Cowboys vs Buccaneers Live Stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online for free

Football is back! And you don’t need cable to catch the first game of the season. Check all options to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers live streaming online. Tom Brady is once again starting at quarterback on the first Thursday of the season. Our guide for how to watch NFL live streams anywhere. Further, if you are someone who likes to watch the 2021 NFL Thursday Night Football Live online, we have got you some of the fantastic options.

The NFL 2021 season kicks off on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast nationally on NBC with Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, with Michele Tafoya reporting from the field. If you don’t have cable or another way to watch the NFL’s opening night game on NBC, read on to learn how you can watch Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers live for free!

Here is everything that you need to know about Thursday Night Football this year, from the complete schedule to how to watch.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys on TV, live stream

Where: Raymond James Stadium

When: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Radio: WXTB 97.9 FM/Bucs Radio network; Sirius XM Channel 88.

Online radio: Buccaneers official app (in Tampa area only)

How to Watch The Game For Free: You can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Dallas Cowboys by using a streaming service that carries NBC. The services below all air NBC live and offer a free trial. Cancel before the trial expires, and you won’t be charged.

Hulu + Live TV – Offers a 1-week free trial.

FuboTV – offers a 7-Day free trial

YouTube TV – offers a 1-week free trial

More details and information on these services and other ways to watch are provided in the next section. If you are interested in watching every game this season, see our guide to watching the NFL without cable. It covers how to watch every NFL team where you live inside or outside their TV Market.

How To Watch The Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers

2021’s NFL Kickoff Game is on NBC on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live with a streaming service that carries NBC like Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream. You can also stream the game live with the NBC streaming service Peacock. I describe all the ways to watch it below.

Hulu Live TV

You can watch Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers through Hulu Live TV. They stream NBC live along with other local networks and other channels found on cable TV. According to the data we have, live NBC is available everywhere in the US. However, be sure to check Hulu’s Website for the latest channels in your area on this page: Hulu Live TV Channels by Zipcode.

Hulu + Live TV is supported on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, and more. You can read more about Hulu in our review of Hulu. There isn’t a month-to-month contract, so you can sign up to test the service without fear of a long-term commitment. You can sign up for Hulu Live TV using this link: Sign up for a Free-Trial to Hulu + Live TV.

fuboTV

FuboTV has rapidly increased the number of locations where they stream the live local NBC network. Currently, FuboTV carries NBC in all major TV markets in the US, so you can watch the Cowboys play. Buccaneers on NFL’s opening night.

The FuboTV app is available on major platforms, including Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, and more.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great option to watch the game as they offer NBC live. YouTubeTV offers live NBC with its streaming service in all markets in the US. Youtube TV supports Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and more. The YouTube TV app isn’t available on Roku. However, users can use YouTube TV through the YouTube app on Roku devices.

DIRECTV Stream

DIRECTV Stream also streams NBC live, so you can watch the Cowboys take on the Buccaneers. NBC is available through all DIRECTV Stream plans. The most affordable is the “Entertainment” package for $69.99 a month, along with a ton of cable TV and other broadcast networks. NBC offers NBC in over half the markets in the US. You can check AT&T’s Website to allow you to make sure NBC is offered in your area. You can also see our review of DIRECTV Stream.

Peacock

Peacock will stream the NFL Opener and NBC Sunday Night Football every week live. To watch, you will need to subscribe to the “Peacock Premium” tier, which starts at $4.99 per month. You can stream the game on your TV or mobile device using the Peacock app. The streaming service supports Roku, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple T.V. 4K and Apple T.V. HD, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, Playstation 4, Android devices, Android TV, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in, Xfinity Flex 4K and Amazon Fire TV or Fire Sticks.

Vidgo

Vidgo is a newer Streaming service that offers fairly competitive pricing over other Live streaming services. The only catch is they do not currently offer a DVR. Hopefully, that will change in the future.

Right now, you can get NFL Network as a part of their Core Plan for $55 per month so you can watch the games branded as Thursday Night Football. This plan includes over 90 other channels. Vidgo doesn’t force you into a contract so that you can cancel any time. They do offer promotional pricing for new customers.

