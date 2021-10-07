7 Best Meal Replacement Shakes 2022- Are The Best Meal replacement shakes for weight loss

In this day and age, it’s hard to find the time to cook and eat a proper meal.

Especially with everyone always working and on the go, cooking three proper meals per day can be extremely hard to do. SPECIAL PROMO: Get Best Meal Shake at the Lowest Price Online Right Here

Unfortunately, because of this, so many people resort to eating fast food.

When you’re struggling for time, grabbing a quick Big Mac or Whopper can obviously seem like an appealing option, that goes without saying.

But, once you eat fast food, you’ve taken in an unbelievable amount of sugar, carbs, and fat, that you’ll be on the treadmill for a week just trying to burn off that one meal.

On top of that there’re easy-to-get sugary snacks everywhere which you literally just have to unwrap then eat.

This causes people to gain weight, and then get on diets to try to burn off those excess pounds.

Twenty years ago, not a single state in the U.S had an obesity rate of more than 15%.

In this day and age, 41 of the 50 states have an obesity rate of over 25%, so as we can see, this is a major issue.

On top of that, the number of fast foods restaurants have literally doubled in the past few decades.

And, to make matters worse, since 1980, the number of obese kids and teenagers has increased three times over.

Once getting on a diet, people unfortunately find out that most diets simply don’t work.

They make a lot of promises, and rarely, if ever do these diets completely, or even partially deliver on those promises.

Because people can get a full, healthy meal, and get it fast, by drinking a meal replacement shake, that’s the solution so many people are turning to.

It’s faster than going through the drive through at McDonald’s, it’s far healthier, it keeps you full longer, AND it gives you all the proper nutrients which fast foods are devoid of.

So, there are many problems solved by diet shake which people just don’t get anywhere else.

1. Meal Replacement Shakes Are Extremely Healthy

Unlike fast food, junk food, or even most everyday meals, diet shakes are

designed to be unbelievably healthy, for many reasons.

First of all, they are very filling, so you won’t end up eating food or snacks in between meals.

A lot of fat comes from doing just that, and it’s something which can be easily avoided just by drinking a nice, healthy shake.

While many meals might be deficient in certain nutrients, protein shakes are as nutrient rich as it gets.

A great multi-vitamin shake will include such vitamins as Vitamins, A, B, C, D, etc.

On top of that, many people drink protein shakes on top of eating their normal, everyday meals, just to get the proper amount of protein.

But a good meal replacement shake will be exceedingly protein rich as well as nutrient rich.

Protein’s very important, as the body requires 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram every single day.

So, for the average woman for example, you’re looking at around 46 grams of protein every single day.

A protein shake will change all that.

You’re also going to get enzymes which will help you with digestion, as well as as improve your immune system, so that your body can naturally fight off sicknesses much easier.

These are crucial enzymes such as Cellulase Lactase, Protease, Lipase, and more.

These enzymes have extremely important functions, such as breaking down tough plant wall cells, detoxifying your intestinal tract, sending fights to the right parts of your body to be burned as energy, breaking down protein, and protecting you from bad bacteria.

These are just a few examples of the crucial roles enzymes play in your body.

There are many other healthy ingredients in a good MRS as well which your body needs, such as zinc, iron, iodine, selenium, omega 3 fatty acids, and more.

2. There Is No Refined Sugar

This is important because sugar is a main contributor to fat.

In fact, once you take sugar into your body, it’s almost immediately converted into fat, which is why so many people recommend you avoid it as much as possible if you’re dieting.

Not only that, sugar of course can increase your blood sugar, which can lead to things like diabetes, which could cause all sorts of problems, and even lead to a premature death.

Sugar also contains virtually no nutrients, or any of the ingredients your body needs to stay healthy.

That means if you consistently eat a lot of sugar, your body will be deficient in many ways

To make matters worse, sugar’s very bad for your teeth. It can cause cavities as well as cause them to turn yellow.

Sugar or fructose (which is practically the same) can damage your liver if you have a lot of it.

Too much fructose can also lead to Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.

Research has proven that people who suffer from this disease typically consume two to three times the fructose that the average person consumes, which is all it takes to contract this disease.

Sugar, believe it or not, can also lead to cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death in the world.

There are many studies that show this correlation, and indicate that those who consume much more sugar are at a higher risk of cancer.

It also doesn’t make you feel satisfied as much when you eat, which means you’ll get hungry quickly, and will end up eating more than you needed to in the first place.

This makes all the problems caused by sugar to be much worse than they otherwise would be, and will cause you to gain weight very quickly.

Perhaps worst of all, sugar releases a lot of dopamine in your brain, which means it’s highly addictive.

So people who are susceptible to becoming addicted more easily than others should stay away from sugar.

Once you get used to eating a lot of sugar in your diet, it’s very hard to stop.

3. Full of Superfoods and Amino Acids

Contained within meal replacement shakes are superfoods with high levels of various nutrients.

On top of that, MRS contain very useful amino acids (which can often be found in some superfoods).

So, what are some examples of superfoods, and why are they classified as such:

Well, for one, delicious blueberries are a superfood.

They’re superfoods because they’re chock full of phytonutrients which neutralize free radicals.

Free radicals do cell damage, so naturally, having a lot of fresh blueberries in your diet can be a really great thing.

Kale is another example of a superfood.

Kale naturally causes your liver to produce certain enzymes which are great for helping you to prevent getting cancer.

So eating kale could literally save your life.

Also, superfoods contained in meal replacement shakes contain amino acides, which are used to build and repair proteins in your body.

This is obviously very important for anyone who’s trying to build muscle mass at the gym (that’s why MRS are favored by bodybuilders).

It does this by improving your protein muscle synthesis after a hardy workout.

