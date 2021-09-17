Watch Canada Vancouver Rugby 7s Live Online: Back to Rugby Sevens 2021 live streaming channels

Vancouver Rugby 7s 2021 live streaming Channels: The Rugby 7s live stream event is all set to be aired from 18th to 19th September 2021. Also, in terms of the start time, it will begin from 10:00 AM whereas fans can choose the better and brilliant services to watch the content online.

Additionally, the location will be Vancouver, Canada and you can even choose the offline way to watch Rugby 7s live event.

Location Vancouver Date 18th September 2021 Time 1:00 p.m. EST TV Network HSBC World Rugby 7s Series Website Live stream Watch Here

Also, before you can choose any of the platforms, you got to have a good speed internet connection.

As and when you have that, then the way will be much clearer for you to watch the Rugby 7s live event online.

However, you got to know that the COVID norms are still in place and the event will happen under the COVID rules.

Keeping those things into consideration, you can browse and choose any of the better ways to watch Rugby 7s live stream online with whole ease.

Watch Rugby Sevens 2021 Live Stream Officially From Any Country

Best Ways to Watch Vancouver Rugby Sevens 7s Live Stream Online

Wondering about different ways for watching the Rugby 7s live stream online, we have got the perfect and brilliant ones.

Let’s go ahead and unwrap each of the better ways, one by one.

Vancouver Rugby Sevens Live Stream Online Channels

Sky NZ

For every single Rugby fan who lives in New Zealand, Sky NZ is among the top quality and better streaming platforms. Yes, this platform offers online along with TV broadcasting services.

Moving ahead towards the pricing of Sky NZ, the same is above par in every single scenario. Yes, you won’t find the packages pricing more and you can use Sky NZ to watch the rugby events live online, without trouble.

Additionally, the quality of streaming support from Sky NZ is brilliant as well. In this case, you will get some of the better quality streaming in and out.

More to it, the device support from Sky NZ is better too. Here, you will get ample device support from the company in every case.

Hence, you can browse different packages and then pick the better ones from the Sky NZ company.

Foxtel Now

Moving ahead towards another better platform for watching Rugby 7s live stream online, Foxtel Now is a quality one. The company has been delivering some of the better services and you will love their services to the core.Additionally, with Foxtel Now, you can stream almost every possible content in stunning quality. Here, either you like to stream the sports channels in good quality or depending upon your internet connection, you will get effortless streaming, in any of the ways.

Hence, you can choose the Foxtel Now services and you will get the better ones, with no sort of issues.

FuboTV

Among the different streaming platforms that can help you watch sports shows, FuboTV is among the better and quality ones. Here, you can easily browse the packages from FuboTV and you can get almost all of the packages at the price of $54.99 for a month.

At the current pricing, you can access almost all of the channels including sports, entertainment, and tons of other ones.

Plus, the quality support from FuboTV is decent one too. In this case, you will get good quality support for devices, from every possible angle.

Additionally, for the people who have got the ambition to test and try the services, the door is open up for them too.

Here, you can gradually test and try FuboTV for a period of 7 Days. After testing, then you can decide whether this streaming service is a good one for you or not.

Sling TV

Exploring other streaming service providers to watch Rugby 7s live stream online, Sling TV is an effective and powerful solution. The company has offered some of the brilliant level services at affordable pricing.

In such a scenario, you can grab the packages of Sling TV at $34.99 for each month. At the current pricing, you are getting the best of all packages, each of the time.

Well, the quality of streaming from Sling TV has been commendable in every form. Here, you can use a decent speed internet connection and you will get world-class quality, every single time.

On the other hand, the support for devices from Sling TV is above par too. Every single year, Sling TV has offered an upgrade for the newer devices.

Plus, you can even try the 7-Days of the free testing period. With the testing, you can try out Sling TV for a period of some good days.

Then after testing, you can make up your mind whether you like to purchase the Sling TV packages or not.

