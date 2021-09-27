Where to Watch the UEFA Champions League Live Online From Anywhere

The 2021 UEFA Champions League has started, and there is so much happening. Moreover, if you are looking for a free way to watch Champions League fixtures online, you have come to the right place. Below is a complete guide to help you stream UEFA Champions League no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to Watch Champions League Online for Free From Anywhere

All you need is an internet connection and a streaming device to enjoy every single match of the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, you can stream all the games for free in any country. Just connect to a VPN app and use Servus TV to enjoy the Champions League from anywhere you want. Here’s how: get a VPN app, connect to a German server, and watch UCL live online on Servus TV.

Best Way to Watch Champions League Without Cable

There are tons of online channels where you can watch the UEFA Champions League 2021, including BT Sport, beIN Sports, Arena Sport, Match TV, SuperSport, and more. But, you might run into regional restrictions and can’t access all sports channels online. To avoid this regional issue, use a high-speed VPN for sports and enjoy football streaming without region-locked problems.

Watch Champions League Live Online on FuboTV

FuboTV provides access to more than 50 sports channels online in the United States. Above all, you can watch all UEFA Champions League online on any device ranging from Android TV, Apple TV, Android and iOS, Chromecast, Roku, and more. On the other hand, if you can’t access FuboTV in your region, download and install a VPN on your device.

Watch Champions League Live Online on ESPN

CBS broadcasts Champions League games live online, with video highlights and English commentary. Secondly, you can enjoy many live sporting events on CBS, including NFL, College Football, and soccer matches in the United States. However, ESPN doesn’t work in every country. Consequently, you have to use a VPN to get around region-locked issues and enjoy ESPN from anywhere in the world.

Watch Champions League Live Online on Optus Sport

Optus Sport is one of the official sports broadcasters of the Champions League where you can watch all games online in Australia. Moreover, you can easily get an Optus Sports account for only $14/month and enjoy Champions League streaming no matter where you are right now. However, if you cannot watch Optus Sport in your region, try using a VPN on your device.

Watch Champions League Live Online on Spark Sport

If you are in New Zealand looking for a way to watch the Champions League online, Spark Sport can be your best bet. On top of that, you don’t need cable TV in New Zealand to enjoy football streaming because Spark Sport broadcasts all UEFA games online. On the other hand, if you can’t seem to watch UCL games on Spark Sport, don’t forget to use a VPN.

Author Bio

Sameed is a Digital Content Producer who covers cybersecurity, streaming, and sports news. Plus, he waste time eating pizza, sending tweets, and playing FIFA.