Vidgo is supported on available on Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV. You can also stream the service on up to 3 devices at the same time. We have the full details in our guide to Vidgo’s live streaming service.

Sling TV

NFL Network is available on Sling TV, so you can watch games branded as Thursday Night Football. NFL Network is available as part of the SLING Blue service for $35 per month. Sling TV is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and more, so it’s not a problem to enjoy it on a TV, tablet, computer, or other smart devices. Learn more information about Sling TV device compatibility in our detailed review of Sling TV. Sling TV regularly offers promotions for signing up.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will simulcast Thursday Night Football in weeks 5 through 15 (except for Thanksgiving day in week 12). The service costs $12.99 per month after a 30-day free trial, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before the trial expires. While a subscription to Amazon Prime provides access to Thursday Night Football, along with thousands of movies and TV shows through Prime video, there are also a ton of other benefits like free shipping on prime eligible purchases on Amazon. You can learn more about the other benefits of Prime in our review of Amazon Prime.

The 2021 NFL season kicks off in Tampa Bay on Thursday, Sept. 9 with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs hosting the Dallas Cowboys on NBC. It will be the first game in the Buccaneers’ title defense Brady’s bid for a seventh Super Bowl ring. It will also mark the first game back for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed most of last season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in early October.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT) on NBC. Here’s what you need to know to watch without cable.

Most Thursday Night Football games will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video. The first Thursday night game between the Cowboys and Bucs, however, is technically part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football schedule. The rest of the Thursday night games in September will be broadcast just on NFLN, with Fox’s and Prime Video’s coverage starting in October.

Check out the full Thursday Night Football schedule here and our recommendations for the best ways to watch NFL without cable throughout the season.

Thursday Night Football will hop around between three networks throughout the 2021 season, as well as more than half of the games being available via streaming.

First, NBC, Fox and the NFL Network will carry Thursday Night Football broadcasts. NBC kicks things off with the opening night game featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; it will also broadcast the week 12 Thanksgiving edition of Thursday Night Football that has the Buffalo Bills play the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL Network will have exclusive broadcast coverage of the Thursday Night Football games during week 2, 3, 4 and 16. Every other week (not including the ones NBC has) will be simulcasted on Fox and the NFL Network.

NBC and Fox are basic cable networks that have a local affiliate in essentially every TV market across the country. This makes them available through all traditional cable and satellite providers, barring any carriage disputes; check local listings to find out what channels NBC and Fox are for you.

The NFL Network, meanwhile, is a premium cable network, so subscribers will need to check what package the network is available on through their cable subscriber.

An alternative cable option is through vMVPD services like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. All of these services offer live streams of major networks, including Fox and NBC. In addition, they all carry the NFL Network as well, though it may depend on what package a consumer subscribes to.

Cord cutters will be able to watch Thursday Night Football action as well, with Amazon Prime Video offering live streams of 10 Thursday Night Football games (11 games in total) for the 2021 season, starting with the week 5 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks and continuing through week 15. All that is needed to watch these Thursday Night Football games via Prime Video is a subscription to Amazon Prime.

An FYI, starting in the 2022 NFL season, Amazon Prime Video will be taking over the rights to Thursday Night Football from Fox, sharing with the NFL Network, meaning all Thursday Night Football games will be available for streaming.

Any NFL fans over in the U.K. will have the opportunity to watch Thursday Night Football games via Sky Sports’ NFL Channel. The home of live NFL action in the U.K., Sky Sports shows live Sunday, Monday and Thursday games. Should be noted though, that with the time difference between across the Atlantic, the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoffs for Thursday Night Football means a 1:20 a.m. kickoff for U.K. viewers.

If that’s too late (or early) for you, NFL Game Pass is an option. The international version of this subscription service offers live broadcasts of games as well as does the opportunity to watch the full broadcast on-demand or a condensed version of the broadcast that only features the plays.

If none of those options are available or work for you, don’t worry, there’s a way to watch NFL action from anywhere in the world —a virtual private network. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.