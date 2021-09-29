The No-Registration Casino is Coming to California

There is a new craze sweeping the online casino industry, and it’s coming to California. Players no longer need to register for an account before they can play casino games. This new format has been gaining ground in Europe, but it was in Finland that the concept really took off. Players have long grumbled about the registration process because it eats into precious gaming time. But now, thanks to a new banking system that does the work of identity verification for you, so you no longer need to waste time filling out forms and sending in documents to verify your ID.

Multiple Options

If you want to play at online casinos without the need of registering an account, you can check out the options available to you at casinopilotti.com. It is there that you will see quite how popular this new fad has become. Not only does this system save you time, but it also means that you can start playing games at more than one casino simultaneously. If you don’t like the feel of one casino, you can easily switch to another without wasting time. This means better opportunities to find games that you enjoy, and more bonuses with which to enjoy them.

But Are They Safe?

No-registration casinos are just as safe as registration casinos because they still require a license to operate. As long as you play at a fully licensed and regulated online casino, you will still find all the same safety protocols in place that protect your data. A licensed site must abide by all rules and regulations set out by the regulator, which means that the casino must adhere to good business practices, online safety, and fair gaming.

Many people within the industry believe that a no-registration casino is actually safer than a casino in the traditional format. There’s no need to send the casino copies of your utility bills or identity documents, and a no-registration casino doesn’t retain any of your personal data, which makes it much harder for a cybercriminal to steal your identity. You’ll also be afforded a much higher level of privacy and security. In the past, this level of privacy and security was only afforded to players that use cryptocurrency to make deposits and withdrawals.

What About the Games?

You will also find all the same games that you would find at a traditional casino site. If you’re into slots, you’ll be thrilled with the huge collections on offer from all the best software provider. If you’re partial to live casino poker or blackjack, you’ll still be able to take a seat at alive table and place bets. And if sports betting is your jam, you’ll find plenty of sporting events to wet your whistle. Obviously, each casino is different, so you’ll need to take a good look through the casino’s games library before you make your first deposit.

Time For a Change?

Switching to a no-registration casino might not feel like a priority at this time, especially if you’re perfectly happy with the casino you’re currently using. But at some point, you’re probably going to feel the need for a change, and a no-registration site could be just the right option. Keep in mind that as soon as you make a deposit, your identity is verified, so it’s not completely anonymous. And you’ll also need to read the terms and conditions of each site carefully before you make your deposit. Most sites have minimum and maximum deposit amounts, and there may be certain criteria attached to the bonuses that you’ll need to fulfil before being able to make a withdrawal.