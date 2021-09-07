Watch ‘Candyman’ streaming 4k free: How to watch Candyman Full online Movie

Here’s options for downloading or watching Candyman 2021 streaming full movie online on 123movies & Reddit including where to watch the Horror Sequel online for free. Details on how you can watch Candyman for free throughout the year are described below.

After saying his name for over a year, Candyman is finally here. The horror sequel from filmmaker Nia DaCosta opens in theaters this weekend, after being delayed for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though this is the fourth film in the Candyman series, the 2021 movie will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1992 film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who recently starred in HBO’s Watchman series, will play Anthony McCoy, a visual artist who stumbles across the horrific true story of the killer known as the Candyman.

The movie also stars Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo; while Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprise their roles from the 1992 film.

But though you’ve been waiting patiently for Candyman to arrive, it’s a confusing time for movie releases. Some big blockbusters are releasing on streaming services, and others are sticking to theatrical. Never fear, because Decider is here to help. Here’s where to watch Candyman (2021), and when to expect Candyman on streaming.

Where to watch Candyman 2021:

Right now, the only place to watch Candyman is in a movie theater when it opens nationwide on Friday, August 27. You can find a showing of the movie at a theater near you here.

Will Candyman Be On HBO MAX?

No. Candyman is a Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for Universal movies like Candyman.

Is Candyman On NETFLIX?

No. Candyman (2021) is not on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, if you’re craving some horror, you can watch the first Conjuring movie on Netflix.

Is Candyman on Hulu?

‘Candyman’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is Candyman on Amazon Prime?

‘Candyman’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Cold Skin,’ which is another scary monster flick.

How to watch Peacock TV

Peacock TV is a streaming service from NBCUniversal. It allows you to watch content that’s owned by the NBCUniversal conglomerate, as well as series and movies from other partner networks. This includes classics like “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “30 Rock.” Peacock also offers original programming, such as “A.P. Bio” and the latest iteration of “Saved By the Bell.”

If you sign up for a paid Peacock subscription, you’ll get access to even more content. But the free tier still allows you to watch a wealth of NBC shows, movies, and original programming, albeit with frequent ads. This includes the first two seasons of “The Office.”

Candyman 2021: What to Expect from the Plotline

The sequel events of the original 1992 film are believed to be included in the future film. Anthony McCoy, who was kidnapped by Candyman when he was a baby, is claimed to be the plot’s focus. Following that, all of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood’s housing complexes were demolished and replaced with luxurious homes, but the neighborhood remains haunted by a ghostly killer.

Candyman 2021: Who are the Appearing Casting Members for the Movie

Candyman movie is said to include some famous casting faces, including stars like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for the role as Anthony McCoy, Teyonah Parris for the role as Brianna Cartwright, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett for the role as Troy Cartwright. Colman Domingo for the role as William Burke, Tony Todd for the role as Daniel Robitaille aka Candyman, Vanessa Estelle Williams for Anne-Marie McCoy, Rebecca Spence for Finley Stephens, and Cassi Kramer for the role as Helen Lyle.

When Will Candyman Be Streaming?

The Candyman digital release date has not yet been announced, and it’s hard to say when exactly Candyman will be on VOD NFL Streams Reddit.

Universal has a deal that allows the studio to release its films on premium video-on-demand—meaning you would be able to rent Candyman for $20—after at least 17 days in theaters, provided that the movie makes less than $50 million at the box office on its opening weekend. If it hits the $50 million mark, then the movie gets at least 31 days in theaters.

However, just because the studio can release Candyman after 17 days in theaters doesn’t necessarily mean that it will. The recent Universal title Old did not make $50 million at the box office on its opening weekend, but the studio opted to keep the movie in theaters beyond 17 days—it’s still not available on digital.

Perhaps, now that more people are vaccinated and willing to go to the movie theater, Universal will want to keep Candyman in theaters for at least 31 days, no matter how well it does at the box office, in which case you wouldn’t be able to rent Candyman until the end of September.

All of the above is speculation, so if you want to make sure you don’t miss Candyman, your best bet is to mask up and go see it in a movie theater. In the meantime, you can watch the first Candyman film for free on Peacock, or you can rent or buy it on iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, and more.