It has already been over a year since Maryland voters said yes to sports betting. Since then, many were hoping that the local sports betting operations will be ready just before the National Football League (NFL) starts this year. However, it is becoming more likely that the local gamblers will have to wait at least until late fall or early winter.

The NFL has already started last week and other sports events like the US Open, phase 2 of the Indian Premier League, and the ICC World T20 are also set to start soon. With that, the locals are left with the option to just place their bets on 10CRIC sports betting and casino in India or any other offshore online casinos and bookies.

On a federal level, it’s not illegal for Americans to place their bets on offshore casinos. Maryland and other states regulating sports betting just mean that the local operations of sports wagering will be allowed within these states’ territories. Many states have pushed to regulate sports betting since May 2018 when the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992 was struck down by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Today, there are now over a dozen states with legal sports betting like New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Iowa. More states are also expected to have local sports betting too in the coming years. So far, only the state of Utah appears to show no interest in taking any steps towards having legal sports betting.

What’s Taking Maryland Longer Than Expected?

The regulators responsible to govern the operations of any sports betting activities in the state which are the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency and the newly-established Sports Wagering Application Review Commission are still working on the rules to be followed by everyone involved in the industry.

Senator Craig Zucker who has been one of the driving forces for sports betting to be regulated in the state is still optimistic that the Maryland punters will be able to place their bets locally later this fall and even before the NFL Super Bowl starts early next year.

Senator Zucker said, “I feel like the sooner the better, but we’ve got to make sure we do it right and do it transparently and inclusively. We’ve done our part. Now, it’s just up to adopting the regulations and getting them up and running.”

John A. Martin who is the director of the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency also talked about this and said, “We’re looking at late fall, early winter. We intend to expedite the process as efficiently as we can to get us there. We’re still very much pushing for football season.”

Meanwhile, the office of the governor is also hopeful that the application and review process is on track. A spokesman from Governor Larry Hogan’s office, Mike Ricci, said, “The governor continues to urge lottery officials to do everything possible to move quickly within reason. Our focus is on meeting the late fall-early winter timeline, and we expect to see more progress in that direction soon.”

So far, the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency is reported to have already proposed 227 pages of legal regulations that they are looking to implement to successfully regulate both online and in-person sports betting in the states. These are already in a review process this month and a public hearing for this is already scheduled to take place on September 22.

Sports Betting Operators in the State

While all these are happening, casinos in the state are already preparing their sports wagering operations. Establishments like Live! Casino and Hotel in Anne Arundel County have already built a Sports & Social lounge.

The president of Cordish Gaming that is in charge of operating the said casino said that they are already staffed and ready to operate as soon as they are allowed. Rob Norton said that they should be ready to get up and start operating within a very short window of time. Live! Casino and Hotel are known to have partnered with FanDuel.

The Horseshoe Casino and Caesars Entertainment in Baltimore are also now working on an in-person betting area and mobile app that their customers can utilize. They also recently signed a deal with The Baltimore Ravens to advertise their brand.

Meanwhile, The Baltimore Orioles has not yet revealed nor commented about their plans for having any sports gambling at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards.