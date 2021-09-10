Steelers vs. Bills Live Stream: How to watch NFL Sunday games online for free

The Steelers vs Bills live stream catches Pittsburgh at a time when they’re trying to inject some new life into their offense. Meanwhile, Buffalo is looking to make this NFL live stream the beginning of another solid year.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for more from his offense. Last season they averaged an NFL-worst 84 rushing yards-per-game. They also threw the most passes in the league last year, but averaged the third worst yards-per-pass attempt.

Watch Now: Steelers vs Bills Live Stream Free

In hopes to remedy these problems they promoted their quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to be their new offensive coordinator and did not bring back Randy Fichtner.

The Steelers didn’t stop there. To further help the offense and give Ben Roethlisberger someone he could trust running the football, Pittsburgh selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in April’s NFL draft. The rookie is expected to do more than just fill the void left behind by James Conner signing with the Cardinals.

Bills fans are riding a high from last year where they saw their team win their first playoff game since the 1995 season when “Flutie Flakes” were flying off the shelves at their local grocer.

Bills vs Steelers Live Game Details

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

How to Watch Bills vs Steelers 2021?

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Bills vs Steelers 2021 live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

One of the few places to watch Bills vs Steelers in 4K with HDR (from Fox), costs $65 a month. With it, you get games on CBS, Fox, and NBC in many markets. FuboTV also gives you access to Monday Night Football, plus the NFL Network to stream Thursday Night Football games.

Watch Now: Steelers vs Bills Live Stream Free

NFL RedZone, with game highlights and replays from every Sunday game, can be added as part of FuboTV’s $11-per-month Sports Plus add-on pack.

Hulu + Live TV

Price starts at $65 per month, You can get CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and NBC local broadcasts in many markets. But the biggest news for 2021 is that Hulu reached a deal for the NFL Network to be available on Hulu + Live TV. For an additional $10 per month, you can get a sports add-on pack that includes NFL RedZone.

Sling TV

Sling TV is something of a mixed bag for NFL fans. Though it includes NBC, Fox, the NFL Network, and ESPN, it’s missing ABC and CBS. Also, you’ll need to subscribe to both the Blue (NBC, Fox, NFL Network) and Orange (ESPN) plans to get all the games. Each plan costs $35 a month, but you can get a combined plan for $50 a month. One bit of good news is that Sling has restored access to the NFL Network, and you can add NFL Red Zone as part of an $11-a-month Sports Extra add-on.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV now offers 70-plus channels for $65 per month. It includes all the major broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—plus the ESPN networks and Fox Sports. Last year YouTube TV added the NFL Network, plus the ability to add NFL RedZone in the Sports Plus tier for an additional $11 per month.

Also, YouTube TV now has a 4K HDR option, which costs an additional $10 a month for the first year. The company recently announced that it would have some Thursday night games in 4K this year.

DirecTV

DirecTV has the exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket this year, so you have to be a DirecTV subscriber. NFLSundayTicket.TV for $294 a season. A step-up Max plan costs $100 more, and adds NFL Red Zone and DirecTV Fantasy Zone. You can also add NFL Game Pass, which streams every regular season game after it airs, for an additional $100.

College students can get NFLSundayTicket.TV U, which includes everything in the TV Max plan, for just $100. Game Pass can be added for another $100.

Watch Now: Steelers vs Bills Live Stream Free

You can’t get any of these packages with AT&T TV, which is the new name for the DirecTV Now cable-style streaming service (described above).

A lot will change down the road, because DirecTV’s deal for the NFL Sunday Ticket package is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. There are reports that several companies, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, and YouTube, are interested in acquiring the rights.

AT&T TV

AT&T TV plans start at $70 per month for a package with about 65 channels. You can watch NFL games on all four broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—in most markets, plus ESPN. The only games you won’t get are the exclusive Thursday Night Football games on NFL Network.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch 11 Thursday Night Football games this season. The games will be simulcast on Fox and the NFL Network, and you can also see them on Amazon’s Twitch channel. (Starting in 2022, Amazon Prime will become the exclusive home for NFL Thursday Night Football; the games won’t be available on Fox and the NFL Network.)

Locast

Locast is a streaming service that provides free over-the-air broadcast channels via the internet. It’s currently available in 36 markets across the country. Locast lets you watch any games that broadcast on affiliate ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC channels. The company is a nonprofit that doesn’t directly charge consumers for content, and it’s relying on a copyright exception granted to nonprofits. To make money, it asks for donations of at least $5 per month. (Locast will regularly interrupt programming to ask for that donation until you pony up.)

NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass lets you watch pretty much any game you want, but with one big caveat—you’ll have to wait until the game’s original broadcast is over.

Priced at $99 for the season (or four $30 monthly payments), the streaming service lets you watch replays of all the regular season games, plus games from prior seasons. It doesn’t include the Super Bowl.

Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access)

It offers access to the entire CBS NFL football season, though this year the Super Bowl shifts to NBC. You’ll also get an AFC Wild Card showdown, AFC divisional playoff contests, and the AFC Championship game. Also included are all the NFL-related pregame shows, including “The NFL on CBS,” plus “Inside the NFL,” which is moving from Showtime to Paramount+.

The games will be available on both the $5 Paramount+ ad-supported service and the $10-a-month ad-free version. You can also stream games on mobile devices, something that had previously been exclusive to Verizon cellular customers.

Network Apps

If you subscribe to a pay-TV service, you may be able to watch Bills vs Steelers 2021 when you’re on the go by using a network’s mobile app. The following apps all require authentication, meaning that you need to be a cable or satellite subscriber.

CBS Sports: In addition to those who get Paramount+, the network is letting “authenticated” CBS viewers—meaning those who get CBS through a pay-TV service—stream games via the CBS Sports app, and online at CBS.com.

Fox Sports: The Fox TV Everywhere app offers live coverage of local-market games and regional sports networks. You can also access the games through most cable-style streaming services, such as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. You can watch NFL games via FoxSports.com on your laptop or tablet and some streaming devices—including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. You get access only to the channels in your TV lineup.

NBC Sports: NBC will stream every 2021 Sunday Night Football game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Both require authentication that you have a cable, satellite, or live streaming TV subscription, and both will let you watch football on an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, computer, Samsung smart TV, many streaming players, and Xbox game consoles. The games will also be available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

WatchESPN: ESPN’s mobile app delivers Monday Night Football, along with shows such as SportsCenter, to your computer, smartphone, tablet, Xbox game console, and streaming players, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku. The newer $5-a-month ESPN+ streaming service doesn’t have live Monday Night Football games, though they are coming in 2023. ESPN+ will have one exclusive game (a regular season international game) starting in the 2022 season.

NFL Mobile App

The NFL mobile app now lets you stream Bills vs Steelers 2021 NFL games, regardless of what carrier you use. Access is free, and the same programming is also available on Verizon’s Yahoo Sports App for mobile devices. It’s limited to live local-market games and prime-time national games. It includes playoff games and the Super Bowl nationwide. But you can’t watch Sunday afternoon out-of-market games, which are controlled by DirecTV.

Steelers vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, Steelers vs Bills is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

You can get your local CBS network’s NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

Watch Now: Steelers vs Bills Live Stream Free

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn’t have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that’s one of our favorite services, it’s not ideal for football fans.

Steelers vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Steelers vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Steelers vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Steelers vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.