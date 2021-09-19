No serious injuries, arrests after report of player-coach skirmish

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to a soccer field at College of the Canyons just after 1 p.m. Sunday, after reports of an alleged fight at a youth soccer match.

The incident began with a dispute between a coach and a high school-aged player sitting on the bench, according to Miguel Rodriguez, who witnessed the altercation.

“The coach punched one of the players that was sitting down on the sideline and all of the parents rushed in,” said Rodriguez.

The fight lasted for around 10 minutes and caused distress to some of the children who witnessed it, Rodriguez added. “One of the little girls from the teams was traumatized – she was crying, she was scared.”

No one was transported to the hospital as a result of the incident, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett.

No one was arrested as a result of the incident according to Santa Clarity Valley Sheriff’s Station watch commander Lt. James Royal.

“We were called because two people were skirmishing … pushing each other,” Royal said. “There was no one desirous (of pressing charges),” he added.