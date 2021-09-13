Raiders vs Ravens Live Stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online for free

Football is back! And you don’t need cable to catch the Monday Night game of the season. Check all options to watch Raiders vs Ravens live streaming online. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, facing the Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr.. Our guide for how to watch NFL live streams anywhere. Further, if you are someone who likes to watch the 2021 NFL Monday Night Football Live online, we have got you some of the fantastic options.

The 2021 NFL season returns this weekend, which means the return of Monday Night Football. If you don’t have cable or another way to watch the NFL’s Monday night game on ESPN, read on to learn how you can watch Raiders Vs. Ravens live for free!

Watch Now: Raiders vs Ravens live stream.

Las Vegas fans will finally have their first glimpse of NFL regular season action in their city. The Raiders debuted in their new city last season, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to allow fans into Allegiant Stadium to watch the games.

Their debut won’t come easy. They’ll face the Ravens and annual MVP candidate Lamar Jackson in the 2021 opener on Monday. The Raiders might have just missed the postseason in 2020, but the Ravens were in the playoffs for the third straight year. They reached the Divisional Round for the second consecutive season before losing to the Bills 17-3.

The Ravens have dominated the all-time series against the Raiders. Along with winning each of the past two matchups, Baltimore is an all-time 9-3 against the Raiders.

What channel is Ravens vs. Raiders on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN | ABC | ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN app | fuboTV | ESPN+

ESPN will carry the final broadcast of the first week of the season with the Ravens taking on the Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” ESPN’s broadcast team will feature Steve Levy on play-by-play, Brian Griese and Louis Reddick providing analysis, Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline, and John Parry serving as the rules analyst. Coverage of this broadcast will be on ESPN and ABC, with the option to stream from either the ESPN app

Viewers can also tune in to ESPN2 or ESPN+ to watch ESPN’s Monday Night Football MegaCast featuring the Peyton and Eli Manning.

Ravens vs. Raiders start time

Date: Monday, Sept. 13

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Ravens vs. Raiders matchup will end the first week of the 2021 NFL season. It is set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Because “Monday Night Football” is aired on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This will be the easiest way for viewers with cable or satellite to view the game.

Cord-cutters also have plenty of options with which they can stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Raiders vs. Ravens: How to watch the Silver and Black’s primetime season opener

The Raiders take the field for the first time in the regular season on the national stage with a primetime Monday night contest against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

Allegiant Stadium

Monday, September 13

5:15 p.m. PT

Matchup: Ravens vs. Raiders

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 9-3-0.

What Time Is Raiders vs. Ravens Game?

Date: Monday, September 13

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff time is standard for Monday night games.

TV channel: CTV2, TSN

Live stream: DAZN

Ravens vs. Raiders — like every NFL game during the 2021 season — is available on DAZN Canada.

DAZN Canada is the only place to watch NFL Game Pass, with access to every regular-season NFL game (including Monday, Thursday, Sunday afternoon via NFL Sunday Ticket, and Sunday night games) and every playoff matchup. Each game is available live and on demand.

DAZN Canada is also where NFL fans can watch RedZone — every touchdown, every game, every Sunday.

The “Sunday Night Football” game between the Ravens vs. Raiders is also available on CTV2 and TSN.

How to Stream Raiders vs. Ravens for Free

In Canada, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free trial period. You can learn how to sign up for a free trial here.

The free-trial period would include the Ravens vs. Raiders, plus access to all of DAZN’s live and on-demand programming, which includes not only NFL games but Premier League, Champions League and more.

Week 1 of Monday Night Football is Monday, September 12th. The game will see the Baltimore Ravens travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Week 1 of Monday Night Football airs on both ESPN and ABC, while other weeks will see the main telecast on ESPN. This article will explain how you can watch Monday Night Football every week without cable. I’ll also explain how you can watch an alternate stream of Monday Night Football anchored by Peyton and Eli Manning.

