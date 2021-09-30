Where to Watch Venom 2 Online: Is Venom 2021 available streaming for free?

How can you watch Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage? Three years after Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady promised carnage, it’s here in all its gooey symbiotic glory. Following on from Eddie Brock and Venom’s ordeal against Riot in the first action movie, the sequel promises a violent, tongue-filled affair – with carnage in moderation, due to its PG-13 rating.

After months of COVID-related delays, fall blockbuster season is officially in full swing. One of the season’s most anticipated movies is the superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka Venom 2. But before you catch up with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom, you may be wondering where you can rewatch the first Venom film from 2018. Read on to find out!

Hardy stars in the original Venom film as Eddie Brock, a struggling reporter who accidentally merges with an alien symbiote known as Venom and gains superpowers after investigating a corrupt scientist’s (Riz Ahmed) lab. The sequel promises to deepen Eddie and Venom’s relationship as they face off against notorious serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson).

Before you check out Venom: Let There Be Carnage, here’s everything you need to know to watch Venom at home:

When Will “Venom 2” Release In Theaters?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the way that movies are released has changed. Instead of releasing the film in the theaters, many are preferring to give them an OTT release. However, that will not be the case with Venom 2 (Venom: Let There Be Carnage) as the movie will be unveiled in theaters.

There are only a few days left for its release and after a bunch of delays, it will finally make its debut on the big screen. Currently, the date for its release is October 01, 2021 in America. But as for India, it will arrive to theaters on October 14, 2021, a day earlier than the initial plan.

It is safe to assume that Marvel fans will give it the same love that the first movie received. Moving forward, let’s see if there is any update about Venom 2’s online release.

Will ‘Venom 2’ Stream Online?

Unfortunately, as of now there is now word about the Tom Hardy starre’s online release date. Considering the movie falls under Sony Pictures, so it will be hard to see it on Disney+. A similarity can be drawn here in terms of no Spider-man movies being released on Disney+ as well. If the movie performs well in theaters you might see it on online streaming services after 45-50 days of its initial release.

Will ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ A Good Movie?

The predecessor of the film did pretty well. A lot of viewers tuned in to watch the movie and fell in love with the storyline. It was the perfect mix of comedic scenes with of course the trademark Marvel action scenes!

The sequel will most likely be along the same lines. But there is one thing different this time around, Venom will have an offspring, Carnage. Carnage, to be very honest, can will give Venom a run for money, at least that’s what it seems after watching the trailer.

Well, U.S. viewers will find out soon enough and as for the Indian viewers, we have to wait for a couple of weeks more. Meanwhile, feel free to check out the latest episode of Marvel’s What If.

The first place Venom 2 will most likely go — though it’s not guaranteed — is Starz, due to a pre-existing deal with the premium cable network. The good news is that if Venom: Let There Be Carnage does go to Starz, most likely 6 to 9 months after it debuts in theaters (meaning March, 2022 to June, 2022), it will also be available on services like Hulu with the Starz add-on.

However, it is possible that Venom 2 will eventually be on Netflix, thanks to the recent deal Sony signed last month with Netflix that will send the 2022 Sony release to Netflix after those films release on PVOD, or premium-video-on-demand. Venom 2 is not a 2022 film, so it is not a guaranteed part of this “pay 1 window” deal with Netflix. (The “pay 1 window” is the period in which rights for a film are available to premium cable networks like Starz and HBO.) It may come to Netflix after the pay 1 window, but we don’t yet know.

Disney also recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney Plus after the movies released on Netflix—but again, that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 release slate, and Venom 2 will release in 2021. So, again, we’re not yet sure what this means for Venom 2, but your best bet is to either see it in theaters, or sign up for a Starz subscription some time next year.

Netflix has said it plans to license some other Sony films, too, but did not specify which ones. So while it’s possible you may see Venom 2 on Netflix after the “pay 1 window,” as of now, there is no official Netflix release date for it. You may want to make plans to see the movie in theaters if you don’t want to wait.

Yes, but you’ll have to pay for it. You can buy the 2018 Venom movie on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, or wherever you purchase digital content. Enjoy!

Venom 2 will be in theatres in October. If you live in the United States, you can find your local cinema overrun by symbiotes from October 1. British fans have a little longer to wait – Venom and Carnage arrive on their screens on October 15.

A fan screening was held in the UK on September 14, but that was a once off to build anticipation for the upcoming thriller movie. This disparity is likely down to not wanting to clash with No Time To Die, the latest James Bond installment, which is also opening on October 1. James Bond has a large British fanbase, and it’s always best to avoid running against his new film in that region.

No – Sony has maintained that Venom 2 is coming out in theatres only, and the company doesn’t seem to have any agreements in place for a swift procession to an online platform. When it does eventually happen, it’ll likely be Netflix, which is where the first Venom, and Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are available.

However, that won’t happen until Venom 2 has gone through the regular cycle from theatres to home media. For now, if you want to enjoy some carnage, cinemas are your only choice.

No, sorry. Disney recently made a deal with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other Marvel properties to Disney+ after the movies are initially released on Netflix, but that deal begins with Sony’s 2022 releases. It’s currently unclear whether Venom and other older Sony films featuring Marvel characters will head to the House of Mouse’s streamer eventually.

Nope. Netflix has said it plans to license some other Sony films as well, but the streamer hasn’t specified which ones. As of right now, there’s no official Netflix release date for Venom.

Yes, but you’ll have to pay for it. You can buy the 2018 Venom movie on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, or wherever you purchase digital content.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Venom will be available on your favorite streaming service. Right now, the only way to catch up with your favorite odd couple is through renting or purchasing the 2018 film digitally.