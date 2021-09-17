Watch ‘Candyman 2021’ online at home for free: How to stream full movie

Here’s options for downloading or watching Candyman 2021 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Horror Sequel at home. Is Candyman 2021 available to stream? Is watching Candyman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Candyman for free throughout the year are described below.

Candyman (1992) is still counted among the most popular horror movies of all time. Many years after its release, Candyman still sends chills down the spine of many fans. Despite the spookiness that the first film features, its two underwhelming sequels nearly ended the franchise.

However, Daniel Robitaille (Candyman) is back nearly 22 years after the third part of the series to give fans sleepless nights. Academy Award winner Jordan Peele has helmed the direct sequel to the 1992 horror feature.

We have waited for this movie for a long, long time. Candyman has finally arrived, despite how long it took. Candyman reimagines the story of the supernatural serial killer in modern times as a reboot and sequel to the original 1992 film.

The movie, which is brought to us by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, was co-written by Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nia DaCosta—who also directed the film—is a direct sequel to the original Candyman from 1992. It takes us back to the Cabrini-Green Housing Projects, now torn down and gentrified into upper-class condos. But the legend and presence of Candyman still festers and thrives in some people’s memories.

Want to watch Candyman streaming? We’ve got you covered on when and how you’ll be able to do that.

Candyman will return to the big screen in the US and UK on August 27, 2021. There will be 2 hours and 39 minutes of the film, an increase over the original 1 hour and 39 minutes. Nia DaCosta has directed the 2021 movie and it features a star-studded cast.

When is Candyman releasing theatrically?

The direct sequel to the 1992 horror flick is all set to arrive in theaters on upcoming dates globally:

August 26: Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands

August 27: The USA, UK, Ireland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, and Lithuania

September 3: India

September 23: Singapore

September 29: France

October 15: Japan

Can I stream Candyman on HBO Max?

No. The sequel to horror hit Candyman (distributed by Universal Pictures) is scheduled for release Friday in theaters only. But the horror movie is not going to be released online anytime soon. Viewers will have to wait till the end of the film’s theatrical run to get any official word.

Since Universal Pictures distributes Candyman, fans can expect the movie’s digital release on either Peacock or HBO Max, where most of Universal’s projects go.

Is Candyman on Netflix?

‘Candyman’ is not available to stream on Netflix. However, if you’re looking for something similar to watch, you can stream Sandra Bullock’s ‘Birdbox‘ or Stanley Tucci’s ‘The Silence,’ which are both remarkably similar to the premise of ‘Candyman.’

Is Candyman on Hulu?

‘Candyman’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is Candyman on Amazon Prime?

‘Candyman’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Cold Skin,’ which is another scary monster flick.

Where to Watch Candyman Online For Free?

‘Candyman’ has received an exclusive theatrical release. If you wish to catch the movie at a theater, you can check show timings and book tickets here. The movie is likely to become available on VOD platforms sometime after its theatrical run, so folks hoping to watch it from the comforts of their home will have to remain patient.

When You Can Watch Candyman For Free On Streaming

Nia DaCosta’s upcoming slasher flick has a lot of hype surrounding it. It was initially supposed to come out in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it received several delays before landing on its current spot of August 27, 2021. It’s been a long wait, but it’s bound to be worth it, seeing how DaCosta has proven herself a master of tone and character through her previous work on “Little Woods.”

Now that major motion pictures can finally come out in theaters, it’s unlikely “Candyman” will face another delay, even with the Delta variant making waves around the country. You should still take precautions when going indoors around other people, but it’s understandable if you want to avoid theaters for the time being.

For most of this year, many movies have had dual theatrical and streaming release dates, as evidenced by “Mortal Kombat,” “Black Widow,” and “The Suicide Squad,” making it easier for everyone to stay up-to-date on current releases.

Unfortunately for horror fans, “Candyman” will be a theatrical exclusive for a little while. Here’s what to know about when and where it will come to streaming.

When Will Candyman Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Even though Candyman will have an exclusive theatrical release, the door is still open for the movie to end up on Video-On-Demand after its initial run. This is entirely dependent on how well the movie does in theaters but it could get an early release on Digital or VOD.

