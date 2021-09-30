Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream Online Free: Watch On CBS Paramount +

The Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will be streamed live on Sunday, October 3 at 1pm EST. The matchup is the second in the NFL’s 2021 season and it features two teams with unimpressive records so far this year. This game could provide both teams with an opportunity to get their seasons back on track by winning against one another in front of a home crowd.

If you are a Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs fan, then this article is for you. We will tell you how to watch the game live stream and if there are any other ways in which you can catch it later.

The TV channel that will broadcast the game live stream is CBS. You can also use your favorite device streaming provider like SlingTV, Fox Sports Go or NBC Sports Live Extra to access the live stream of Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Football Game Online Free. One thing to keep in mind when watching online for free is that there might be some commercials.

Time Sunday, Oct. 3, 1.00 pm, 2021 Location Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa TV Channel CBS Paramount + (KCTV, Ch. 5 in Kansas City) Live Stream Fox Sports Go app, Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV. Watch Anywhere Use Express Vpn (100% Safe)

Who are the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles are a professional American football team based in Philadelphia. They compete in the NFC East and have been members of the NFL since 1933, when they were known as Frankford Athletic Company before changing their name to Eagles following World War II. The team plays its home games at Lincoln Financial Field where each season tickets go for around $140 per seat.

Who are the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are a professional football team based in the heartland. They compete on Sundays during American football season, and they have been around since 1960 when owner Lamar Hunt first put together his own group of guys to play against other rivalries like Pittsburgh Steelers or Chicago Bears, until now there has never been any division between east vs west coast teams because all players come from across America for this great game.

Chiefs’ Worst Start of the Season in Mahomes Era

The Chiefs are off to their worst start in franchise history, and it’s not looking good. After three weeks the team has only managed a single win so far which happened on Thursday when they beat Cleveland 33-29 after being down 24 points at halftime before upsetting Baltimore 36-35 with rookie running back Kareem Hunt fumbling late for them against his former teammates.

The defense was just as bad during this game. They allowed seven touchdowns while giving up zero scores. If things don’t change soon there will be some very unhappy Kansas Citians.

No one expected the Kansas City Chiefs to start off 0-2, but that’s exactly what happened. They lost at home against two of last year’s playoff teams in Week 3 as well and are now looking up at their opponents with 92 points difference between them (the worst defense). Fortunately for Gang Green fans, Bill Belichick is going down in flames after being just 1 point away from victory.

A Horrible Month for the Eagles?

The Eagles have been on quite the losing streak. First, they lost to the 49ers at home then Dallas in a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game and finally Philadelphia came up short against Arizona but by just one point this week.

The New England Revolution is in a tough spot this month. They have five matches, including four games against opponents with winning streaks of two or more months and will likely need some help from other teams if they want to notch their first win during that time span.

The Eagles are playing at home this week, where their fans can cheer them on. They’ll have a tough challenge against the Chiefs who want that win just as much as they do.

It’s going to be a long day for the opposing team. The Chiefs are coming off an impressive win, and they’re playing at home in front of their fans this time around. The only game between these two teams played 8 years ago ended with a 26-16 victory by Kansas City, leading us all to believe that another dominant showing will occur on Sunday as well.

How to Live Stream Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

The upcoming showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is one of many exciting games that will be broadcasted during prime time television viewing hours throughout the season.

While being able to watch these games from home with friends and family would be ideal for most viewers, there are still plenty of people who either can’t afford it or simply prefer not to pay for cable subscriptions. Fortunately, there are many channels that offer free live streaming services online so you won’t miss out on all the action.

Watch Live Stream On CBS Paramount +

FuboTV

You can watch Fubo’s programming on any device including iOS devices like iPhones; Android phones & tablets, Roku Streaming Services or Amazon Fire TV Stick with the help of apps available for these platforms in addition to Chromecast which works seamlessly through your home network so you’ll never miss out even if there are no other gadgets hooked up nearby, starting at $34.99 monthly ( but just $19 . 99 for the first two months).

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a great way to catch up on your favorite shows and movies. It’s like having 50+ channels that offer everything from sports, news entertainment in addition to unlimited access for just a $39 annual subscription fee. New subscribers can try out this service risk-free with their 7 day trial. So what are you waiting for?

Sling TV

What’s better than one week of Sling TV? A whole Free month. The service is currently offering new subscribers a free trial, so you can enjoy FOX & more. From there just download the app for your device or window PC and get ready to watch all those channels right away, and at no cost whatsoever.

DIRECTV

With the new streaming service from AT&T, you can enjoy a plethora of features for as little at $35 per month. Offering access to your favorite television channels anywhere with an internet connection and available on different devices like computers or TVs in addition to mobile downloaded apps.

Playstation vue

PlayStation TV on their favorite devices without paying an expensive cable or satellite bill. With multiple choice packages starting at just $39 for a month, there’s something for everyone. With the added bonus of being able to watch things like HBO directly through your PS4 interface if you subscribe using Playstation’s “Access” package which includes 45+ stations in total including many popular ones such as ESPN2, FOX Sports 1 & 2 etc. New subscribers get 5 days free so don’t wait around too long before giving it a try yourself today.

YouTube TV

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy your favorite shows and live stream all of the big events, YouTube TV may be perfect. The service features an unlimited DVR space with six profiles available at only $35 per month. Plus new subscribers can sample it free of charge during their first week.

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles From Anywhere

With Expressvpn, you can finally live stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. It is 100% secure and will hide your true location so that no one knows what country or city in which you’re located. This means if spy agencies want to find out where exactly someone lives then they won’t be able to do it.

Final Words

The NFL season is finally here, and you can now watch the game as well as predict it with a free live stream or paying some money. Choose any of the streaming channels to enjoy your favorite team this year. This week’s matchup features Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1.00pm EST. Tune in for all the action.