Many of us want to have that perfect smile and set of pearly white teeth. Going to the dentist regularly can help you maintain the integrity of your smile.

There are many cosmetic dentistry treatments available to help achieve this goal, including dental veneers. What are veneers? How much do they cost? We’ll answer your questions about this popular procedure in this blog.

What are Dental Veneers?

Accidents happen, and teeth suffer wear and tear. You might crack or chip a tooth, or your teeth might become discolored over time. You can fix these cracks one by one through dental bonding and get teeth whitening, but veneers are a way to do all of this at once.

Dental veneers are a layer of material such as composite or porcelain that is permanently glued over your teeth. They provide a pearly white smile, and can also correct small asymmetries in your teeth. Now you can be confident with your perfect smile.

Types of Veneers

Veneers are often confused with dental implants or crowns, but these are all different treatments. A crown is a cap over a single tooth, whereas dental implants are completely artificial teeth that are anchored to the gums and jawbone.

Before attaching most types of veneers, your dentist must grind away some of your tooth enamel so your teeth will remain in proper proportion. This process is irreversible, so make certain of your decision before you decide to get veneers. Typically, veneers last about a decade or so.

No-prep veneers do not require this preparation process, and they are removable. The tradeoff is that they are thinner and more translucent than standard veneers, so they cannot cover up extensive discoloration. All types of veneers still require standard oral hygiene, such as brushing and flossing, to keep teeth healthy and maintain their appearance.

Cost of Veneers

Since veneers need to be replaced every 10-13 years, the cost can add up over time. They are considered a cosmetic procedure and are thus not covered by insurance. However, in the long run, they can save you the cost of additional dental work.

The cost of getting veneers varies across different brands and dental practices, so make sure to contact your dentist beforehand to discuss their pricing options.

Are Dental Veneers Worth it?

Dental veneers are a worthwhile investment, especially if your appearance is important to your profession, or your teeth are damaged. The effect on your confidence and well-being is immeasurable.