15 Practical Back-to-School Self-Care Tips for Students, Teachers, and Parents

Across the world, millions of children are heading back to school, in some cases for the first time in more than a year because of government lockdowns. And that means new routines for students, teachers, and parents as well.

Here are some tips to cope with the stresses and strains involved.

2. Emphasise the Similarities not the Differences

Although school may look different to children than it did before – they may have to wear masks, practice social distancing, and have to follow other health guidelines – parents should emphasise the similarities not the differences.

That means it is still the same school in the same building, with teachers that they already know and the start and end of the school day will not have changed.

Listen to Worries

Although some children will be looking forward to seeing their friends again, others may be nervous about going back to the classroom after so long away. This is natural, so let them express their fears before providing some reassurance.

Establish a Routine

Parents need to establish a routine and stick to it. During the week that means getting up and going to bed at the same time, and also allocating so many hours for homework. Teachers also will benefit from establishing a fixed schedule.

Take Some Exercise

Not matter how busy the day, find time to take some exercise. It is a good way not only to keep fit but also to decompress as well.

Find Time for Fun

Always make room in crowded schedules for some fun and downtime. Watch television or play an online game. As a suggestion casinoadviser.co.za has a wide variety to try. See here for more details.

Set Aside a Room for Work

Children should have a dedicated room at home in which to study and do homework, and teachers should have an area where they do their marking and prepare the course work for the next day.

Invest in a Faster Broadband Speed

There is nothing more frustrating than having to wait for slow broadband, and with potentially more people in a household trying to get online, the situation can potentially get worse than usual. That is why investing in a faster broadband speed can really pay off.

Parents Make Time for Themselves

School can be an all-consuming experience for parents, who may have to fit it in with their work responsibilities as well. It is too easy to forget about their own needs and wants with the multiple demands on their time. But they need to set aside a brief period in each day which has got nothing to do with their children’s’ education.

Encourage but do not criticise

Sometimes children can find learning difficult and struggle to master what may seem easy concepts. In such circumstances, both teachers and parents can find it hard to keep their frustrations in check, but it is always better to do, Children learn much better if they are encouraged and do have to worry about being criticised.

Try to get things done early

It is always a good habit to get into to try and get things early and not leave it to the last minute, the advice applies to students, parents, and teachers alike. That means if there is homework to be done, course work to set, or school uniforms to be cleaned, try, and get it already with time to spare, and without the need for a sudden panic.

Share Homework Plans

Every parent will be familiar with the child who “suddenly” discovers they have homework to do. Teachers and parents can avoid such scenarios by sharing homework online, either by email or through a WhatsApp Group.

Set the clocks early

Setting the main clocks in the house early, especially the alarms, can help everybody to be on time, especially in the mornings.

Limit Screen Time

Parents should limit the amount of time students are allowed to spend in front of the television, or playing online games. Establish rules such as “not before homework is done”, or not beyond a certain time, and stick to them.

Weekly Meetings

Parents and students should hold weekly meetings to keep in touch with progress and also to discuss major events coming up in the next few days at school.

Get all the right equipment

There can be a lot of equipment associated with a return to school – uniforms, sports kit, stationery, backpacks, books etc. The list can seem endless, the best advice is to shop early to avoid the crowds and the last-minute rush, and to avoid shortages.