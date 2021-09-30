Watch Dear Evan Hansen online at home: Here’s how to stream for free?

Dear Evan Hansen is the latest Broadway musical making its transition to the big screen. The Tony award winning play took the nation by storm back in December of 2016, and is still touching the hearts of people today with its depictions of anxiety, depression, and social awkwardness in a High School Senior. The film opened to mixed to positive reviews.

Dear Evan Hansen follows the life of high school student Evan Hansen; a socially awkward and anxious teenager entering his final year of high school. After the suicide of one of his fellow classmates, Evan is tied into a lie that will change his life.

Ben Platt will be playing Evan Hansen, as he is reprising the role he won him his Tony award for Best Actor, making him the youngest solo Best Actor winner in Tony history. Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandala Stenberg are all a part of the loaded cast behind Dear Evan Hansen.

Stephen Chbosky will be directing this film. Best known for the highly praised Perks of Being a Wallflower, Chbosky understands this type of material and actually set out to make this film after seeing it on Broadway.

The musical will feature songs from the Oscar winning duo Pasek and Paul who have been behind the music of films like La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Aladdin. They will have two new songs added into the film that weren’t in the original Broadway show.

When Dear Evan Hansen Releases Online

Unfortunately, there currently isn’t a specific online release date for Dear Evan Hansen, but per new agreements Universal Pictures inked with various theater chains, all Universal and Focus Features movies will have a 17-day theatrical window before being made available for PVOD, unless a movie opens to over $50 million – in that case, the theatrical window may be extended to 31 days or longer. Given Dear Evan Hansen has grossed under $10 million thus far, it’s fair to assume it won’t remain in theaters for long before being made available online. So going based on Candyman as an example, which falls in a similar boat and released online three weeks after it hit theaters, it’s possible Dear Evan Hansen will release online (via PVOD) on October 15.

Will Dear Evan Hansen be available on streaming?

Dear Evan Hansen will not be on streaming as it has been scheduled for a theater only release. It’s possible the movie will be available on streaming a few weeks after it’s big-screen debut, though, and films from Universal Pictures usually stream on Netflix. However, Universal does have a new deal with Peacock, so that’s another streaming platform to keep an eye on. As soon as we learn more, we’ll update this post!

Not only will this film be in theaters, the official IMAX twitter account posted that Dear Evan Hansen will be available in IMAX starting Sept. 24.

Along with the regular release and IMAX release, there is another release of Dear Evan Hansen that will be opening night only. On opening night, there will be a Live Q&A with the cast, and a behind the scenes look at the making of Dear Evan Hansen, thanks to Fathom Events.

So, as long as you feel comfortable, go get your tickets, grab your tissues, and check out the Broadway musical that swept the nation only a few years ago.

Where & How To Watch Dear Evan Hansen Online

The future streaming options for Dear Evan Hansen have yet to be announced, but the film is likely to be released on NBC streaming service Peacock, but first, it’ll be made available through all PVOD platforms once it moves into the rental stage, which means Amazon Video (not Prime), Google Play, iTunes, and so forth. It may also eventually become available on other streaming platforms depending on agreements Universal made prior to Peacock’s launch.

Can I stream Dear Evan Hansen on HBO Max?

Since Universal Pictures distributes Dear Evan Hansen, fans can expect the movie’s digital release on either Peacock or HBO Max, where most of Universal’s projects go.

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Netflix?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is not available to stream on Netflix. However, if you’re looking for something similar to watch, you can stream Sandra Bullock’s ‘Birdbox‘ or Stanley Tucci’s ‘The Silence,’ which are both remarkably similar to the premise of ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Hulu?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is Dear Evan Hansen on Amazon Prime?

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here.

How to watch Dear Evan Hansen online in the US at home

Dear Evan Hansen comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday September 24. As with previous Universal Pictures 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Dear Evan Hansen online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

Ways to watch the Dear Evan Hansen movie from Australia?

Can I watch Dear Evan Hansen in New Zealand?

Dear Evan Hansen Main Cast

The film stars Ben Platt as the titular character Evan Hansen. Platt also played the character in the original play. The casting choice sparked some nepotism controversy, as Platt’s father, Marc, is also the film’s producer.

Kaitlyn Dever (of Booksmart fame) is co-starring in the role of Zoe Murphy. Other supporting cast members include Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, and Colton Ryan.

The original play by Dear Evan Hansen won several accolades, including a Tony and Grammy Award.