Reddit NFL Streams: How to Watch NFL 2021 Games Free On Buffstreams and CrackStreams

The NFL is back! Reddit NFL Streams may have been your go-to place to stream the NFL 2021 Games. Now that it’s been banned, what are the best alternatives?

The 2021/22 NFL season is about to kick off. Each team will play 17 games for this year’s NFL schedule and that makes 2021/22 officially the biggest NFL season ever! After so much disruption, gridiron fans will flood the stadiums as 18 franchises shoot for the playoffs and beyond. You can even watch for free! So make sure you know how to watch an NFL live stream 2021/22 from anywhere.

The streaming game has never been this settled before. With sports fans looking for live streaming of sports, a number of OTT services come into the scene. No matter where you live, you will get to enjoy it.

As cord-cutting continues to grow in popularity, finding places to stream live NFL games, ideally to watch for free, has become increasingly important to consumers. Let’s take a look at which widely available streaming services allow you to stream NFL games and whether any of them allow you to do so for free.

NFL WEEK 1 SCHEDULE: WHAT GAMES ARE ON TODAY?

Thursday 9th Sept

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream , 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday 12th Sept

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream , 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Live Stream , 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Jets vs Carolina Panthers Live Stream , 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Stream, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Live Stream, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Live Stream, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts Live Stream, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs Tennessee Titans Live Stream, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Washington Football Team Live Stream, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Live Stream, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints Live Stream, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs New York Giants Live Stream, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Reddit NFL Stream, NFL football fans can enjoy free streams of NFL 2021 from anywhere they want. You can use this platform on your smartphones to watch live NFL football streams. The good news is that there are multiple ways to watch 2021/22 NFL games for free. Scroll down for free streaming options

How to stream NFL games for free

There are several options to stream live NFL games, with many offering the option of a free trial that can be used to watch a small selection of games. Some streaming services also offer free streams of live NFL games for viewers with certain cable subscriptions. The various services provide streams of local market games. However, further games may be available, depending on the network broadcasting that particular game.

How to watch NFL 2021 week 1 games online?

Luckily, with the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream tonight’s NFL 2021 week 1 games.

Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

NFL live streams in the US

Looking at the NFL 2021-22 schedule, you can see that games will air on a wide range of services and channels, including old standbys like ESPN, NFL Network and your local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates.

Just like last season, ESPN has Monday Night Football and NBC will have Sunday Night Football. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, and FOX will have the NFC games. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV is another popular option, but it’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Amazon: Amazon jumped into the sports streaming market and nabbed the contract for Thursday Night Football, with a few exceptions will only be on the NFL Network. As long as you have Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra. The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL RedZone: If you have a cable TV subscription, NFL RedZone lets you watch a football game’s most exciting moments. The service broadcasts live coverage from every game on a given Sunday, but only when a team is in the “red zone,” or about to potentially score a touchdown. Because it also gives you real-time fantasy stats and extended highlights, it’s especially useful for fantasy-football fans.

NFL live streams in the UK

You’re going to want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least 5 live games per week, with “first-pick exclusive games … in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday” (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. It’s also getting NFL RedZone, and NFL Network programming, including Good Morning Football and Total Access.

Also expect documentaries “and other content” via NFL Films and NBC Sports, and original Sky Sports programming about the NFL.

NFL live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch the NFL 2021-22 season. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

NFL live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Below is a breakdown of how you can stream live NFL games on different days of the week and what options come free with your cable subscription.

Live stream Sunday NFL games

Where can I stream NFL games without cable?

There are several different services that allow fans to stream live NFL games, with many offering a free trial to allow people to watch select games. However, the combination of games available can differ from service to service.

AT&T TV Now

The service costs $69.99 per month and allows access to multiple NFL games. All Sunday games are available, as well as Monday Night Football. Thursday Night Football or NFL RedZone are not available through this service.

fuboTV

The service costs $64.99 per month and allows access to multiple NFL games. All Sunday games are available, as well as NFL RedZone and Monday Night Football. Only Thursday Night Football is not available through this service.

Hulu

The service costs $64.99 per month and allows access to multiple NFL games. All Sunday games are available, as well as Monday Night Football. Thursday Night Football or NFL RedZone are not available through this service.

Locast

The service costs $5 per month and allows access to multiple NFL games. All Sunday games are available. Thursday Night Football, NFL RedZone, and Monday Night Football are not available through this service.

Sling TV

The service costs $35 per plan per month or $50/month with the bundle package and allows access to multiple NFL games. Sunday games broadcast on FOX and NBC are available, as well as Monday Night Football. Thursday Night Football, NFL RedZone, and games broadcast on CBS are not available through this service.

YoutubeTV

The service costs $64.99 per month and allows access to multiple NFL games. All Sunday games are available, as well as NFL RedZone, Thursday Night Football, and Monday Night Football.

Other Streaming Services

Fans can also stream games on a number of other platforms including Sling, AT&TV Now, Vidgo, and CBS All Access.

Thursday Night Football has also been available for Amazon Prime users since week 4. Not the worst option for casual fans who don’t need a full blown cable replacement.

Finally, DirecTV will offer a non-satellite version of NFL Sunday ticket to people living in apartments or condos. These fans will be able to watch every Sunday afternoon game live.