Hulu TV

Moving ahead towards other streaming services, Hulu TV is another brilliant one. Yes, with Hulu TV the packages offered by the company are decent in every angle. In such a scenario, you can explore the packages and you will find affordability in almost all of them.

Plus, the quality of streaming from Hulu TV has been phenomenal too. In such a scenario, you can use a decent-speed internet connection and you will get good streaming support, each of the time.

Also, the support for devices from Hulu TV is amazing too. With this, you can get all of the latest to the older device support, with whole ease.

What’s more? You can test the Hulu TV services in and out. After testing, then you can make your mind and choose Hulu TV to watch Rugby 7s live stream online.

Schedule for Rugby 7s 2021

SAT SEP 18 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool B, Match 1

IRELAND 7S

V

HONG KONG 7S

Local time kick off 09:44BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 22:14, Sat 18 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool B, Match 2

GREAT BRITAIN 7S

V

JAMAICA 7S

Local time kick off 10:06BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 22:36, Sat 18 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool A, Match 3

KENYA 7S

V

SPAIN 7S

Local time kick off 10:31BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 23:01, Sat 18 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool A, Match 4

SOUTH AFRICA 7S

V

MEXICO 7S

Local time kick off 10:53BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 23:23, Sat 18 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool C, Match 5

CANADA 7S

V

GERMANY 7S

Local time kick off 11:15BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 23:45, Sat 18 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool C, Match 6

USA 7S

V

CHILE 7S

Local time kick off 11:37BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 00:07, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool B, Match 7

IRELAND 7S

V

JAMAICA 7S

Local time kick off 12:55BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 01:25, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool B, Match 8

GREAT BRITAIN 7S

V

HONG KONG 7S

Local time kick off 13:17BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 01:47, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool A, Match 9

KENYA 7S

V

MEXICO 7S

Local time kick off 13:42BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 02:12, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool A, Match 10

SOUTH AFRICA 7S

V

SPAIN 7S

Local time kick off 14:04BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 02:34, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool C, Match 11

CANADA 7S

V

CHILE 7S

Local time kick off 14:26BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 02:56, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool C, Match 12

USA 7S

V

GERMANY 7S

Local time kick off 14:48BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 03:18, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool B, Match 13

HONG KONG 7S

V

JAMAICA 7S

Local time kick off 16:06BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 04:36, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool B, Match 14

GREAT BRITAIN 7S

V

IRELAND 7S

Local time kick off 16:28BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 04:58, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool A, Match 15

SPAIN 7S

V

MEXICO 7S

Local time kick off 17:07BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 05:37, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool A, Match 16

SOUTH AFRICA 7S

V

KENYA 7S

Local time kick off 17:35BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 06:05, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool C, Match 17

GERMANY 7S

V

CHILE 7S

Local time kick off 18:05BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 06:35, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Pool C, Match 18

USA 7S

V

CANADA 7S

Local time kick off 18:33BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 07:03, Sun 19 Sep 2021

SUN SEP 19 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Cup Quarter Finals, Match 19

1ST POOL B

V

BEST 3RD

Local time kick off 09:20BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 21:50, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Cup Quarter Finals, Match 20

1ST POOL C

V

2ND POOL A

Local time kick off 09:42BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 22:12, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Cup Quarter Finals, Match 21

2ND POOL B

V

2ND POOL C

Local time kick off 10:04BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 22:34, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Cup Quarter Finals, Match 22

1ST POOL A

V

2ND BEST 3RD

Local time kick off 10:26BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 22:56, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 9th Place Semi Final, Match 23

BEST 4TH

V

2ND BEST 4TH

Local time kick off 10:58BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 23:28, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 9th Place Semi Final, Match 24

3RD BEST 3RD

V

3RD BEST 4TH

Local time kick off 11:20BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 23:50, Sun 19 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 5th Place Semi Final, Match 25

LOSER M19

V

LOSER M20

Local time kick off 12:36BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 01:06, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 5th Place Semi Final, Match 26

