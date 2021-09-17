NFL Live Stream: How to watch NFL week 2 games for free without cable

Week 2 of the regular 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday, September 16 with the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football matchup in the NFC East when the Washington Football Team hosts the New York Football Giants at FedEx Field. Both teams are 0-1 heading into the second week of the season and are joined by the Dallas Cowboys behind the division-leading 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles. Washington’s defense will need all hands on deck to stifle the Giants offense and force pressure on 3rd year QB Daniel Jones. In his young career, Jones hasn’t shown he can perform well under pressure, as he leads the league with 30 career fumbles in 28 games, 18 of which he’s lost to the other team, including a costly one in last week’s loss to the Broncos. If Jones can revert to being Danny Dimes and outplay Washington QB Taylor Heinicke then the G-Men have a chance.

Watch Now: NFL Week 2 Games Live Stream

Sunday Night Football will be the home of the biggest matchup of the week when two former NFL MVPs — Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson duel it out under the bright lights of primetime. Mahomes and the 1-0 Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a thrilling Week 1 comeback against the Cleveland Browns, where the Chiefs scored 23 points in the second half. Jackson’s Ravens aren’t flying high after a disappointing 33-27 overtime loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders were getting a solid pass rush against Baltimore’s O-line and if it wasn’t for Jackson’s mobility, they would’ve had more than the game-winning sack by Carl Nassib. The Ravens must sow up their offensive line woes if they plan on defeating the Chiefs in Charm City in what some may label as a “prove it” game for Jackson, who is 31-11 as a starter for his career (including playoffs), yet 0-3 against Mahomes.

The Week 2 finale will be an interesting NFC North matchup between 0-1 teams on the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field. After failing to complete their comeback against the 49ers in their season opener, QB Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on a Green Bay Packers team that had dreadful quarterbacking (36.8 passer rating!) from reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers against the Saints last week. After spending all offseason trying to escape Green Bay for greener pastures, Rodgers opened the season laying an egg that got him benched for second-year QB Jordan Love. Rodgers is 17-5 in his career against the Lions, with 46 TDs and 8 INTs, if he has a performance similar to his season debut then the chatter about sabotage will only get louder.

Fans will be at every stadium rooting for their favorite team; however, cord cutters can find out how to watch every single moment on the gridiron during Week 2 of the NFL season, below.

Here’s the TV schedule for Week 2 games.

NFL Network

Thursday, September 16

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team Live, 8:20 PM

CBSSunday

Sunday, September 19:

New England Patriots vs New York Jets Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks Live , 4:25 PM

, 4:25 PM Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Live, 4:25 PM

FOXSunday

September 19:

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM Cincinnati Bengals vs Chicago Bears Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Live , 1 PM

, 1 PM Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals Live , 4:05 PM

, 4:05 PM Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live, 4:05 PM

NBCSunday

September 19

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens Live, 8:15 PM

How to Watch Week 2 of the NFL Season

Fans will have plenty of options to watch all of their favorite NFL teams and stars compete on the gridiron without spending a fortune.

Watch Now: NFL Week 2 Games Live Stream

AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to find out which affiliate in your area will broadcast the local games on CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Select games will be available to stream through NFL digital properties such as NFL.com, the NFL app, and the digital properties of the respective teams. Plus, fans can watch the game on their phones via the Yahoo Sports app.

Most of the major subscription live TV streaming services carry this week’s games, so fans can watch the game from anywhere.

DIRECTV Stream has CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC for only $70/mo.

fuboTV offers CBS, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, and FOX in their Family package for $65/mo. Sports Plus with NFL RedZone is only $10.99/mo for fans who want to watch every score and the biggest plays around the league on NFL RedZone.

Hulu + Live TV includes CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC for only $65/mo. Fans can watch the biggest plays of the day on NFL RedZone with the Sports add-on for only $10/mo.

Sling TV includes ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, and FOX with their Orange + Blue package for only $50/mo. Big plays, highlights, scores, and the best moments of the day are available on NFL RedZone with the Sports Extra add-on package for $11/mo.

Vidgo offers NFL Network, ESPN, and FOX for only $55/mo.; however, new and returning subscribers can take advantage of their $10/mo. special.

Vidgo is the perfect service to catch all the big scores of the day as it includes NFL RedZone.

Youtube TV has CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network for only $65/mo. With the Sports Plus add-on, fans can watch the biggest plays and scores on NFL RedZone for $11/mo.

Peacock Premium subscribers can watch every Sunday Night Football game, Thanksgiving Day game, and Super Bowl LVI for only $5/mo.

