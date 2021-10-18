Best Online Gambling Sites: The Top Online Casinos & Real Money Betting Sites of 2021

If you are into online casinos, you might have played roulette, blackjack, and so on. It is also likely that you may want something that offers more entertainment and excitement over time, and that is probably what has brought you here.

The online world is saturated with casinos, making it hard to find the best online gambling sites that offer everything you need.

The good news is that you can discover the best online gambling sites in this article, as we have compiled a list of the top ones.

Best Online Gambling Sites of 2021 [Full Reviews]

Ignition Casino – Best Overall BitStarz – Best for Bitcoin Gambling Wild Casino – Best for Varieties of Games Intertops – Best for Loyalty Rewards Monkey Knife Fight – Best Free Games

Choosing an online casino for some betting action can be pretty challenging. Nonetheless, a closer look at some of the best online gambling sites will help you decide your next fun stop. So, to help you with that, we have reviewed the top five online casinos in this section.

You can check out each review and find out if the casinos can offer you what you are looking for. We have also included pros and cons for all of the options so you can choose at a glance.

#1. Ignition Casino: Best Overall

Ignition Casino is one of the youngest online gambling sites on this list. It was launched in 2016, and since then, it has garnered many players and excellent reviews. So, what makes Ignition Casino the number one winner here?

First, they have a large collection of high-quality games and impressive bonuses. In total, they have up to 300 exciting games, and you can find them arranged in a nicely coordinated set of categories.

The game genres offer a wide variety that can satisfy almost all kinds of gamblers. The graphics and audio quality of these games are also impeccable. Furthermore, they keep adding lots of fun games to the list, making it more exciting to open the site every time.

The website is also extremely straightforward and user-friendly. The interface helps even novice gamblers to navigate the site easily. Plus, it is highly compatible with a tablet or a smartphone.

Highlights

We have highlighted some of the best features offered by this site below.

Easier Transactions

This casino offers over nine different banking methods. Some of these methods include Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Bitcoin, and Bank Wire.

You can choose any of these to make your deposits and withdrawals. However, it does not yet include e-wallets such as Skrill or Neteller.

User Interface

Ignition Casino provides a website that works flawlessly on all types of devices. The user interface design is of high quality and credible. So, you can easily navigate all of the games and options, even if you are new to the online gambling world.

The quality of this site is excellent on smartphones, yet you cannot access the same broad lines of games as in the website version. It is estimated to be reduced by roughly 30%. Nevertheless, the ease of the design makes it an excellent choice for beginners.

Bonus Offers

At Ignition Casino, you can find some of the most impressive registers of bonuses, and you can use it to get ahead in your game and earn extra money. For example, they offer welcome bonuses that can go up to $1,000.

They also offer generous reload opportunities, which can come in handy during rough times. Furthermore, they offer excellent loyalty bonus opportunities as well.

Pros

Over 213 slot machines and 22 specialty casino games offered

Excellent rewards program

Secure deposit and withdrawal options

Three methods of customer support

User-friendly mobile variant of the site available

High-quality graphics and audio

Cons

Mobile version does not include about 30% of games in the standard version

E-wallet banking methods not available

=> Click here to get more information on Ignition Casino

#2. BitStarz: Best for Bitcoin Gambling

BitStarz is one of the highly reputed online casinos in the market, and the primary reason for its reputation is that they offer some of the highest quality games. Plus, they lay out the games in a highly organized manner.

This casino offers beneficial bonuses throughout the game, and they also provide individual game promotions and rake-style race competitions. These bonuses include a sign-up bonus, a first deposit bonus, a second deposit bonus, and even a third deposit bonus.

At BitStarz, you can easily work your way through all of the games and features. They have laid out the website very well with a search function to take you where you want instantly. Plus, they have excellent graphics, which makes the entire experience more entertaining.

Overall, the site’s quality, the variety of games, and the useful bonuses make this an excellent online casino. The banking section is also safe and secure, with a wide range of payment options.

Highlights

Check out the features that stand out in BitStarz here:

Excellent Banking Options

Many gamblers assume BitStarz is a site that deals exclusively with Bitcoin based on its name. However, it cannot be far from the truth, as they have many different transaction options, including Bitcoin.

They accept Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Skrill, Neteller, Cubits, iDeal, and Paysafecard, among other deposit options. However, their withdrawal options are not as extensive as deposit options. Nonetheless, they do offer MasterCard, Bitcoin, Skrill, and direct bank transfers.

Bonus and Promotions

One of the important reasons for this casino’s success is the fact it offers an impressive range of bonuses and promotions. Plus, they lay out the details clearly without needing contact support.

For instance, you will get a 100% match bonus of up to 100 Euros on your first deposit. You can also choose to receive one Bitcoin and 180 free bonus spins instead of 100 Euros. Additionally, they offer more reload bonuses than other sites.

Variety of Slots

They offer an amazing range of games with high-quality graphics and audio. Most importantly, you can play all of the games without creating an account. You can search these games on an alphabetically sorted list.

Some of the most popular games on this site include 2016 Gladiators, 2 Million B.C., Booming Gold, Desert Drag, Fruit Zen, Johnny the Octopus, and Platinum Lightning. Plus, they offer about 13 games tied to jackpots ranging from 3,000 to 25,000 Euros.

Pros

Refreshing game varieties

Secure and fast banking options, including Bitcoin

Wide range of impressive bonuses

Excellent individual game promotions

Transparent withdrawal and deposit processes

Live chat, email, phone, and social media support on Twitter and Facebook

Cons

Bonuses are usually restricted for certain casino games only

When you stake no deposit bonuses, you cannot get more than a definite amount of money

=> Click here to get more information on BitStarz

#3. Wild Casino: Best for Varieties of Games

Wild Casino has an appealing website, unique gaming options, and exciting bonuses. It is part of the BetOnline and Sportbetting.ag family of websites, which are some of the most reputed sites. However, this new site may not be as popular. Still, it has some impressive features.

