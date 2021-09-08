Watch ‘Shang-Chi’: Where to stream online for free

If you’re a Marvel superfan, you may want to know how to watch Shang-Chi online for free to see Marvel’s first movie with an Asian lead in action. Is Shang-Chi 2021 available to stream? Is watching Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings online free on Disney Plus,HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

The next chapter in the MCU is finally here! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be hitting theaters on Sep. 3.

This action-packed superhero origin story follows Marvel’s first Asian protagonist, Shang-Chi, as he grows up training to be an assassin. He comes of age and attempts to leave behind a life of crime, but the terrorist organization by the name of Ten Rings comes calling, and Shang-Chi finds his father, Wenwu– AKA The Mandarin– at the helm of the entire evil operation.

The film is likely to follow in the successful footsteps of its fellow Marvel stories, it’s jam-packed with new and familiar faces — including Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung Chiu-wai — joining or reprising their MCU roles.

In the era of straight-to-streaming releases brought on by coronavirus precautions, there’s one key difference with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel’s second of four MCU movies set to be released this year won’t be available right away to stream on Disney+, even for the premiere access fee.

Instead, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released exclusively in theaters for a 45 day period before arriving on Disney+ at no extra cost to subscribers.

When Does Shang-Chi Come Out?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Where to Watch Shang-Chi

At release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will only be available to watch in theaters. Unlike Black Widow, for instance, Shang-Chi will not be available on Disney+ via Premier Access on day one.

Black Widow, the only other MCU movie to come out this year, debuted in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (a $30 fee) on day one. Shang-Chi isn’t going that route.

When Will Shang-Chi Be Available on Disney+?

Which begs the question: when will Shang-Chi be available on Disney+? According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it may arrive on the streaming service 45 days after the theatrical release. That would put it on Disney+ on October 18.

Note that this date isn’t a guarantee, and there has been no official announcement as to when Shang-Chi will land on Disney+ for all subscribers. It’s also possible Disney will charge an additional fee to watch it when it does arrive on the service. We’ll update this article once Disney details its streaming release plans for Shang-Chi.

Is Shang-Chi On HBO MAX?

No. Shang-Chi is a Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theaters. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for Universal movies like Shang-Chi.

Is Shang-Chi On NETFLIX?

No. Shang-Chi (2021) is not on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, if you’re craving some horror, you can watch the first Conjuring movie on Netflix.

Is Shang-Chi on Hulu?

‘Shang-Chi’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

Is Shang-Chi on Amazon Prime?

‘Shang-Chi’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Cold Skin,’ which is another scary monster flick.

What is Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings about?

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will introduce the character of Shang-Chito the MCU. Shang-Chi will star Simu Liu in the title role, with Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, and more. The film is the first Marvel film to star an Asian lead and a principally Asian cast.

The film follows the story of young martial artist Shang-Chi, who carries the legacy of his family—from his criminal father Wenwu (Leung), leader of the Ten Rings organization and the true Mandarin, to his powerful mother (Yeoh)—to his new life in San Francisco. But eventually, his past comes back to find him.