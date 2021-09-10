Packers vs Saints Live Stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online for free

It’s just about time for more football, The Packers vs Saints live stream marks the beginning of a new chapter for New Orleans, while Green Bay waits to see if this NFL live stream will be the first page of the final chapter of Rodgers’ career with the team.

The Aaron Rodgers-led Packers will be a tough first test for New Orleans who has seen a lot of turnover this offseason. Jameis Winston will lead the way as the starting quarterback, but he will be without one of his most talented weapons in Michael Thomas.

For the Saints to be successful, they will need to have a complete team game and rely on their biggest playmakers to come through. Here is how fans can watch, stream and listen to what should be a fantastic matchup:

The New Orleans Saints will begin their season when they “host” the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the Saints will be playing in Jacksonville, Fla. at TIAA Bank Field while the team remains away from the city. read on to learn how you can watch Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers live for free!

How to stream, watch Packers-Saints game on TV Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints TV channel listing, radio & streaming options

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3:25 pm CT

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 84F

NFL Live streams for Sunday NFL games

Below are all of the live streaming options that give you access to NFL games being shown in your local market. There are usually three games shown locally on any given Sunday.

Fox Sports Go will allow viewers access to games airing on Fox while the CBS-owned Paramount Plus will, naturally, let viewers watch CBS’ games.

How to watch Packers vs Saints live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Packers vs Saints live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Saints is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.

Packers vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Packers vs Saints on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Saints live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch NFL games for free without cable

One of the best ways to stream NFL games for free is via the Yahoo! Sports App. Yahoo allows users to stream all local market and national TV games —Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football — free of charge. This streaming option is especially good for those viewing on mobile devices.

The major live TV streaming services in the United States also carry most NFL games. Streamers can choose to use AT&T TV Now, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV, as most include the major networks where games will be shown: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

All five of the live TV streaming services offer free trials as well. So, streamers will have the option of using all the free trials and unsubscribing before they end to keep the experience free.

Can I watch NFL games on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV includes all of the four major networks: Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so all local-market games will be available for streamers to view. YouTube TV also carries NFL Network, so users will be able to stream the NFL Network-exclusive games using YouTube TV.

YouTube TV also includes a package that contains NFL Redzone.

Can I watch NFL games on Hulu?

Yes. Hulu includes Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so streamers will be able to view all local-market and national games with Hulu. Hulu has also added NFL Network to its rotation, so it contains most of the same watch options as YouTube TV.

Can I watch NFL games on Sling TV?

Yes, but not all of them. Sling TV has two separate packages — Orange and Blue — and the streaming service has Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network included within those packages. However, they don’t have CBS. So, if you use Sling TV, just know you won’t be able to view the local-market games that are on CBS through the service.

Can I watch NFL games on AT&T TV Now?

Yes. AT&T TV Now carries Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so streamers can watch all local-market and almost all nationally broadcast games. AT&T TV Now doesn’t carry NFL Network, however, so streamers won’t be able to see the first three “Thursday Night Football” games of the season with this service.

Can I watch NFL games on fuboTV?

Yes. FuboTV carries Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, but like AT&T Now, they don’t have NFL Network. However, fuboTV has a package that includes NFL Redzone, which provides live look-ins at every Sunday afternoon game from 1-8 p.m. ET.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Amazon Prime Video

Though yon won’t get local channels, NFL Network, or in-depth analysis, Amazon Prime Video members can watch select Thursday Night Football games with their subscription for no additional cost. A standalone Amazon Prime Video membership costs $9 a month, and the service is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription for $119 per year or $13 a month.

What you get:

Amazon Prime Video will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games starting week five of the season. These game will also be broadcast on NFL Network and Fox. Since Amazon won’t be streaming any additional games, Prime Video on its own is really only suitable for casual football fans who just want to stream a few games this season.

How to live stream NFL games in Canada

All NFL games can be streamed live in Canada using DAZN. The streaming service is accessible on all smart TVs, mobile devices, computers and game consoles.

In Canada, DAZN comes with access to NFL Redzone and NFL Game Pass. That means viewers will be able to stream seven hours of commercial-free football live on Sundays and also will be able to watch replays live on demand with Game Pass.

2021 NFL week 1 schedule: This week/weekend’s games

All games in Eastern Time:

Sunday, September 10

Steelers vs. Bills at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jaguars vs Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Chargers vs Washington at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jets vs. Panthers at 1 p.m. on CBS

Seahawks vs. Colts at 1 p.m. on FOX

Vikings vs. Bengals at 1 p.m. on FOX

Cardinals vs. Titans at 1 p.m. on FOX

49ers vs. Lions at 1 p.m. on FOX

Eagles vs. Falcons at 1 p.m. on FOX

Browns vs. Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Dolphins vs. Patriots at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Broncos vs. Giants at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Packers vs. Saints at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Bears vs. Rams at 8:25 on NBC

Monday, September 13

Ravens vs. Raiders at 8:15 PM on ABC and ESPN