How To Stream Monday Night Football: You can watch Monday Night Football live every week on ESPN with a subscription to fuboTV (1-week Free trial). Read on to learn more about fuboTV and other ways to watch Monday Night Football.

You can watch Monday Night Football every week on ESPN using any of the streaming services below. You can also check out our guide on how to watch ESPN without cable.

fuboTV

FuboTV is an excellent service to watch Monday Night Football. Not only do they stream live ESPN, but they also carry ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and NFL Network so that you can watch every NFL game on TV in your area. There are over 90 channels offered in its Starter package for $64.99/month (after a 7-day free trial). FuboTV includes these channels in their Starter channel package, along with allowing you to use your fuboTV login to watch ESPN3 through the ESPN app. Below are some features included with the FuboTV “Starter” package:

Hulu Live TV

Most cord cutters are familiar with Hulu’s On-Demand service. However, they also offer a live TV service including ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and NFL Network. So you can watch Monday Night Football on ESPN and every other game airing on TV. Hulu Live TV costs $64.99/month after a 1-week free trial and includes the following features

YouTube TV

Another great streaming service for Monday Night Football is YouTube TV. They offer ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network. They offer those channels and more for a cost of $64.99 per month and include the following

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Orange plan” is the most affordable way to watch ESPN with a price of $35 per month. You can watch Monday Night Football, but they are missing local CBS and Fox in most of the country, leaving you looking for other ways to watch games on Sunday. Sling TV features include

Vidgo

Vidgo is a newer streaming service that offers fairly competitive pricing over other live streaming services. Vidgo includes ESPN so that you can watch Monday Night Football, but like Sling is missing some channels, you need games on Sunday like CBS and NBC. New customers can sign up for the Core Plan for $55 per month. (They offer discounted promo pricing for your first 3 months.) A subscription to Vidgo Includes the following

DIRECTV Stream

You can watch Monday Night Football on ESPN with DIRECTV Stream. They include ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX as part of their “Entertainment” package for $69.99 per month. However, you may miss a few Thursday Night Football games without NFL Network. All DIRECTV Stream plans include

A few of the streaming services that carry ESPN offer a free trial, so you can use those to watch Monday Night Football for free a few weeks this season. . You can take advantage of those and watch free ESPN for over a month or longer if you use different email addresses. Just be sure to cancel before the trial period expires if you don’t want to be charged. Let’s look at the free trials available.

Watch Now: Raiders vs Ravens live stream free.

DIRECTV Stream – They don’t advertise a free trial, but you receive a full refund if you cancel within 14-days of signing up.

By picking up each streaming service and dropping it before the free trial expires, you can watch ESPN free for a few weeks. That’s almost a free month! Plus, it will give you a good idea of which streaming service you like best if you decide to keep one.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli is an alternate telecast option for Monday Night Football airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The show will debut in Week 1 and air 10 times this season, including Weeks 2 and 3. For nearly all telecasts, Peyton will be in Denver and Eli from New Jersey. However, for the Ravens-Raiders matchup, both brothers will be in the ESPN Seaport Studios in New York City.

If you subscribed to any of the streaming services that have ESPN above, you also have access to ESPN2 to watch Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. However, you can also watch the Manning Brothers Telecast through ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription costs only $6.99 per month ($69.99 for the year). There is no contract so you can cancel any time you like. In addition to ESPN, Disney also owns Hulu and the Disney+ streaming service. You can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 by signing up here!

Once you subscribe to ESPN+, you can watch it through the ESPN app. The ESPN App supports Roku Players and TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, Android, iPhone, Samsung TVs, Xbox One, and PS4.

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Raiders

Here’s how to tune into the Ravens’ Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens kick off the 2021 regular season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in Las Vegas. The game against the Raiders starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here’s how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

National TV: ESPN & ABC

Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore); WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

Ravens mobile app

Ravens website

Ravens Watch, Listen, Stream | Baltimore Ravens – baltimoreravens.Com

LISTEN LIVE

WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)