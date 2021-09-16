Giants vs Washington Live Stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online for free

In the US, New York Giants vs Washington Football Team is being shown on NFL Network. Check all options to watch Giants vs Washington live streaming online. The New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team in NFL Week 2 for a Thursday night game at FedExField on Thursday, September 16. TV coverage is on NFL Network at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast nationally.

The Giants vs Washington live stream will throw Taylor Heinicke into the middle of an NFC East rivalry. If you don’t have cable or another way to watch the NFL’s Thursday night game on NFL Network, read on to learn how you can watch Giants Vs. Washington live for free!

• Watch Now: Giants vs Washington live stream.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Giants vs Washington live stream features a defensive line that is eager to get their chance to face a quarterback who leads the NFL in fumbles over the last two seasons. Daniel Jones will be looking to protect the football against the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat in this NFL live stream.

TV: NFL Network

Stream: NFL.com/NFL app (cable subscription required)

Finding out where to watch Thursday Night Football can be a little confusing because it changes slightly by week.

NFL Network and its accompanying online streams will have all 18 Thursday Night Football games. However, 11 other TNF games will also be broadcast on FOX and streamed on Amazon Prime.

Again, Giants vs. Washington is not one of the games on FOX and Prime. It’s only on NFL Network and streaming on the NFL’s apps, which require a cable subscription.

Giants vs Washington channel, start time

The Giants vs Washington live stream is tomorrow (Thursday, September 16) at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Thirty times. THIRTY! That’s how many times Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones has fumbled the football since coming into the league in 2019. That’s the most in the NFL over the last two-plus seasons and the second most all-time over a 28 game span. “It’s certainly something I’ve got to improve on,” Jones told the media Tuesday. “I’ll learn and keep moving forward.”

Jones’ latest folly came with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, down 10 against the Broncos last week. The Giants started a drive at their own 25-yard-line and went 60 yards over 10 plays, before Jones coughed it up on a seven yard scramble. The Giants went on to lose, 27-13.

Was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a hip injury that has since placed him on injured reserve. Taylor Heinicke will get the start under center against the Giants.

The back-up turned starter earned himself a two-year $8.75 million contract extension in the offseason after taking over for the injured Alex Smith last year in the playoffs. He threw for 306 yards with a passing and a rushing touchdown in a 31-23 loss to the Buccaneers. Last week Heinicke completed 11-of-his-15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown caught by tight end Logan Thomas.

Washington is a 3-point favorite against the Giants. The over/under is 41.

Update Giants-WFT Odds

Giants +3

Washington -3

Total: 40.5

Even without its starting quarterback, the Washington Football team is a 3-point favorite. Given that home-field advantage makes up a few points, the betting market thinks these teams are about even given the current status of each roster.

Giants News

What many see as a make-or-break year for quarterback Daniel Jones did not start the way he hoped.

The Broncos came to New York on Sunday afternoon and won 27-13. Jones threw for 267 yards, but New York couldn’t get its ground game going, even with Saquon Barkley healthy. This week, Barkley is questionable.

WFT News

The biggest news for either of these teams comes under center, with Fitzpatrick going on IR this week after he suffered a hip injury last week against the Chargers.

We don’t know how long Fitzpatrick will be sidelined — he’ll be on IR for a minimum of three weeks.

Heinicke played well in relief of Fitzpatrick on Sunday, going 11 of 15 for 122 yards and a touchdown. He’s really only played the bulk of a game three times in his career, but one included the NFC Wild Card Round last season.

Heinicke played at Old Dominion from 2011-2014 and has bounced around the NFL since. He’s been on the practice squad or active roster for the Vikings, Texans, Patriots and Panthers. He also made a brief pitstop in the short-lived XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks in the spring of 2020.

How to Watch Giants vs Washington for free

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live stream: loser props up the NFC East! The NFC East was a laughing stock last season, and the Giants and Washington face off tonight knowing that the losing team will be rooted to the bottom of the division standings. Make sure you know how to watch a New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

Watch Now: Giants vs Washington live for free.

Canadian NFL fans can stream Giants vs Washington free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It’s also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

While there were few positives in the G-Men’s 27-13 defeat to the Broncos last Sunday, Daniel Jones has a surprisingly excellent record against the Burgundy and Gold. Jones has started four games against Washington and won them all, including a fiercely matched double last season.

Jones was sacked twice by Denver’s returning linebacker, Von Miller. Chase Young, Washington’s reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, will be hell bent on making a statement after a limp showing on Sunday.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert racked up 337 passing yards against Washington in the first round – embarrassing for a team that prides itself on its defense – and with Ryan Fitzpatrick already out for the foreseeable future and the unproven Taylor Heinicke taking the reins in the veteran’s absence, Ron Rivera’s men can take nothing for granted.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley barely got a sniff on his big comeback, but it surely won’t be long before he starts looking like his old self again.

