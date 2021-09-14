Watch Venom 2 at home for free: Here’s how to stream marvel movies

Sony and Columbia Pictures have revealed that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be rated PG-13 just like the first film in the symbiote series.

In a surprise move, the comic book adaptation, starring Tom Hardy as the journalist turned alien symbiote, will debut in theaters earlier than expected on Oct. 1. The “Venom” sequel was scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but, due to the pandemic, was pushed to June 2021, then late September and, most recently, Oct. 15.

Sony announced the new date for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” shortly after Disney reported a bigger-than-anticipated opening weekend for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the studio’s comic book adventure that’s playing only in theaters. The Marvel movie collected $75.5 million over the weekend and a mighty $90 million in its first four days of release, crushing Labor Day weekend records. Those box office receipts were encouraging to studios and movie theater owners alike, who feared the delta variant of COVID-19 would keep moviegoers at home. The well-reviewed “Shang-Chi,” starring Canadian actor Simu Liu and Awkwafina, was a sign that audiences would visit their local multiplex for the right movie.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released exclusively in cinemas when it arrives in September 2021. That’s right, if you want to watch the second Venom movie, you’ll have to venture out to the movie theatre in order to watch. In terms of Let There Be Carnage’s release date, fans in the UK will be getting the film on September 15th while much of Europe will follow suit in the days following. US fans will be able to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage from September 24th.

Will Venom 2 be on a streaming service?

Venom 2 will not be on a streaming service at the same time that Venom 2 is playing in theaters. Sorry!

The first place Venom 2 will most likely go — though it’s not guaranteed — is Starz, due to a pre-existing deal with the premium cable network. The good news is that if Venom: Let There Be Carnage does go to Starz, most likely 6 to 9 months after it debuts in theaters (meaning March, 2022 to June, 2022), it will also be available on services like Hulu with the Starz add-on.

However, it is possible that Venom 2 will eventually be on Netflix, thanks to the recent deal Sony signed last month with Netflix that will send the 2022 Sony release to Netflix after those films release on PVOD, or premium-video-on-demand. Venom 2 is not a 2022 film, so it is not a guaranteed part of this “pay 1 window” deal with Netflix. (The “pay 1 window” is the period in which rights for a film are available to premium cable networks like Starz and HBO.) It may come to Netflix after the pay 1 window, but we don’t yet know.

Disney also recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus after the movies released on Netflix—but again, that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 release slate, and Venom 2 will release in 2021. So, again, we’re not yet sure what this means for Venom 2, but your best bet is to either see it in theaters, or sign up for a Starz subscription some time next year.

When will Venom 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix has said it plans to license some other Sony films, too, but did not specify which ones. So while it’s possible you may see Venom 2 on Netflix after the “pay 1 window,” as of now, there is no official Netflix release date for it. You may want to make plans to see the movie in theaters if you don’t want to wait.

Is Venom: let there be carnage on Netflix?

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters is currently streaming on Netflix. With the release of the trailer for the sequel today, this is the perfect time to watch it. And if you don’t have Netflix, you can also buy or rent the film on iTunes, Vudu, YouTube or wherever you purchase digital content.

And when you’re done with that, you can also watch the Venom: let there be carnage: Farewell to the Flesh, for free on Amazon Prime Video. Enjoy never sleeping again!

About Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will release on Oct 01, 2021 and is directed by Andy Serkis .This movie will be 1 hr 30 min in duration and will be available in English language. Tom Hardy, Olumide Olorunfemi, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, Amber Sienna, Peggy Lu, Sean Delaney, Larry Olubamiwo, William W. Barbour, Laurence Spellman, Ed Kear, Alfredo Tavares, Michelle Greenidge, Jessie Vinning, Otis Winston, Etienne Vick, Mel Powell, Andrew Koponen, John Lobato, Sean Michael McGrory, Erwin Felicilda and Rick Richardson will be playing as the star cast in this movie. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be available in Action and Sci-Fi genres.