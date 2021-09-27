Watch ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ online at home for free: How to stream full movie

Here’s options for downloading or watching Dear Evan Hansen streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Dear Evan Hansen at home. Is Dear Evan Hansen available to stream? Is watching Candyman on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Candyman for free throughout the year are described below.

After storming Broadway and picking up six Tony awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is now making its way to the big screen. The film follows lonely teenager Evan Hansen (Ben Platt, who originated the role on Broadway and won a Best Actor Tony for his efforts), who writes a letter that gets mistaken as the words of Connor, a fellow student who commits suicide. When Connor’s parents seem grateful that Evan was Connor’s friend (even though he wasn’t), he can’t help but go along with the ruse for fear of shattering the glimmers of hope Connor’s family has in their grief.

Dear Evan Hansen is an upcoming young-adult teen drama based on the 2015 Broadway musical of the same name. The film’s screenplay has been adapted from the original stage musical script by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Meanwhile, the stage production was itself based on a book by Steven Levenson.

On September 9, Dear Evan Hansen will premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Universal Pictures will distribute the film. The studio acquired the rights back in November 2018.

Dear Evan Hansen Streaming Release

Since Universal does not yet have its own streaming service, Dear Evan Hansen is expected to be available exclusively on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

While previously Universal films also went on to stream on platforms like HBO Max, newer movies were announced to be exclusively available on Peacock. It is expected to be available for streaming after four months of theatrical releases, according to Reuters.

Furthermore, viewers may also be able to watch the film at the premiere (September 9) of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival at their digital screening platform, TIFF Bell Lightbox. The premiere would be available from a potential price of $4.99 to $14.99 (for the rental).

Dear Evan Hansen Main Cast

The film stars Ben Platt as the titular character Evan Hansen. Platt also played the character in the original play. The casting choice sparked some nepotism controversy, as Platt’s father, Marc, is also the film’s producer.

Kaitlyn Dever (of Booksmart fame) is co-starring in the role of Zoe Murphy. Other supporting cast members include Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, and Colton Ryan.

The original play by Dear Evan Hansen won several accolades, including a Tony and Grammy Award.

Is Dear Evan Hansen Streaming Online?

It is not. The Universal Pictures film will play only in theaters. However, after its theatrical run, it will likely land on a streaming service, most likely the Universal-owned Peacock, although no streaming plans have been announced beyond the inevitable online rentals that will be available after its theatrical release window.

Will Dear Evan Hansen Play in Theaters?

Yes! In fact, the only way to see the film when it first comes out will be in theaters. The film is slated for a wide release, so you’ll likely be able to find the film at your local multiplex when the film opens on September 24th.

Will Dear Evan Hansen Be Available on Digital or VOD?

Although Universal has not announced their current Digital/VOD plans for Dear Evan Hansen, the film will likely play in theaters for at least three weeks before moving to digital or VOD. As seen with Universal’s recent release of Candyman, while the film was a hit relative to its price tag, the current cinema landscape dictates that release windows will be on the shorter side until audiences feel fully comfortable returning to theaters.

Where Can I Find Dear Evan Hansen Online?

Who Is In Dear Evan Hansen?

Dear Evan Hansen has a strong cast of acclaimed actors and rising stars alongside Platt including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Danny Pino (Cold Case), and Colton Ryan (Homeland).

What Is Dear Evan Hansen Based On?

Dear Evan Hansen is based on the Broadway musical of the same name. The stage musical premiered on Broadway in December 2016.

Are There Any Similar Musicals?

I’m glad you asked! You likely know the music of composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from their previous work, La La Land and The Greatest Showman. They won the Tony for Best Score for their work on Dear Evan Hansen. While the content of those musicals are clearly different than the coming-of-age story being told by Dear Evan Hansen, you should be able to hear the similar musicality.

Can I stream Dear Evan Hansen on HBO Max?

Since Universal Pictures distributes Dear Evan Hansen, fans can expect the movie’s digital release on either Peacock or HBO Max, where most of Universal’s projects go.

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Netflix?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is not available to stream on Netflix. However, if you’re looking for something similar to watch, you can stream Sandra Bullock’s ‘Birdbox‘ or Stanley Tucci’s ‘The Silence,’ which are both remarkably similar to the premise of ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Hulu?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Amazon Prime?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here.

How to watch Dear Evan Hansen online in the US at home

Dear Evan Hansen comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday September 24. As with previous Universal Pictures 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Dear Evan Hansen online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

What are the ways to watch the Dear Evan Hansen movie from Australia?

Dear Evan Hansen Review

Actor and musician Ben Platt is so closely associated with the role of awkward and anxious teenager Evan Hansen – he came onto the musical Dear Evan Hansen during workshops and originated the role on Broadway – that it’s sometimes hard, especially among musical theater lovers, to remember they’re two separate people. It’s not just that Platt has been with Evan for so long, but that he has portrayed him with such unforgettable power and raw emotion – enough, it turns out, to nab him a Tony.

This month, after a few years away from the role, he steps back into Hansen’s scruffy joggers for the film adaptation of the beloved musical, something that both excited and terrified him – and which may not help with that confusion. Ahead of the movie’s release in theaters, Platt sat down with Rotten Tomatoes for an exclusive, extended talk about how he initially developed the character of Evan, how he’s evolved his performance for the screen, and what it means to him to play someone who’s inspired so many.