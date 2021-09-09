Week 1 NFL Reddit Streams Alternatives! How To Watch NFL Football Season 2021 Live Streaming Sunday Night Football Online

Here are many ways to watch NFL 2021 live streams online. Heading over to the NFL Season 2021 Games. This article gives a complete guide to watch NFL Week 1 Season 2021 matches from any Country with official channels.

The 2021 NFL regular season will kick off on September 9 with a Thursday night game between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are several options to stream live NFL Football Season 2021 games, with many offering the option of a free trial that can be used to watch a small selection of games. Some streaming services also offer free streams of live NFL games for viewers with certain cable subscriptions. The various services provide streams of local market games. However, further games may be available, depending on the network broadcasting that particular game.

Surfing through different ways for watching the NFL Week1 Games Online, we have got the best ones. Each of the ways are chosen after a series of research where you can grab the good ones, right from this article.

How to Watch NFL Week 1 Games Live Streaming Free

Here’s the full schedule for Week 1 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. Check out our full NFL regular season Week1 schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

Week 1 schedule

Sunday, Sept. 12

Game Kickoff time TV channel Jaguars at Texans Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET CBS Chargers at Washington Football Team Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET CBS Seahawks at Colts Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET Fox Jets at Panthers Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET CBS Vikings at Bengals Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET Fox Cardinals at Titans Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET CBS 49ers at Lions Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET Fox Steelers at Bills Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET CBS Eagles at Falcons Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 1 p.m. ET Fox Browns at Chiefs Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Packers at Saints Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Broncos at Giants Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Dolphins at Patriots Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Bears at Rams Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Monday, Sept. 13

Game Kickoff time TV channel Ravens at Raiders Live Stream (Reddit Alternatives) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN

Are there any options to watch NFL Regular Season Game 2021 Live Stream Reddit?

No, there will not be any official streaming of the NFL Football Season 2021 Game on Reddit. Just search for subreddits relating to NFL and participate in discussions and updates.

Football’s back. And if you’re ready to cut the cord and save on your cable bill, you may be wondering how to watch Sunday Night Football without cable on NBC. Your top options include Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. You can also watch NBC and other broadcast channels for free without cable if you buy a digital antenna. Let’s explore your options in more detail now.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Welcome to the home of NFL Sunday Night Football. NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2021 NFL season on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here’s the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight.

Watch Sunday Night Football With NFL.com

Starting with the first option for watching the NFL Season 2021, NFL.com has to be the first option. Yes, it’s an official way for watching the NFL games and it has offered quality, every single time.

Now, in such a scenario, you can trust their services blindly as they offer limited plans and pricing options.

Here, you can browse their packages where their pricing for the package is on the lesser side. Plus, the streaming quality support from the NFL is on the better end too. With this, you can expect the platform to offer better quality, each time.

Additionally, the support for devices from NFL.com is better too. They offer an extensive array of support for the latest along with older devices.

With such things in place, you can trust the NFL.com platform to offer you quality and some of the better all-round support, in every case.

Secondly, if you are struggling to find another option to watch NFL Season 2021, ESPN is a better one. Now, ESPN is known for its affordable packages where you can get the basic package at the price of $6.99 for a month.

This is pretty affordable and it even comes with all of the necessary features. Plus, the support for streaming from ESPN has been better too. The company makes use of the fastest servers, in every possible scenario.

With a faster server, you won’t find an issue with the streaming services. However, you also have to use a decent to faster speed internet connection.

Additionally, the support for devices from ESPN is on the greater side as well. In this case, you will get extended gadget support at every stance.

Therefore, you can simply choose the starting pack of ESPN and you will get a chance to watch each NFL shows along with other sports, the better way.

Watch Sunday Night Football on ABC

Among the top class official streaming channels, ABC is one of the top ones. Yes, with ABC, you cannot go wrong as they have been offering online along with different offline streaming services.

You can look at different plans offered by ABC and see which of those plans are a better one for you. Plus, the streaming support from ABC is quality too. The company has been in the streaming business for years and it has offered brilliant support for streaming.

Hence, you can explore the packages of ABC and see the ones which are a good fit for you. Of course, there won’t be many package options but you will find a better one for content consumption.

Watch Sunday Night Football on CBS

If you happen to live in America, then CBS sports is something you can choose for watching the NFL 2021 season live. Alike each online streaming channel, CBS offers quality streaming, every single time. Here, you can get the best pricing package from the platform and you are bound to get quality support, each time.

Additionally, even the gadget support from CBS is way too good. Despite being one of the oldest channels, they have always offered quality support for the same.

