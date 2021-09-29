Watch ‘Venom 2’ online at home for free: How to streaming full movie

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.

Sony and Columbia Pictures have revealed that Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be rated PG-13 just like the first film in the symbiote series. The last two years have been tumultuous for, well, everyone, but also for the people behind every highly anticipated movie that was set to release in 2020 and then rescheduled again, and again. The release date for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has bounced around so many times, it’s nearly as chaotic as the symbiote’s breakfast preparation in the movie’s trailer. Now, with two weeks to go until its October 1 release, it seems like fans will finally get to see the “Venom” sequel, which will push the limits of its PG-13 rating.

Sony released a new promotional clip, hyping audiences up for the film’s release. “Tell the world that [Venom: Let There Be Carnage] is almost here! Get tickets now and experience it exclusively in movie theaters October 1.” The clip attached offered glimpses at new scenes from what looks to be Carnage’s prison break scene, in which he is shown throwing officers around with his weapons and tendrils.

However, for anyone unwilling or unable to go see the new movie in theaters, what are the other options? Since the end of 2020 and the buzz of "Wonder Woman 1984," audiences have gotten used to feature films being released on streaming platforms the same day as in theaters.

Still, some studios haven’t committed to the at-home options, while others are changing their plans. Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuted exclusively in theaters and earned enough to prove that is still a viable option. Here’s where “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” stands.

Venom 2 Release Date

After several delays, the sequel was initially scheduled for October 2, 2020, before being pushed back to June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, the original release date was not able to hold and Sony pushed Venom: Let There Be Carnage back to September 17, 2021. There was one minor delay, and it is now scheduled for release on September 24. But in the UK, the date has been brought forward to September 15.

Venom 2 Cast

A lot of the same actors from Venom 2 make an appearance in the sequel. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, who becomes Venom after being infected by an alien symbiote. Michelle Williams returns in the role of Anne Weying (a district attorney who is Eddie’s ex-fiancée).

Interestingly enough, Woody Harrelson, who appeared at the tail end of the first Venom film, will also return for Venom 2. In the film, he portrays Cletus Kasady, a scientist who is host to another alien symbiote known as Carnage. The series returns with Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis, Weying’s boyfriend.

The new Venom 2 movie features Naomie Harris as Shriek, Kasady’s love interest. In the comics, Shriek has been a principal villain, joining forces with Carnage for the Maximum Carnage storyline. It’s pretty obvious what Shriek’s abilities are from her name: she uses sound as a weapon and shield. She can also fly.

Actors NameAs a Cast Name

Tom Hardy Eddie Brock/Venom Woody Harrelson Cletus Kasady/Carnage Michelle Williams Anne Weying Reid Scott Dan Lewis Naomie Harris Shriek Stephen Graham Detective Mulligan Sean Delaney TBA Larry Olubamiwo TBA

Fans can watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage when it is released this year.

It has been reported that Netflix is planning to license other Sony films as well, but did not specify which ones. So while it's possible that Venom 2 will be available on Netflix after the "pay 1 window," an official Netflix release date isn't available yet.

When Will Venom 2 Arrive on Digital or VOD?

Even though Venom 2 will have an exclusive theatrical release, the door is still open for the movie to end up on Video-On-Demand after its initial run. This is entirely dependent on how well the movie does in theaters but it could get an early release on Digital or VOD.

Universal Pictures, the movie's distributor, has previously released some of their 2021 films via Premium Video-On-Demand (PVOD) after a few weeks in theaters. The Forever Purge, for example, was out on PVOD within a month of its theatrical premiere. It is possible that something similar could happen with Venom 2 but right now, this is still speculation, and nothing is set in stone.

Audiences rave and Party Venom drops the mic in a new TV spot featuring the first fan reactions to Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Star Tom Hardy and director Andy Serkis screened Venom 2 at a buzzy “Fans First” event in London last week, where early audiences were the first to see the cinematic clash between Eddie Brock (Hardy) and Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Now reactions are on social media and calling the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spin-off, swinging exclusively into theaters October 1, “the superhero movie you’ve been waiting for.”

Venom meeting and battling the Carnage symbiote for the first time in live-action is what “the fans have been waiting for,” producer Avi Arad said in Venom 2 production notes from Sony Pictures. “He’s Venom’s ultimate adversary, stronger and more violent in every way. It doesn’t help that serial killer Cletus Kasady is Carnage’s host, enhancing his maniacal worldview into something incredibly sinister. In the comics, Carnage is Venom’s offspring – his ‘son,’ if you will – which makes the conflict between them far greater.”

Added producer Matt Tolmach, “Every Venom story has to lead to Carnage. In a world inhabited by a genuinely scary symbiote, there’s another symbiote who is a whole lot meaner, and a whole lot more dangerous, and a whole lot more deadly. He’s the ultimate challenge for Venom and therefore Eddie.”