Watch Hotel Transylvania 4 online from home: How to Stream it for free?

Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon are nearing deal for over $100 million for the animated feature Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to stream globally on Amazon Prime Video,

Hotel Transylvania” has been a monster family franchise for Sony, with the first three films grossing more than $1.3 billion in theaters worldwide since 2012. But the surge in COVID cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant predominantly infecting unvaccinated people has made theatrical exhibition of family pics untenable since there is no vaccine yet for children under 12. With New York City enacting a vaccine mandate for indoor venues on Tuesday, and other major cities seriously considering their own, sources say that in early August, Sony began exploring an alternative release for the fourth “Hotel Transylvania” movie, which had been slated to open in theaters on Oct. 1.

Watch Now: Hotel Transylvania Transformania Online

The release date for Hotel Transylvania 4 has been pushed yet again, when is the movie coming out? Can you stream it online? We answer this and more, below, so you don’t miss a thing!

Kids (and let’s be honest, families) have been highly anticipating the release of Hotel Transylvania 4. Nowadays, it’s not easy keeping track of movie releases or where they will stream. Not to mention, if they do stream, where? There are one too many streaming platforms.

Do you have a favorite movie from the year 2021 or are you still waiting for its release? Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

The animated movie was set for a summer release date, but has since been pushed back to the fall. The Sony Pictures movie will now come out on Oct. 1, 2021. If you ask me, the closer to Halloween, the better, so this is great.

If the release date changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.

How to stream Hotel Transylvania 4 online from home?

Yes! In fact, the movie was set to be released in theaters, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the upcoming Hotel Transylvania movie has reached a streaming deal.

Watch Now: Hotel Transylvania Transformania Online

According to Variety, Sony Pictures Animation and Amazon reached a deal, selling streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video.

Hotel Transylvania 4 synopsis: What is the movie about?

It’s no secret that Johnny is not Dracula’s favorite guy, so Johnny believes that, if he were a Monster, Dracula would finally approve. But, predictably, it doesn’t go as planned.

Johnny’s a Monster all right, but all Monsters are now humans. Whoops! It’s like freaky Friday, but Monster edition.

Hotel Transylvania 4 cast

The cast includes:

Andy Samberg as Johnny

Selena Gomez as Mavis

Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing

Jim Gaffigan as Abraham Van Helsing

Brian Hull (replacing Adam Sandler) as Count Dracula

Steve Buscemi as Wayne

Molly Shannon as Wanda

David Spade as Griffin

Keegan-Michael Key as Murray

Best streaming service of 2021:

Find out how all of the top streaming contenders — Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Peacock measure up in terms of shows, movies, features and price.

HBO Max

HBO Max is a streaming subscription service that offers a wide variety of TV shows and movies on-demand.

The service offers up to five viewer profiles, with tons of curated selections for adults and kids, the option to download content and the ability to stream on many devices.

Here is everything you need to know about HBO Max.

Sign up for a subscription by going to HBO Max’s website. The service is available on Amazon’s app store, Apple’s app store, Google Play and Samsung TV, as well as most internet and digital providers. You can watch the streaming service from most devices, such as PS4, Xbox One, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV. A comprehensive list can be found here. One notable and popular streaming device you can’t watch from is Roku, which is in a stalemate with HBO Max.

Disney Plus

If you have young ones or you’re young at heart, the Disney Plus streaming service is packed with content for you. In addition to original shows like The Mandalorian, Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney Plus is also home to Marvel movies and the Star Wars franchise.

Watch Now: Hotel Transylvania Transformania Online

Disney Plus found a strong foothold during last year’s lockdowns for big-screen releases, too. At first, it started streaming already-released movies months earlier than planned, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2 and Pixar’s Onward. Later it sped up streaming releases of brand-new movies, like the film adaptation of young adult novel Artemis Fowl and the live-action film version of the mega hit musical Hamilton.

The service has kept it up as well, putting brand new movies on the platform and behind a paywall. The live-action remake of Mulan arrived last year, and was available to stream at the same time it hit theaters for $30 (it’s now available for free). Marvel’s Black Widow is also coming to Disney Plus the same day it hits theaters this month for an extra $30 charge.

There’s also the nostalgia factor: My watchlist is almost entirely Disney Channel Original Movies from the late ’90s and early 2000s. Of course, there’s classic Disney content too, from original Mickey Mouse cartoons to vaulted films like Aladdin, The Jungle Book and Cinderella.

After the seven-day free trial, Disney Plus costs $8 a month. There’s also an option to bundle Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN.

Amazon Prime

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime for savings on the e-commerce site — $13 a month, or $6.49 per month for students — you also get access to Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service. The service has new movies to rent or buy, and you can watch a number of movies and shows for free, so long as they have the little Prime tag on the corner of the icon. You can also subscribe to Prime Video without the e-commerce savings for $9 a month.

If you’re a movie fan, Prime Video might be the right choice for you: Amazon’s platform has three times as many movies as Netflix does, one study found. Not all of them are major blockbusters, but it is an extensive catalog.

As with Hulu, you can buy add-on channels for Prime Video such as HBO and Starz. You can also find programs by searching a channel like BET or Boomerang. Sometimes, even if a show requires an add-on, you can usually watch a season or two for free on Prime. I like Prime Video because it typically has films that are more off the beaten path in addition to mainstream new releases. Plus, there are quality original shows, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle, as well as original movies like The Big Sick.

Peacock TV

Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, is a bit different from the others on this list. While, like many of the streaming services, it has a tiled interface and a big-name network behind it, it also includes live news and sports, new original series and a large back catalog of TV shows and movies. Many of the titles are available to watch for free, making it somewhat similar to a free streaming service like Tubi or Roku Channels.

Peacock’s free tier offers tons of ad-supported content, with the option to upgrade to ad-supported premium ($5 a month) or ad-free premium plus ($10 a month) if you want to expand the library even further. You’ll find shows, movies, news, live sports and skit-style clips, with standouts including The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, some Premier League soccer matches, and more. You’ll also get episodes of current NBC shows like This is Us the week after they air on the free tier, or the day after on the premium tier.

In addition, for shows like The Office or Parks and Recreation, you’ll only get access to a few episodes. You’ll need to upgrade to premium to get full access.

Since launch, Peacock has added the few features it was lacking like Roku and Amazon Fire TV support, profiles for different users and some mobile downloads. But it still doesn’t offer mobile downloads for its cheaper tiers or 4K HDR streaming — both of which are available on the paid competition like Netflix and Disney Plus.

Peacock probably won’t replace Netflix or Hulu, at least in the short term. But it’s a nice free option for finding some older movies and shows you might have missed (or want to watch again), and keeping up with current NBC shows, as long as you don’t mind watching a few ads.

Netflix

Netflix is a veteran streaming service and essentially introduced us to the modern binge-watch, as it houses iconic shows (old and new) like Supernatural, Glee, Gilmore Girls and The West Wing. It’s easy to put on an old favorite and let it play, whether you’re actively watching or not.

Netflix has also become known for its Originals — movies, shows and multiple documentaries, many of which have received both popular and critical acclaim. Think about the hype surrounding The Queen’s Gambit, Bridgerton, Mindhunter and Stranger Things. Netflix has even won during Oscar season with Roma and My Octopus Teacher.

Watch Now: Hotel Transylvania Transformania Online

New seasons of shows typically come out all at once, and after you blow through them in one afternoon, you have to wait months or even years for the next one. I would keep Netflix for the binge-watching and for those fascinating investigative docuseries such as The Keepers and The Pharmacist. While you’re waiting for your favorite show to come back, Netflix mixes up its content every month, releasing new titles every week.

You can choose between basic ($9 per month), standard ($14) and premium ($18) plans.

Hulu

For $6 a month (with ads), Hulu is a perfect complement and counterpoint to Netflix. This channel lineup has a huge variety of familiar shows from networks like ABC, Fox and NBC that you can watch soon after they air (unlike on Netflix), as well as a growing catalog of its own critically acclaimed original series like The Handmaid’s Tale and PEN15. If you have $6 per month to spare and don’t mind trading a few ads for a wealth of TV options, Hulu is a no-brainer. You’ve also got the option to upgrade to a no-ads plan for $12 a month, or add on live TV streaming for $65 a month for a full cable replacement.

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access — brings together live news and sports with on-demand shows and movies, including originals, leaning on parent company ViacomCBS’ brands like popular channels CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network, plus its Paramount Pictures movie studio.

The service has a ton of content: 30,000 episodes of TV and 2,500 movies, plus 36 original series arriving this year, for either $6 a month (with ads) or $10 a month (ad-free). Two of its biggest draws from its CBS All Access days include the Star Trek catalog and new originals like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, and the series The Good Fight. Upcoming originals include two Yellowstone spinoffs (though Yellowstone itself is on rival Peacock), a new Star Trek series and a series based on Halo, and new movies like Mission: Impossible 7 arriving 45 days after theaters. But right now, its main value lies in nostalgia: You can watch just about every old Nickelodeon show, Comedy Central stand-up special and popular series ranging from Frasier and Cheers to Spongebob Squarepants and Young Sheldon.

Apple TV Plus

At $5 a month, Apple TV Plus is the lowest-priced premium, ad-free streaming service available, with high-end features like 4K resolution, HDR and mobile downloads. However, it’s also the only service on this list that includes only original content, and no back catalog of shows or movies to explore. While it now has more than 50 exclusive, big-budget original programming shows and movies, only a few have captured widespread attention (looking at you, Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, and potentially Foundation, arriving in September). And that library is far smaller than any of the others on this list.

The app is also confusing, since it’s housed in the larger Apple TV app with other content. However, Apple TV Plus has one big advantage: There are a lot of ways to get it for free, at least for a while (like when you buy a new Apple device or subscribe to the Apple One bundle.