Lastly, you can browse among different packages, get the good one and watch NFL season 2021 with the help of CBS channel.

Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC

NBC will broadcast 19 regular-season games, including 17 regular-season Sunday Night Footballgames, NFL Kickoff 2020, and the annual Thanksgiving night game. NBC’s original Sunday Night Football agreement, which began in 2006, included 17 regular-season games

NBCUniversal has the sole rights to broadcast Sunday Night Football, which includes streaming it online. That means the only way to watch an official stream of any of these exciting games is if you have a qualifying cable or satellite subscription. If you live in a qualifying geographic area, you can also watch through streaming services like Sling TV.

If you have a qualifying cable or satellite subscription, here’s how you can stream Sunday Night Football online:

fuboTV is another solid cable alternative. It’s more expensive, but has tons of channels and features. It comes with NBC and other local networks in most areas, as well as ESPN and NFL Network, for a total of over 108 channels. It costs $64.99/month for the cheapest “Starter” packages. You can upgrade to a higher-tier plan for a few more channels and features.

The features included in your package are pretty great, too. You will get a cloud DVR with 250 hours of space, and you can watch on up to 3 screens at once. You can record 1,000 hours of DVR content with a higher-tier package, or paying $16.99/month for the Cloud DVR 1000 add-on. You can also get up to 10 simultaneous streams with the Unlimited Streams add-on. This is available in higher-tier packages, or as an add-on for $9.99/month.

Watch Sunday Night Football on Fox With Live TV

Fox is another brilliant streaming platform that delivers quality content, every single time. Yes, with Fox, you don’t have to do much and you can explore different package and other options. On the other hand, right from delivering the true streaming quality to better device support, fox offers each of them.

Indeed, for the people who want to find platforms that offer official channels, Sling TV is an affordable option.

Yes, with Sling TV, you can trust their packages where you can get the basic pack at $34.99 for a month. This is an affordable option when we compare it with the competitors.

Plus, Sling TV offers a good list of channels where the streaming from each channel is above par. Further, it offers better streaming quality from every single stance. Yes, they make use of the fastest servers which offer quality, each time.

Additionally, the company does offer their marvelous 7-days of the free testing period. With the free testing, you can easily see whether their services are a better one for you or not.

If the answer is yes, then you can easily proceed ahead, choose their services and watch NFL Season 2021 using Sling TV.

Hulu With Live TV is also a top contender for NFL fans who want to watch Sunday Night Football without cable. You’ll pay $64.99/month for 75+ channels. Along with NBC, you’ll get CBS and Fox, as well as ESPN and NFL Network. This means you’ll catch every NFL game this season.

Hulu With Live TV has pretty good features, too. You can record up to 50 hours of content with the option to pay $9.99/month to upgrade to 200 hours. You also will be able to watch on 2 screen at once, though you have the option to pay $9.99/month to unlock unlimited streams. The DVR and streaming upgrade can be combined for $14.99/month.

Device support is amazing. You’ll get all the expected support for iOS, Android, web browsers, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV, as well as support for most gaming consoles and smart TVs. To get started, sign up for a free 7-day trial of Hulu With Live TV now.

In addition to streaming every Sunday Night Football game on the NBC website and app, you can also find the games on the NBCUniversal Peacock streaming service. You’ll need a Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month) or Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99 per month) membership to enjoy the action.

Peacock is available on a variety of devices and platforms, including web browsers, Amazon Fire TV devices, Android TVs, Apple TVs, Roku devices, iOS and Android mobile devices, and more. If you’re an existing Xfinity or Cox customer, check to see if you have full access to Peacock Premium.

You can watch Sunday Night Football on Amazon Fire TV with one of these streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Just download the NBC app from the Amazon app store, install it, and sign in.

You can watch Sunday Night Football on Roku with one of these streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Add the NBC channel from the Roku Channel Store, then sign in with the service you’re using.

You can watch Sunday Night Football on Roku with one of these streaming services: Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Download the NBC app from the App Store, then sign in to start watching NBC right away.

You can watch Sunday Night Football without paying a dime. In fact, you can watch all of the NFL games airing on Fox, CBS, and NBC for free. All you need to do is buy a digital TV antenna.

These antennas attach directly to your TV, and let you watch broadcast networks for free. If you choose this route, you’ll miss out on games aired on cable channels like ESPN and NFL Network. But hey, you can’t beat the price of “free!”

For details and to learn more about watching Sunday Night Football without cable using a digital antenna, check out the following guide from Flixed.