LOSER M21

V

LOSER M22

Local time kick off 12:58BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 01:28, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Cup Semi Finals, Match 27

WINNER M19

V

WINNER M20

Local time kick off 13:20BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 01:50, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Cup Semi Finals, Match 28

WINNER M21

V

WINNER M22

Local time kick off 13:42BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 02:12, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 11th Place Play-Off, Match 29

LOSER M23

V

LOSER M24

Local time kick off 14:14BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 02:44, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 9th Place Play-Off, Match 30

WINNER M23

V

WINNER M24

Local time kick off 14:36BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 03:06, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 7th Place Play-Off, Match 31

LOSER M25

V

LOSER M26

Local time kick off 15:20BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 03:50, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 5th Place Play-Off, Match 32

WINNER M25

V

WINNER M26

Local time kick off 16:07BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 04:37, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, 3rd Place Play-Off, Match 33

LOSER M27

V

LOSER M28

Local time kick off 16:31BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 05:01, Mon 20 Sep 2021

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 – Vancouver, Final, Match 34

WINNER M27

V

WINNER M28

Local time kick off 17:28BC Place, Vancouver

Your Time – 05:58, Mon 20 Sep 2021

Participating Teams

Argentina Australia Canada England Fiji France Japan Kenya New Zealand Portugal Samoa Scotland South Africa United States Wales

Vancouver 7s Schedule

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021

Match 1 USA 7S VS SPAIN 7S ; kick off 09:00

Match 2 NEW ZEALAND 7S VS WALES 7S ; kick off 09:22

Match 3 KENYA 7S VS SCOTLAND 7S ; kick off 09:44

Match 4 FIJI 7S VS FRANCE 7S ; kick off 10:06

Match 5 ARGENTINA 7S VS SAMOA 7S ; kick off 10:30

Match 6 SOUTH AFRICA 7S VS ZIMBABWE 7S ; kick off 10:52

Match 7 ENGLAND 7S VS CANADA 7S ; kick off 11:14

Match 8 AUSTRALIA 7S VS JAPAN 7S ; kick off 11:36

Match 9 USA 7S VS WALES 7S ; kick off 12:00

Match 10 NEW ZEALAND 7S VS SPAIN 7S ; kick off 12:22

Match 11 KENYA 7S VS FRANCE 7S ; kick off 12:44

Match 12 FIJI 7S VS SCOTLAND 7S ; kick off 13:06

Match 13 ARGENTINA 7S VS ZIMBABWE 7S ; kick off 14:14

Match 14 SOUTH AFRICA 7SVSAMOA 7S ; kick off 14:36

Match 15 ENGLAND 7S VS JAPAN 7S ; kick off 14:58

Match 16 AUSTRALIA 7S VS CANADA 7S ; kick off 15:20

Match 17 SPAIN 7S VS WALES 7S ; kick off 18:00

Match 18 NEW ZEALAND 7S VS USA 7S ; kick off 18:22

Match 19 SCOTLAND 7S VS FRANCE 7S ; kick off 18:44

Match 20 FIJI 7S VS KENYA 7S ; kick off 19:06

Match 21 SAMOA 7S VS ZIMBABWE 7S ; kick off 19:31

Match 22 SOUTH AFRICA 7S VS ARGENTINA 7S ; kick off 19:53

Match 23 CANADA 7S VS JAPAN 7S ; kick off 20:15

Match 24 AUSTRALIA 7S VS ENGLAND 7S ; kick off 20:37

Wrapping Things Up

Summing up the article, the best ways to watch Rugby 7s live stream online are all here. Yes, you can explore each of the above live streaming options and see the ones that can be a better fit for you.

Also, you can even try most of the options, and then you will have a clearer way to choose the better channels.

Hence, you can watch Rugby 7s live stream online using any of the above streaming services.

Note: This is just a guide to watch the Rugby Sevens officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of the Rugby Sevens in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching Rugby Sevens through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels.