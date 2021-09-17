Watch ‘Shang Chi’ Online: Streaming Full Movie at home for free

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Shang-Chi and how and where to watch the full movie online for free right now at home. Is Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2021 available to stream? Is watching Shang-Chi online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below.

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has become one of the biggest box-office success stories of the pandemic. Riding a wave of critical praise and buzz about its martial arts fight scenes, it’s hauled in more than $160 million worldwide in theaters in its first week on big screens, since Sept. 3. A major factor of that success was the film’s streaming strategy to… not stream at all.

In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, we caught up with some of the most beloved heroes and villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Black Widow, the focus was scaled back and the story looped back in time to finally introduce us to Scarlett Johansson’s dearly-departed Avenger, Natasha Romanoff. It is, however, the first standalone origin story of Phase Four and the first in the franchise since 2019’s Captain Marvel, introducing Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. This time, the movie won’t be available online immediately.

Unlike other movies Disney released during the pandemic, Shang-Chi wasn’t available to stream on Disney Plus. While it surely helped bolster Shang-Chi’s box office take, the strategy crimps options for fans who got used to streaming same-day movies or for anyone nervous about packing into cinemas as the delta variant stokes a resurgence of COVID-19.

Directed by Short Term 12 and Just Mercy filmmaker Dustin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, and promises to open up a whole new world of magic (and franchise-best action) in the MCU. And if you’re wondering where you can watch it, when it’s in theaters, and if it’s currently streaming, we’ve got you covered with our regularly updated guide to how to watch Shang-Chi right now.

When Does Shang-Chi Come Out (Release Date)?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is expected to be released globally on different dates. Here’s the schedule for the release of Shang-Chi:

September 1: France, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Netherlands, Sweden, and Singapore

September 2: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Czechia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Mexico, Cambodia, Portugal, Serbia, Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, and Ukraine.

September 3: Bulgaria, Canada, Spain, Finland, UK, Ireland, India, Iceland, Latvia, Poland, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.

September 9: Greece

September 16: Thailand

Who is Shang-Chi?

Shang-Chi is a martial arts master and superhero from Marvel comics.

The character hasn’t had much crossover with other notable Marvel heroes throughout his comic history, occasionally showing up to help the Avengers or appearing in the Secret Wars storyline, but he’s about to become huge in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will tell the superhero origin story of Shang-Chi. He was trained from a young age to be an assassin by his father but eventually defected and left his family to seek a new life in the USA.

As his past starts to catch up with him Shang-Chi must face the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Shang-Chi’s superpowers mainly lie in his incredible fighting skills. He excels at a range of hand-to-hand combat and weapon fighting styles. The character has also gained superhuman abilities from his use of the ten rings which each gift him a different elemental or psionic power.

We’ll have to wait and see how Shang-Chi’s powers are translated to the film adaptation.

Where can I watch Shang-Chi online?

Shang-Chi will not have a day-and-date streaming release on Disney+ like the most recent theatrical MCU release, Black Widow. Shang-Chi is being premiered nationwide exclusively by Disney and Marvel Studios, and based on their last theatrical debut, it’s likely to remain this way for a while.

Free Guy was Disney’s first exclusive theater release of 2021 (released under the 20th Century Studios banner), opening wide on August 13. Free Guy hasn’t been announced as a streaming service yet, but we do know when it comes to home video – and that’s still about a month away. On Sept. 28, Free Guy will be released on digital, followed by a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on Oct. 12.

In an article published by Business Insider, Disney says Shang-Chi will be available in some capacity for viewing at home after the film’s theatrical run. Considering how Free Guy was released, we should hopefully receive an official announcement within the next few weeks.

Either way, bookmark this page for more. We’ll update this space when we have more details about Shang-Chi’s streaming, VOD, Blu-ray, and streaming release schedule.

Is Shang-Chi streaming on Disney Plus?

No. It became available only in theaters Sept. 3. The theatrical exclusive is a big change from Disney’s new normal during the pandemic. As cinemas shuttered or slashed capacity, Disney Plus became an outlet for the company to make movies available to wider audiences, especially as the stockpile of delayed films swelled.

Some Disney movies — typically mid-budget live-action movies and its latest Pixar films, Luca and Soul — skipped theaters entirely and were available to stream on Disney Plus at no extra cost. For the biggest films, Disney Plus introduced its Premier Access model to sell streaming access to new, big-screen movies.

Disney Plus members could stream brand-new movies at home for a $30 fee on top of their subscription price, a model called Premier Access. Disney has released five movies this way, notably Marvel’s Black Widow in July.

So how can one watch Shang-Chi online for free? Well, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won’t be available to stream on Disney Plus until October 18, 2021. The service costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which saves subscribers $15.98 from the monthly price.) Still, there are ways to subscribe to Disney+ at no cost and watch Shang-Chi online for free when it’s available to stream. Read on for how to do that.

Can I watch Shang-Chi in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos?

Short answer: yes. Providing you have a TV or home cinema set-up that is compatible with 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, you’ll be able to watch Shang-Chi in the best possible quality.

Disney+ titles are displayed and play in the maximum quality available through your hardware, so if, for example, your TV supports all three technologies you’ll see the logos for each within the title’s description on the Disney+ interface.

Is Shang-Chi On HBO MAX?

No. Shang-Chi is not on HBO MAX. Shang-Chi is a Marvel’s movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for Universal movies like Shang-Chi.

Is. Shang-Chi on NETFLIX?

How to watch Shang-Chi online

Shang-Chi can be seen in theaters. Tickets are now available so use sites like Fandango and Movie Tickets to view times and buy tickets in either standard or IMAX.

However, the film will not have a simultaneous release on Disney+ Premier Access. It will have a theatrical window of around 45 days, which is shorter than the standard 90 days. After that, it will head to Disney+ can be seen by subscribers at no additional cost sometime in mid-October.

Watch Shang-Chi online at home in the US

Shang-Chi is available in the UK

Like other Marvel Cinematic Universe since UK cinemas reopened, Shang-Chi is getting an exclusive cinema release and it’s out right now.

There will eventually be a digital release for the movie, but it might not be for a while yet. For instance, Space Jam: A New Legacy came out in cinemas on July 16 and is out to rent at home from September 1.

Here’s how to watch Shang-Chi in other countries

Across much of the globe cinemas are open again, and so movies like Shang-Chi are getting an international theatrical release. If you feel like venturing out, the film lands on Thursday, September 2 in Australia, while it’s available the same day as the US in both the UK and Canada on September 3.

Currently, there’s no confirmation whether Shang-Chi will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Shang-Chi.

Who is in the Shang-Chi cast?

Simu Liu, who is also known his work in Netflix’s Kim’s Convenience, plays the lead role of Shang-Chi. Awkwafina, who has starred in movies like Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, plays Shang-Chi’s best friend, Katy. Tony Leung, who has acted in films like Chungking Express and Happy Together, plays Shang-Chi’s dad, Wenwu a.k.a. The Mandarin. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (who also directed movies like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy.) The movie is written by Cretton, Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz.

See the full cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings below.

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Awkwafina as Katy:

Meng’er Zhang as Xialing

Fala Chen as Jiang Li

Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist

Benedict Wong as Wong

Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan:

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery

Tony Leung as Wenwu / The Mandarin

Reviews and reactions

CNET film critic Richard Trenholm writes, “Shang-Chi comes with Marvel strengths and weaknesses while also feeling like something winningly new.”

He goes on to say that the film is “visually and narratively distinct from the rest of the franchise. Shang-Chi is Marvel’s first Asian lead, and the style of the film draws on the rich history of Asian cinema, from martial arts movies to gangster films to romance, and in particular the lush visual and emotional style of wuxia epics.”

It’s full of action, engaging characters, and Marvel’s trademark humor, Trenholm says.

CNET’s Joan E. Solsman also praised the film: “Built on a framework telling the story of one family’s reckoning with grief, it layers on action and humor while playfully blending genres, for the best kind of summer popcorn flick.”

But as both Solsman and Trenholm point out, it’s hard to celebrate this groundbreaking movie when its initial launch in theaters-only at a time when coronavirus numbers are rising. The movie may be great, but its distribution seems questionable at best.