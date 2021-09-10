Watch ‘Malignant’ 2021 Streaming Online Free at Home: How To Watch New Horror Movies Full HD Anywhere?

The latest horror film directed by James Wan (the Conjuring franchise) is being offered on HBO Max for a limited time coinciding with its theatrical release, but it would be advisable to catch it in a theater. Not so much because it demands to be seen on the big screen, but rather so you can join in on the rollicking laughter of your fellow moviegoers.

Take the ingredients of films by the likes of Dario Argento, David Cronenberg and Brian De Palma, throw them into a blender, and you’ll get something approximating this ambitious but misconceived effort. While Malignant clearly reflects the filmmaker’s love for classic giallo, it feels less an homage than the sort of half-baked imitation conceived as the result of a dare.

Akela Cooper’s screenplay — based on an idea she developed with Wan and his wife, actress Ingrid Bisu (The Nun) — begins with a prologue set in the sort of storm-battered, cliffside mental hospital seen only in gothic horror tales. There, Dr. Weaver (Jacqueline McKenzie) is attending to a patient who’s clearly in need of drastic intervention.

“It’s time to cut out the cancer,” Dr. Weaver announces dramatically to her fellow doctors. How this shocking introduction relates to the rest of the story is revealed only gradually, but suffice it to say that narrative coherence was clearly not a priority.

Cut to the present day, where we’re introduced to the main character, the very pregnant Madison (Annabelle Wallis, of The Mummy and Annabelle), whose abusive husband (Jake Abel) repeatedly beats her, at one point bashing her head against the wall so severely that she wakes up with her pillow covered in blood. Hubby soon pays dearly for his transgressions, when he’s killed by a home intruder who seems to be some sort of demonic creature. As it’s later sarcastically described in the film, think Sloth from The Goonies, if he had also been a contortionist and was in bad need of a haircut.

Upon her recovery from her injuries, Madison, whom we learn has suffered a series of miscarriages, begins experiencing horrific visions in which she sees the same creature brutally murdering other victims, including Dr. Weaver and the other physicians involved in the opening sequence. Needless to say, the gruesome killing spree attracts the interest of a pair of homicide detectives (George Young, Michole Briana White), one of whom becomes convinced that Madison herself is the murderer. Meanwhile, Madison receives a series of communications from the professed killer. He calls himself Gabriel, which also happens to be the name of her imaginary childhood friend, the memories of whom she’d long repressed.

Can a movie that’s deficient in just about every way be redeemed by an original twist? In the case of “Malignant,” the answer is … sort of.

Directed by James Wan (who has bona fides in both horror — “Saw,” the “Conjuring” and “Insidious” franchises — and blockbusters — “Aquaman,” “Furious 7″), the action kicks off with staff at a dubious hospital in an obvious CGI setting dealing with a murderous patient’s rampage. “Time to cut out the cancer,” says one doctor, in what sounds like a stab at a tagline.

Decades later, very pregnant Madison (Annabelle Wallis) is getting roughed up by her awful husband. One horrible murder later, Madison begins experiencing visions of grisly crimes that seem connected to that sinister and sketchy old institution. Can Madison’s happy actress sister Sydney (Maddie Hasson) and suspiciously good-looking Detective Kekoa Shaw (George Young) unravel the mystery before more people meet gruesome ends?

No, they can’t. There’s plenty of gruesome to go around. Which is not to say “Malignant,” which was not screened for review until the night before its release, succeeds as a scary movie — it does not. It’s not creepy, it relies on highly improbable decisions, and it throws jump scares and slider-happy sound design at the wall hoping something will stick. The direction feels uninspired, even wan. Slow push-in after slow push-in and other unmotivated camera moves, plus copious fog-machine work and a poorly deployed score stand in for atmosphere or tension.

The dialogue throughout is remarkably flat, even for the genre. And it’s more annoying than usual that characters don’t behave believably. (Are you sure you want to stroll into the superhuman killer’s lightless lair alone? Police procedure — what’s that?)

There’s no character development to speak of, though the two nice sisters going gaga over the handsome hapa detective each make you root for them. The nearest the movie comes to human interaction is in those moments, marking them as the only characters you’re hoping don’t die. It’s not applicable to critique the acting because there’s so little attention paid to making anyone on screen feel like a real person; even the excellent McKenna Grace as young Madison and legendary stuntwoman Zoe Bell aren’t given enough to stand out.

That said, the film’s big reveal is a doozy. It’s that rarity for the genre — an original twist (that obviously will not be spoiled here). Many of the bells and whistles around it are predictable, and it takes a long time to get to it, but once it emerges, the movie becomes a lot more fun. In fact, it transforms from a half-hearted horror specimen to an enjoyable action movie. It’s the kind of thing that could generate actual buzz, or at least a substantial cult following, for an otherwise underachieving film. (Especially with Warner Bros.’ 2021 strategy of a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max.)

If you can hang with the slow gestation of the first hour or so of “Malignant,” the final third may grow on you.

Malignant, director James Wan’s much anticipated return to the horror genre, has scored a rare day-and-date streaming release in China.

The film will launch on Chinese streaming channels on Friday, Sept. 10, the same day it debuts in U.S. cinemas and over HBO Max. Chinese film financier Starlight Media, which co-produced the film with Wan’s Atomic Monster and New Line Cinema, made the arrangements for the online Chinese outing.

Starring Annabelle Wallis as a woman beset by horrific dreams, Malignant is believed to be the first R-rated U.S. horror movie to ever score distribution in China, where such content is seldom able to clear censorship. Scary movies like Paramount’s A Quiet Place franchise have occasionally scored releases in China, but they have always been PG-13 titles. Starlight says it worked closely with Wan to make a few judicious cuts to the film that made the China release possible.

Starlight partnered with prominent Chinese digital distributor Jetsen Huashi on the release. Starlight’s Beverly Hills-based CEO Peter Luo negotiated the arrangements with Jetsen’s Beijing-based chief executive Tonggang Chen.

Malignant will stream in China simultaneously on the video platforms of six major internet companies and telecoms, including iQiyi, Huawei, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom and China Broadcast Network.

Starlight’s relationship with Wan stretches back to 2016, when the Hong Kong-listed company made its first splash in Hollywood by signing a development deal with the in-demand director and his Atomic Monster banner. Malignant is the first major project to emerge from that partnership, with Starlight positioned as the film’s lead investor.

Based on an original story by Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Akela Cooper, Malignant stars Wallis as Madison, a woman paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, which she soon discovers are actually shocking realities. Maddie Hasson, George Young and Michole Briana White co-star.

Malignant debuted in 24 markets last weekend, representing 38 percent of the business, for a total international cume of $2.4 million on 1,893 screens. An additional 45 markets are scheduled to open Friday, including North America, Russia, the U.K. and Latin America.

Release date: September 10, 2021 (USA)

Director: James Wan

Screenplay: Akela Cooper

Music composed by: Joseph Bishara

Production companies: New Line Cinema, Boom! Studios, MORE

Story by: James Wan, Ingrid Bisu, Akela Cooper

Malignant is a 2021 American supernatural horror film directed by James Wan from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, based on an original story by Wan, Ingrid Bisu, and Cooper.[3] It stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, and Michole Briana White.

Malignant was released theatrically and on HBO Max in the United States on September 10, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures under the New Line Cinema banner.