Amino acids contained in the shakes also offer you greater endurance. Again, if you’re going to the gym then this is extremely important.

It means you can workout harder and push yourself further.

This means you’ll lose weight, and build muscle at the gym much faster.

They also help your body convert fat into fuel, making it easier for you to lose weight.

Losing weight is so important for your health, as obesity is linked to over 60 diseases which are all chronic, and some of them even life threatening.

Also, estimates put the number of American deaths from cancer at about 570,000 per year … and about 1/3rd of those deaths are linked to obesity.

So you can see how important it is to get your amino acids and keep the weight off.

Also, have you ever felt the pain of aching muscles after a tough workout.

Some call this good pain, and in a sense it is, because it means you got a great workout in, however, it’s totally unnecessary, as increased amino acids will reduce your muscle soreness.

4. They’re Nothing Like “Diet Pills”

Another great benefit of these shakes, is that they’re nothing at all like “diet pills”.

There are simply many downsides to diet pills which aren’t shared by these shakes:

First of all, diet pills often act as appetite suppressants, meaning they trick your brain into thinking your body’s full, even when it isn’t.

This can be very unhealthy, and can lead to all sorts of problems, such as your body not getting the nutrients it needs to function properly.

Meal replacement shakes don’t make your body feel unnaturally full, but instead, they fill you up in a more natural way, while still giving your body all of the sustenance and nutrients it needs in order to function properly.

Moreover, diet pills quite often are lacking in safety regulations.

Over the counter diet pills just aren’t looked at with the same scrutiny as prescription pills, so the FDA just doesn’t examine them as closely.

Believe it or not, some over the counter diet pills have been found to actually slow down your metabolism, making them very counter-productive.

When you’re trying to lose weight, you want your metabolism to be as fast as possible, so you can shed pounds quickly.

If your appetite is being suppressed, but you’re slowing down your metabolism, you might see some results in the beginning, but ultimately, you’ll make it harder for your body to lose weight in the long run.

Also, there’s even been a case where a woman died after some very dangerous diet pills burned her body up from within.

This is not something which is likely to happen but still, it’s certainly not going to happen with a meal replacement shake.

It’s also a lot more costly in the long run to have an unhealthy diet with diet pills added, due to medical costs.

The U.S Dept. Of Agriculture estimates that Americans spend $71 billion per year more than we have to in medical expenses on account of unhealthy diets.

5. No Counting Calories or Going Hungry

Most of us have been on a diet which forces us to sit there and count every calorie we take in, and if you’ve done this, then you likely know that not much is more annoying than that.

It’s such a hassle to determine the calories of everything you eat, then add them up at the end of the day to make sure you didn’t go over your limit.

You also have to constantly worry about eating even one enjoyable snack, because then you’ll have to eat nothing but veggies for the rest of the week in order to make up for it.

With meal replacement shakes you never have to worry about counting calories.

On top of that, you never have to worry about going hungry either.

Because these shakes are filling and nutrient-rich, you’re not going to feel like you’re going without the food your body needs in order to lose weight.

73% of older men and 68% of older women are overweight, and a lot of that’s due to failed diets over the years where they had to starve themselves or count calories.

6. You Can Say Goodbye To Overeating

So many people are overweight due to overeating, not just during meals, but also between meals as well.

How many times have you snacked out due to hunger, and ended up eating 1,000’s of calories worth of junk foods?

Things like cookies, pastries, brownies, or donuts stashed around the house can be deadly to any diet if you munch on these to get full between each meal.

With Meal Replacement Shakes, that’s a thing of the past, because you’ll be completely full after drinking your shake.

So, for example, if you drink one for lunch, you’ll feel completely full until lunch time, and won’t feel the need to snack.

Furthermore, you won’t accidentally overeat with a MRS, because you’ll know exactly how much to drink.

7. A Good Shake Will Be GMO, Dairy, And Soy Free

All of the good shakes out there be GMO free, meaning they don’t contain any genetically modified organisms, so everything is purely natural.

Many vegetarians, and of course vegans don’t participate in consuming dairy, both for its effects on one’s health, and of course because of the process of obtaining milk from cows which many consider to be cruel.

Protein shakes are dairy-free, so you’re not contributing to this process.

While soy might sound OK to many, more and more vegetarians and vegans are moving away from eating soy-based foods for various health reasons.

Soy can cause chronic inflammation, an itchy throat, or even mineral deficiencies.

Furthermore, these shakes are also vegan, meaning they contain no animal products at all.

So, if you’ve decided to live the vegan lifestyle, you’re in the clear when consuming one of these shakes.

Conclusion

So, as you can see, there are a ton of benefits to consuming shakes that replace meal.

They’re easy to make (only requires a shaker or blender), they’re always delicious, they can be made quickly, they’re filling, and they contain all the protein and nutrients you could desire for one meal.

On top of that, they’re also very affordable. One shake costs less than a cup of coffee.

How many full, nutrient-rich, filling meals can you get for just a few dollars? Not many.

Now, it’s true that there are many good shakes out there to choose from, so you might be wondering, is there any one in particular which we recommend?

The answer is yes, and that would have to be Organifi.

Organifi is 100% organic, vegan, as well as 100% GMO and soy free.

On top of that it’s delicious, in both its vanilla and chocolate flavors, and it has a nice, creamy, velvety texture as well.

It’s absolutely jam-packed with 100% plant protein that comes from foods such as quinoa beans and peas, and is a powerful multivitamin as well, containing Vitamins A, B, C, and D, as well as other zinc, iodine, iron, and many other great vitamins and minerals.

Furthermore it contains superfoods, and generally healthy foods as well, including monk fruit, coconut, and cinnamon.

It also contains enzymes which help with things like digestion and absorbing nutrients into the body easier.

It’s probably the best on the market, and a good place to start.

Good luck with your journey!