Universal Pictures, the movie’s distributor, has previously released some of their 2021 films via Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) after a few weeks in theaters. The Forever Purge, for example, was out on PVOD within a month of its theatrical premiere. It is possible that something similar could happen with Candyman but right now, this is still speculation, and nothing is set in stone. So for the time being, you will have to head out of your home to watch the movie.

How to watch Candyman on HBO Max

Unlike in the UK, Candyman is out in cinemas and also available to watch in the comfort of your own home on HBO Max.

The movie will be available to watch on the streaming service for 31 days from its theatrical release. If you’re in the US and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month.

Unfortunately, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK, but it has now launched in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, 2021. Further launches in Europe and Asia are planned later this year or in early 2022.

You can also watch Candyman for free if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, giving you a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. It will cost $14.99 a month after your trial is up.

Candyman is out now in cinemas and is also available to watch on HBO Max in the US.

Is Candyman available to stream on Disney Plus?

How to watch candyman disney plus for free?

Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below.

Is Candyman on hulu?

The new Candyman 2021 is not available now. Candyman 3: Day of the Dead Streaming Online on hulu.

You can watch Candyman 3 on hulu for free now. Just sign up for one of the Hulu free trial offers. For the Hulu with ads plan and the Hulu with no ads plan, the service gives you a free Hulu trial for 30 days. … The free trial period for Hulu + Live TV is only seven days before the service starts charging your account.

What Is Candyman 2021 About?

The Candyman started out as a character in a short story by Clive Barker (who also created Hellraiser) called “The Forgotten”. In the 1992 movie, the Candyman is an urban legend in Chicago who is believed to kill anyone who says his name five times in a mirror. The film has since spawned two sequels, not counting the new one.

The new Candyman has been called a “spiritual sequel” and focuses on Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who was kidnapped by the Candyman as an infant in the original movie. Now an adult and a visual artist, Anthony rediscovers the myth of the Candyman and learns of the spirit’s harrowing origin story. But when he channels this newfound knowledge into his art, Anthony unwittingly sets off a series of events that threaten his sanity and the lives of the people around him.

How to watch Candyman online in the US at home

Candyman comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday, August 27. As with previous Universal Pictures 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Candyman online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch Candyman in the UK

Like other Universal Pictures releases since UK cinemas reopened, Candyman is getting an exclusive cinema release and it’s out right now.

There will eventually be a digital release for the movie, but it might not be for a while yet. For instance, Space Jam: A New Legacy came out in cinemas on July 16 and is out to rent at home from August 23.

At least you can head straight to your local cinema if you want to watch Candyman in the meantime.

How to watch Candyman across the rest of the world

Across much of the globe cinemas are open again, and so movies like Candyman are getting an international theatrical release. If you feel like venturing out, the film lands on Thursday, August 26 in Australia, while it’s available the same day as the US in both the UK and Canada on August 27.

Currently, there’s no confirmation whether Candyman will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Universal Pictures films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Candyman.

Candyman CAST:

While the 2021 Candyman sequel focuses mainly on the stories of a host of new characters, a number of familiar faces do return.

Chief among the returning cast members are Tony Todd as the titular Candyman and Vanessa Estelle Williams, who played Anne-Marie McCoy in the first film.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy

Teyonah Parris as Brianna Cartwright

Hannah Love Jones as young Brianna Cartwright.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Troy Cartwright

Colman Domingo as William Burke

Tony Todd as Daniel Robitaille / Candyman

Vanessa Estelle Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy

Rebecca Spence as Finley Stephens

Cassie Kramer as Helen Lyle / Caroline Sullivan

Michael Hargrove as Sherman Fields

Kyle Kaminsky as Grady Smith

Christiana Clark as Danielle Harrington

Brian King as Clive Privler

Torrey Hanson as Jack Hyde

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Jameson

Cedric Mays as Gil Cartwright

Nancy Pender as TV News Anchor

Pam Jones as Devlin Sharpe

Breanna Lind as Annika

Candyman is available to watch in cinemas when it releases on August 27th, 2021.