Paramount+ is an inexpensive way to watch live games on CBS for only $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

How to watch every NFL games without cable

Here are just a couple more notes before we list all your streaming options.

First, Verizon no longer has an exclusive deal to stream games to smartphones and tablets, so you’ll be able to catch a good number of games regardless of your cellular provider. (Read about the NFL Mobile app, below.)

Watch Now: NFL Week 2 Games Live Stream

Second, Fox Sports plans to show Thursday Night Football games in 4K HDR, or high dynamic range, as it did last year. (The games are actually produced in 1080p; Fox then upconverts them for viewers with 4K HDR TVs.)

Games in 4K HDR will be available through the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps on Apple TV 4K and select Roku devices, plus FuboTv and YouTube TV streaming packages that carry the channel. Additionally, some viewers can get 4K service from pay-TV providers such as Altice/Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, and Verizon FiOS.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime members can watch 11 Thursday Night Football games this season. The games will be simulcast on Fox and the NFL Network, and you can also see them on Amazon’s Twitch channel. (Starting in 2022, Amazon Prime will become the exclusive home for NFL Thursday Night Football; the games won’t be available on Fox and the NFL Network.)

The agreement, which covers 15 games next year, is part of a long-term deal that runs through 2032. Each game will also be televised free in the participating teams’ home markets. Amazon will also air one preseason game per year.

We expect that, like last year, Amazon will get one or two exclusive late-season games, and will show a wild-card playoff game that’s also on other networks.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on AT&T TV

AT&T is spinning off the company’s TV and video businesses, including DirecTV and AT&T TV, into a company called New DirecTV.

AT&T TV plans start at $70 per month for a package with about 65 channels. You can watch NFL games on all four broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—in most markets, plus ESPN. The only games you won’t get are the exclusive Thursday Night Football games on NFL Network.

There’s no longer an option, even with pricier plans, to get the NFL Network, NFL Red Zone, or NFL Sunday Ticket. However, AT&T TV subscribers can get NFLSundayTicket.TV if they are unable to get satellite where they live. With this service, you can stream live, out-of-market NFL regular season games every Sunday.

Meanwhile, AT&T TV Now and AT&T TV will soon be folded into a single brand called DirecTV Stream.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is the most comprehensive NFL package you can get, offering every Sunday afternoon out-of-market game. (It doesn’t include games shown on your local channels.) DirecTV has the exclusive rights to the package this year, so you have to be a DirecTV subscriber.

Watch Now: NFL Week 2 Games Live Stream

As we noted above, parent company AT&T lets people who can’t use a satellite dish for DirecTV’s regular service watch the football package through a streaming service. That includes lots of people living in apartments or townhouses, college students, and people in single-family homes where an obstruction prevents satellite TV reception.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can get NFLSundayTicket.TV for $294 a season. A step-up Max plan costs $100 more, and adds NFL Red Zone and DirecTV Fantasy Zone. You can also add NFL Game Pass, which streams every regular season game after it airs, for an additional $100.

College students can get NFLSundayTicket.TV U, which includes everything in the TV Max plan, for just $100. Game Pass can be added for another $100.

You can’t get any of these packages with AT&T TV, which is the new name for the DirecTV Now cable-style streaming service (described above).

A lot will change down the road, because DirecTV’s deal for the NFL Sunday Ticket package is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. There are reports that several companies, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, and YouTube, are interested in acquiring the rights.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on FuboTV

The sports-centric FuboTV, one of the few places to watch NFL games in 4K with HDR (from Fox), costs $65 a month. With it, you get games on CBS, Fox, and NBC in many markets.

Thanks to a long-awaited deal with ESPN, FuboTV also gives you access to Monday Night Football, plus the NFL Network to stream Thursday Night Football games. (Some of those are also available on Amazon and Fox.)

NFL RedZone, with game highlights and replays from every Sunday game, can be added as part of FuboTV’s $11-per-month Sports Plus add-on pack.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Hulu + Live TV

Priced at $65 per month, Hulu’s live TV service, called Hulu + Live TV, provides access to ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC local broadcasts in many markets.

You can also get CBS Sports, ESPN, and Fox Sports. But the big news for 2021 is that Hulu reached a deal for the NFL Network to be available on Hulu + Live TV. That’s important to sports fans, because the NFL Network has eight exclusive Thursday Night Football games that aren’t available on Amazon or Fox.

For an additional $10 per month, you can get a sports add-on pack that includes NFL RedZone, with 7 hours of Sunday Night Football action, plus the ability to stream all RedZone programming from the 2020 NFL season before the 2021 season begins.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Locast

Locast is a streaming service that provides free over-the-air broadcast channels via the internet. It’s currently available in 36 markets across the country. Locast lets you watch any games that broadcast on affiliate ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC channels.

There’s a twist, though. The company is a nonprofit that doesn’t directly charge consumers for content, and it’s relying on a copyright exception granted to nonprofits. To make money, it asks for donations of at least $5 per month. (Locast will regularly interrupt programming to ask for that donation until you pony up.)

If this seems too good to be true, it might be. ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC Universal have sued Locast in federal court, alleging that the service violates their copyrights by sending TV content to customers without paying for it. The broadcasters want the service shut down and are asking to be paid damages.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Network Apps

If you subscribe to a pay-TV service, you may be able to watch football when you’re on the go by using a network’s mobile app. The following apps all require authentication, meaning that you need to be a cable or satellite subscriber.

• CBS Sports: In addition to those who get Paramount+, the network is letting “authenticated” CBS viewers—meaning those who get CBS through a pay-TV service—stream games via the CBS Sports app, and online at CBS.com.

• Fox Sports: The Fox TV Everywhere app offers live coverage of local-market games and regional sports networks. You can also access the games through most cable-style streaming services, such as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. You can watch NFL games via FoxSports.com on your laptop or tablet and some streaming devices—including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. You get access only to the channels in your TV lineup.

• NBC Sports: NBC will stream every 2021 Sunday Night Football game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Both require authentication that you have a cable, satellite, or live streaming TV subscription, and both will let you watch football on an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, computer, Samsung smart TV, many streaming players, and Xbox game consoles. The games will also be available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service (see below).

• WatchESPN: ESPN’s mobile app delivers Monday Night Football, along with shows such as SportsCenter, to your computer, smartphone, tablet, Xbox game console, and streaming players, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku. The newer $5-a-month ESPN+ streaming service doesn’t have live Monday Night Football games, though they are coming in 2023. ESPN+ will have one exclusive game (a regular season international game) starting in the 2022 season.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass lets you watch pretty much any game you want, but with one big caveat—you’ll have to wait until the game’s original broadcast is over.

Priced at $99 for the season (or four $30 monthly payments), the streaming service lets you watch replays of all the regular season games, plus games from prior seasons. It doesn’t include the Super Bowl.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on NFL Mobile App

Formerly a perk only for Verizon wireless customers, the NFL mobile app now lets you stream NFL games, regardless of what carrier you use.

Access is free, and the same programming is also available on Verizon’s Yahoo Sports App for mobile devices. It’s limited to live local-market games and prime-time national games. It includes playoff games and the Super Bowl nationwide. But you can’t watch Sunday afternoon out-of-market games, which are controlled by DirecTV.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access)

If you like watching Sunday afternoon football games, you’ll want access to CBS. Cord-cutters can use the company’s new Paramount+ streaming service, which replaced CBS All Access. It offers access to the entire CBS NFL football season, though this year the Super Bowl shifts to NBC.

You’ll also get an AFC Wild Card showdown, AFC divisional playoff contests, and the AFC Championship game. Also included are all the NFL-related pregame shows, including “The NFL on CBS,” plus “Inside the NFL,” which is moving from Showtime to Paramount+.

The games will be available on both the $5 Paramount+ ad-supported service and the $10-a-month ad-free version. You can also stream games on mobile devices, something that had previously been exclusive to Verizon cellular customers.

A new deal, signed a few months ago, will bring an expanded schedule of games, including some with NFC teams, to both CBS and Paramount+ starting with kicks in 2023.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is something of a mixed bag for football fans. Though it includes NBC, Fox, the NFL Network, and ESPN, it’s missing ABC and CBS. Also, you’ll need to subscribe to both the Blue (NBC, Fox, NFL Network) and Orange (ESPN) plans to get all the games. Each plan costs $35 a month, but you can get a combined plan for $50 a month.

Because Sling TV lacks CBS, you won’t get the AFC games that network shows on Sunday afternoons. One bit of good news is that Sling has restored access to the NFL Network, and you can add NFL Red Zone as part of an $11-a-month Sports Extra add-on.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on YouTube TV

After a price hike, YouTube TV now offers 70-plus channels for $65 per month. It includes all the major broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—plus the ESPN networks and Fox Sports. Last year YouTube TV added the NFL Network, plus the ability to add NFL RedZone in the Sports Plus tier for an additional $11 per month.

Also, YouTube TV now has a 4K HDR option, which costs an additional $10 a month for the first year. The company recently announced that it would have some Thursday night games in 4K this year.