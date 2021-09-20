How to Watch ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Streaming Online for Free: Release date, cast and Full HD Movie

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Dear Evan Hansen 2021 Full movie how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is Dear Evan Hansen 2021 available to stream? Is watching Dear Evan Hansen online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below. You can watch Dear Evan Hansen from the comfort of your own home.

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming young-adult teen drama based on the 2015 Broadway musical of the same name. The film’s screenplay has been adapted from the original stage musical script by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Meanwhile, the stage production was itself based on a book by Steven Levenson.

On September 9, Dear Evan Hansen will premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Universal Pictures will distribute the film. The studio acquired the rights back in November 2018.

Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley told ScreenDaily in December 2020 that the film had wrapped up its production. Out of the total runtime of 2 hours 17 minutes, over 1 hour 18 minutes consists of 16 songs.

While the film will have its global premiere on September 9, Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24, 2021 (in the USA and Canada). Countries like Hungary, Italy, Portugal, and Slovakia will have the film’s release a day earlier, on September 23.

Meanwhile, the UK release is slated for almost a month later, on October 22, and Australia’s is on December 2.

Dear Evan Hansen Streaming Release

Since Universal does not yet have its own streaming service, Dear Evan Hansen is expected to be available exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

While previously Universal films also went on to stream on platforms like HBO Max, newer movies were announced to be exclusively available on Peacock. It is expected to be available for streaming after four months of theatrical releases, according to Reuters.

Furthermore, viewers may also be able to watch the film at the premiere (September 9) of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival at their digital screening platform, TIFF Bell Lightbox. The premiere would be available from a potential price of $4.99 to $14.99 (for the rental).

Dear Evan Hansen Synopsis:

Evan Hansen is a high-school teen with Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). One of his high-school mates, Connor Murphy, steals Hansen’s note to self. Later, Murphy commits suicide, and his family mistakenly thinks the letter to have been addressed to Hansen.

Dear Evan Hansen’s IMDB page describes it as a,

Dear Evan Hansen Main Cast

The film stars Ben Platt as the titular character Evan Hansen. Platt also played the character in the original play. The casting choice sparked some nepotism controversy, as Platt’s father, Marc, is also the film’s producer.

Kaitlyn Dever (of Booksmart fame) is co-starring in the role of Zoe Murphy. Other supporting cast members include Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, and Colton Ryan.

The original play by Dear Evan Hansen won several accolades, including a Tony and Grammy Award.

How to Watch ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

You will be found, but where can you find this movie? After storming Broadway and picking up six Tony awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is now making its way to the big screen. The film follows lonely teenager Evan Hansen (Ben Platt, who originated the role on Broadway and won a Best Actor Tony for his efforts), who writes a letter that gets mistaken as the words of Connor, a fellow student who commits suicide. When Connor’s parents seem grateful that Evan was Connor’s friend (even though he wasn’t), he can’t help but go along with the ruse for fear of shattering the glimmers of hope Connor’s family has in their grief.

Where to Watch the Tony-Winning Musical Movie

If you’re interested in seeing what all the fuss was about when the show was on Broadway and if The Perks of Being a Wallflower director Stephen Chbosky was able to translate it to the screen, then read on about how you can watch the film.

Is Dear Evan Hansen Streaming Online?

It is not. The Universal Pictures film will play only in theaters. However, after its theatrical run, it will likely land on a streaming service, most likely the Universal-owned Peacock, although no streaming plans have been announced beyond the inevitable online rentals that will be available after its theatrical release window.

Will Dear Evan Hansen Play in Theaters?

Yes! In fact, the only way to see the film when it first comes out will be in theaters. The film is slated for a wide release, so you’ll likely be able to find the film at your local multiplex when the film opens on September 24th.

Where Can I Find Dear Evan Hansen Online?

Will Dear Evan Hansen Be Available on Digital or VOD?

Although Universal has not announced their current Digital/VOD plans for Dear Evan Hansen, the film will likely play in theaters for at least three weeks before moving to digital or VOD. As seen with Universal’s recent release of Candyman, while the film was a hit relative to its price tag, the current cinema landscape dictates that release windows will be on the shorter side until audiences feel fully comfortable returning to theaters.

Who Is In Dear Evan Hansen?

Dear Evan Hansen has a strong cast of acclaimed actors and rising stars alongside Platt including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Danny Pino (Cold Case), and Colton Ryan (Homeland).

What Is Dear Evan Hansen Based On?

Dear Evan Hansen is based on the Broadway musical of the same name. The stage musical premiered on Broadway in December 2016.

Are There Any Similar Musicals?

I’m glad you asked! You likely know the music of composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from their previous work, La La Land and The Greatest Showman. They won the Tony for Best Score for their work on Dear Evan Hansen. While the content of those musicals are clearly different than the coming-of-age story being told by Dear Evan Hansen, you should be able to hear the similar musicality.

Dear Evan Hansen Review

In 2021, movie musicals are again the rage. “In the Heights” and “Annette” have already been released. “tick, tick … BOOM” and Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” are soon to follow. Back in 2015, a coming-of-age musical entitled “Dear Evan Hansen,” premiered on Broadway, and took the world by storm by winning six Tony Awards. Based on a book penned by Steven Levenson, it follows the eponymous character, a teen suffering from social anxiety, as he navigates a local tragedy for his own gain.

Evan (Ben Platt) wears a cast to protect the left arm he broke due to falling from a tree. He wants to talk to his crush, a guitar-playing Zoe Murphy (Kaitlyn Dever). But his anxiety gets in the way. To diffuse his uneasiness, his therapist suggests he write peppy letters to himself addressed as “Dear Evan Hansen.” When Zoe’s troubled brother Connor (Colton Ryan), however, takes one of Evan’s letters, only to die by suicide, Evan is tossed in the tumult of a fractured, grieving family. Connor’s parents believe Evan was his best friend. But the reality is far different. Evan plays along with the charade, gaining the fame, adulation, and love he’s always dreamed of. All at the expense of Connor’s memory.