it’s only a one-time payment, this is a great option if you’re solely interested in watching the team in your area. However, you will not get access to any out-of-market games or games that air on ESPN or the NFL Network.

Watch Chargers vs. Washington Live on Sling TV

If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service to watch football, Sling TV is a great budget option that gives you most of the channels you need at a cheaper price than Hulu or FuboTV.

There are three different plans, depending on what channels you prioritize. Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 a month, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue plan costs $50 per month. Additionally, you can purchase the Sports Extra package to add NFL RedZone to your plan for $11 per month.

What you get:

Sling Orange has ESPN, while Sling Blue has Fox and NBC in select markets as well as the NFL network. CBS is not currently offered by Sling. While there is a Sports Extra package, it does not include any channels that air live NFL games.

Your best bet to get access to the most NFL games via Sling is to sign up for the Sling Orange + Blue plan and cash in on Sling’s current promotional offer of a free antenna for local channels. The free antenna requires that you prepay for two months of the Sling service. Plus, if you want RedZone you can add the Sports Extra package to the Orange + Blue Plan for a total of $61 a month.

If you don’t want it all, you can just sign up for Sling Blue to gain access to Sunday afternoon games on Fox and Sunday Night Football games on NBC, or just Sling Orange to gain access to Monday Night games on ESPN, in addition to the local offerings included with the antenna. As with all streaming services, game availability is subject to blackouts.

With Sling’s channel listings, add-ons, and the fact that they provide a free antenna, you can gain access to all local channels, the NFL Network, ESPN, and NFL RedZone, making it one of the most cost-effective ways to watch the NFL without cable.

Watch Chargers vs. Washington Live on Hulu

In addition to all of its other offerings, Hulu + Live TV has nearly everything you need to stream NFL games for $65 per month. However, like Sling TV, there’s no option to add the NFL Network or NFL RedZone as a channel, which could be a deal-breaker if you’re hoping to watch and monitor action across the league.

What you get:

Like an HD antenna, Hulu + Live TV gets you access to all the local affiliates of the major broadcasts, meaning Fox, CBS, and NBC. These will show the games that are within your regional broadcast map with the exception of any blackouts. In addition, you also get ESPN, which gives you access to all Monday Night Football games, and some of the best NFL coverage and analysis on TV.

While you don’t get access to watch out-of-network games from across the country like you do with NFL RedZone or NFL Sunday Ticket, this is a comprehensive way to tune into most locally and nationally televised games.Hulu does not offer a way to watch the first three regular Thursday Night Football games, however, since those will be aired on NFL Network.

Watch Chargers vs Washington Live on FuboTV

At $65 a month for the Starter Plan, FuboTV is one of the most comprehensive yet expensive live streaming options for NFL football. You can also spend an extra $11 per month to add the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone package.

What you get:

In terms of NFL games, the Starter Plan includes access to local CBS, NBC, and Fox stations (regional availability and blackout restrictions apply). FuboTV’s Starter Plan also grants you access to ESPN to watch Monday Night Football, and NFL Network to stream Thursday Night Football all season long.

Watch Chargers vs Washington Live on YouTube TV

With a base price of $65 a month, YouTube TV is another service that offers access to most NFL games. Additionally, the service announced an agreement with the NFL to offer NFL Redzone as an add-on included in their Sports Plus package for an additional $11 a month.

What you get:

Like other services at this price range, YouTube TV offers access to all the local channels you need to watch NFL games, including CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also offers ESPN and NFL Network in their base package, so you’ll be able to watch all Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football games. And with the news of the new Sports Plus package, you can also watch NFL Redzone for an additional $11 per month.

Watch Chargers vs Washington Live on Paramount Plus

If you’re just interested in watching locally televised AFC home games, then a Paramount Plus subscription could be all you need. The service lets you stream live CBS television, as well as a growing library of on-demand shows and exclusive titles. Paramount Plus is available for $5 a month with commercials or $10 a month with ad-free streaming. With that said, all live broadcasts, including NFL games, still feature commercials with the ad-free plan.

What you get:

Paramount Plus offers live streaming for every NFL game that airs on the regular CBS channel in your local market. However, since Paramount Plus only offers CBS content you won’t be able to watch any games that air on other networks or any out of market matches. You can see a full schedule of NFL games set to air on CBS here.

Watch Chargers vs Washington Live on Peacock Premium

Peacock won’t be streaming any exclusive games during the 2021 season, but Premium subscribers can stream all the NFL games being broadcast on NBC.

What you get:

For $5 a month, Peacock Premium will give you streaming access to NBC’s Sunday Night Football games, as well as Super Bowl LVI, the Thanksgiving game between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, and the 2021 kick-off game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL’s flex scheduling gives NBC the option to change the Sunday Night Football game of the week, which typically guarantees that the primetime game will be one of the week’s best matchups.

Watch Chargers vs Washington Live on Amazon Prime Video

Though yon won’t get local channels, NFL Network, or in-depth analysis, Amazon Prime Video members can watch select Thursday Night Football games with their subscription for no additional cost. A standalone Amazon Prime Video membership costs $9 a month, and the service is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription for $119 per year or $13 a month.

What you get:

Amazon Prime Video will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games starting week five of the season. These game will also be broadcast on NFL Network and Fox. Since Amazon won’t be streaming any additional games, Prime Video on its own is really only suitable for casual football fans who just want to stream a few games this season.

Chargers vs Washington live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can’t find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.