It’s an 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST kick-off at FedExField tomorrow night. Read on for more details on how to watch a New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Giants vs Washington live stream for free

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including New York Giants vs Washington – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you’re stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it’s reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the New York Giants vs Washington Football Team game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you’ll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you’re outside Oz when the game’s on.

Watch a New York Giants vs Washington live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL in the early hours of Friday morning. The build up starts at 12.30am BST for a 1.20am kick-off.

Don’t have Sky? Now, the company’s streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd ‘blackout’ game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don’t forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

Watch a New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live stream in the USA

In the US, New York Giants vs Washington Football Team is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

The problem is, NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video.

One option is to use a cable replacement service such as Sling TV. Sling’s Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you’re willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you get, it’s an absolute bargain.

FuboTV is another good option. It offers all available NFL channels at $65 a month. New users get to try it free for 7 days.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial, $13 a month thereafter, and you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Giants vs Washington live stream in Australia

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 10.20am AEST on Friday.

If you don’t have cable, Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you’re travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account. Bonza.

Lucky Aussie viewers can also watch three juicy match-ups a week free on 7Mate. All you need is a name, email address and Australian ZIP code.

How to watch Giants vs Washington live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can’t find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Giants vs Washington.

Giants vs Washington live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Washington live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Hulu Live TV

You can watch Giants Vs. Washington through Hulu Live TV. They stream NBC live along with other local networks and other channels found on cable TV. According to the data we have, live NBC is available everywhere in the US. However, be sure to check Hulu’s Website for the latest channels in your area on this page: Hulu Live TV Channels by Zipcode.

Hulu + Live TV is supported on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, and more. You can read more about Hulu in our review of Hulu. There isn’t a month-to-month contract, so you can sign up to test the service without fear of a long-term commitment. You can sign up for Hulu Live TV using this link: Sign up for a Free-Trial to Hulu + Live TV.

fuboTV

FuboTV has rapidly increased the number of locations where they stream the live local NBC network. Currently, FuboTV carries NBC in all major TV markets in the US, so you can watch the Cowboys play. Buccaneers on NFL’s opening night.

The FuboTV app is available on major platforms, including Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, and more.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great option to watch the game as they offer NBC live. YouTubeTV offers live NBC with its streaming service in all markets in the US. Youtube TV supports Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and more. The YouTube TV app isn’t available on Roku. However, users can use YouTube TV through the YouTube app on Roku devices.

DIRECTV Stream

DIRECTV Stream also streams NBC live, so you can watch the Giants take on the Washington. NBC is available through all DIRECTV Stream plans. The most affordable is the “Entertainment” package for $69.99 a month, along with a ton of cable TV and other broadcast networks. NBC offers NBC in over half the markets in the US. You can check AT&T’s Website to allow you to make sure NBC is offered in your area. You can also see our review of DIRECTV Stream.

Peacock

Peacock will stream the NFL Opener and NBC Sunday Night Football every week live. To watch, you will need to subscribe to the “Peacock Premium” tier, which starts at $4.99 per month. You can stream the game on your TV or mobile device using the Peacock app. The streaming service supports Roku, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple T.V. 4K and Apple T.V. HD, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, Playstation 4, Android devices, Android TV, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in, Xfinity Flex 4K and Amazon Fire TV or Fire Sticks.

Vidgo

Vidgo is a newer Streaming service that offers fairly competitive pricing over other Live streaming services. The only catch is they do not currently offer a DVR. Hopefully, that will change in the future.

Right now, you can get NFL Network as a part of their Core Plan for $55 per month so you can watch the games branded as Thursday Night Football. This plan includes over 90 other channels. Vidgo doesn’t force you into a contract so that you can cancel any time. They do offer promotional pricing for new customers.

Vidgo is supported on available on Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV. You can also stream the service on up to 3 devices at the same time. We have the full details in our guide to Vidgo’s live streaming service.

Sling TV

NFL Network is available on Sling TV, so you can watch games branded as Thursday Night Football. NFL Network is available as part of the SLING Blue service for $35 per month. Sling TV is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and more, so it’s not a problem to enjoy it on a TV, tablet, computer, or other smart devices. Learn more information about Sling TV device compatibility in our detailed review of Sling TV. Sling TV regularly offers promotions for signing up.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will simulcast Thursday Night Football in weeks 5 through 15 (except for Thanksgiving day in week 12). The service costs $12.99 per month after a 30-day free trial, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before the trial expires. While a subscription to Amazon Prime provides access to Thursday Night Football, along with thousands of movies and TV shows through Prime video, there are also a ton of other benefits like free shipping on prime eligible purchases on Amazon. You can learn more about the other benefits of Prime in our review of Amazon Prime.