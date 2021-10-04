4 Questions to Ask About Solar Power in Los Angeles

According to research by the SEIA, California leads the way nationally when it comes to solar power. So, if you haven’t considered this option for your home or business, you’d be falling behind in the race against global warming.

What’s holding you back? Do you have more questions than answers right now? A reputable installer can help you find your ideal solution for solar power in Los Angeles.

All you need is to ask the right questions, like these.

1. Is Solar Power a Good Fit for Me?

There are certain instances where you might not enjoy the full benefit of solar energy. If your energy bills are very low, installing solar might not deliver the savings you envision.

Solar panels work best when installed in the direct sunlight offered by endless LA sunny days. So, if your roof is in perpetual shade from overhanging trees, your solar panels will produce slightly less electricity.

Are you due for a roof replacement soon? It’s best to do this before installing solar panels.

2. Which Solar Panels Will Suit My Situation Best?

An experienced solar panel installation service can help you maximize LA solar savings, no matter what. There are three different types of solar panels available to suit most situations.

Monocrystalline panels are the most expensive variety, but they work best in low-light situations. Polycrystalline panels are more affordable, and portable, lightweight thin-film solar panels are the cheapest of all.

Depending on your location and your energy bills, your installer can suggest your ideal solution for solar in LA.

3. Will I Save With Solar?

According to BRS, you can save money on your solar installation, no matter where you live.

In LA, the average cost of a solar panel installation is about $15,000, but you can deduct 26% of the cost from your 2022 tax return thanks to the federal tax credit.

That’s another reason to install solar energy in LA as fast as possible. This tax credit will expire after 2023.

What’s more, although your property value increases when you buy solar panels, LA residents don’t pay the corresponding increase in property taxes.

To benefit most from the solar savings California has to offer, you can also sign up for net metering or PPA’s with a local power company, or go off the grid.

4. Do You Offer Warranties on Solar Panels?

Solar is an expensive investment, but solar panels last for years with very little maintenance. As such, your solar installer should offer a lengthy warranty on the equipment they install at your home or business.

Top brands of solar panels offer at least a 25-year warranty on their equipment, while inverters usually come with a 10-year warranty.

More About Solar Power in Los Angeles

Are you more at ease about getting on board with solar power now that you’ve got the answers to the major questions about solar power in Los Angeles?

An experienced and qualified solar installer can help you with any further areas of confusion or concern.

Would you like some more of the latest news for your neighborhood? Bookmark our page and check back regularly for updates.