In this review, we will check how good or bad this website can be for you. First, it does not bear any resemblance to the sites mentioned earlier. So, if you are looking for something familiar, you are in for a disappointment.

Apart from these, Wild Casino does a great job of offering an exciting range of games. The site maintains a consistent jungle theme that is fun and engaging. Plus, this site uses Nucleus Gaming for its platform.

Many gamblers criticize this site for offering fewer games when compared to other online casinos. Yet, this site provides quality over quantity. So, if you are in for a high-tech game with the best sound quality, this can be an amazing choice for you.

Highlights

Let us check out some of the most important features Wild Casino has to offer.

Banking Options

Wild Casino is a haven for gamblers who prioritize cryptocurrency over other legal tenders. You can find that the site focuses more on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other such cryptocurrencies, and it takes only about 48 hours for you to credit deposits.

On the downside, it does not include the usual mode of transactions on the menu. So, you may not use e-wallets or other prepaid options on this site. Plus, some pay-out methods include fees that can cost about $50.

Mobile Casino

As with sports gambling online on mobile, Wild Casino offers one of the best user interfaces. They offer almost 100% of the gaming options on the phone version, which is quite rare in the industry.

Regardless of mobile or desktop sites, they are user-friendly. Moreover, even newbies can easily enjoy the jungle-themed site.

Best for New Online Gamblers

Due to the site’s user-friendliness and the limited number of games, this can be an excellent choice for new gamblers. The slot banks only have about 23 games, and the table games have 17. Overall, it is a small company with a simple portfolio of 70 games total.

The high-tech games and the mobile version focus also adds to its quality of being a newcomer’s haven. Furthermore, the bonus package is also generous enough to hook novice players.

Pros

Excellent promotions

Banking structure emphasizes cryptocurrency

Short turnaround time for deposits and withdrawals

High-quality games with amazing audio

100% of the casino is transferred to mobile play

Highly profitable bonuses and promotions

Cons

Small games catalog

No e-wallet options for transaction

=> Click here to get more information on Wild Casino

#4. Intertops: Best for Loyalty Rewards

Next up on our list, we have Intertops, one of the few online casinos with a stellar reputation. The online site was launched in 1996, and since then, they have been consistently maintaining a good record. Currently, Thinkquick Ltd operates this registered company.

They maintain high standards of security with a solid SSL security system with 128-bit RSA encryption. Plus, they guarantee their users they will not misuse their data, which is one of the reasons why they have acquired a large number of loyal customers.

Intertops also offers a range of deposit and withdrawal methods that most users find convenient. They offer one of the lengthiest lists of deposit options in the online casino gambling market. However, the limits for deposits vary with the mode of transaction.

They also offer a user-friendly site that is easy to navigate. Most importantly, this online casino holds an A rating at SBR. Additionally, they offer excellent sports betting options, lucrative bonuses, and approachable customer service.

Although they do not offer the best welcome bonuses, the site is filled with a number of them. You will receive a free bet token worth $20 as a welcome bonus. However, there are many complications regarding your bankroll size.

Highlights

Let us check out some of Intertops special features.

Deposits

Intertops offers a long list of options for users to deposit their money. You can choose to use reliable e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, or you can use cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin.

The casino also takes deposits from all major American credit cards, including MasterCard, Visa, and American Express. However, this casino does not accept any wire-based deposits.

Pay-Out Methods

Cryptocurrency is the most popular choice for pay-outs in Intertops. However, it is not limited to them, as you can use Skrill, ecoPayz, Neteller, and a wire transfer. They also process checks up to $3,000.

Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin are both free in this casino, but the company charges about $50 for every check withdrawal.

Security

Many gamblers prefer Intertops over other casinos despite it being quite outdated because of their high-end security. They have been operating for more than two decades with zero security breaches.

As mentioned earlier, they use a strong SSL security system with 128-bit RSA encryption. Furthermore, they constantly update their safety measures to match up to the ever-changing standards. So, no matter if you are new to this or a loyal customer, you can gamble here without any worries.

Pros

Amazing mobile experience

Highly reputed online casino

Extraordinary assortment of payment options

Easy-to-use website full of useful information

Highly security standards

No history of issues with payment, such as slow-pay or no-pay

Cons

Welcome bonuses are smaller than other sites

Although the design is user-friendly, it is slightly behind the curve

=> Click here to get more information on Intertops

#5. Monkey Knife Fight: Best Free Games

Monkey Knife Fight is another latest fun online casino that offers legitimate internet gambling. It offers many unique ways to win money in addition to the traditional slots. The company launched officially in 2018, yet it has millions of users worldwide.

They have an excellent operations team made of industry veterans, and a good look at the website will tell you the space is different and amazing. Plus, they focus on user privacy and security.

This California-based site uses props to make numerous fantasy games, and it offers a lot of new games as well as all major sports. Additionally, they provide free and easy sign-up.

Monkey Knife Fight also offers one of the most straightforward websites. Regardless of your status as a gambler, you can easily navigate around the site. Plus, it allows switching between sports and other contests with just a click.

This casino recently launched a mobile application that is available on both Android and iOS, which runs smoothly while providing the full experience of using it on a website. Moreover, everything is made easy with the mobile app, from managing your account to withdrawing your winnings.

Highlights

Below are some highlights that set Monkey Knife Fight apart from its competition.

Banking Options

With Monkey Knife Fight, depositing your money is super easy. You can deposit a minimum amount of $10 and a maximum amount of $1,000 per day. Plus, you can use credit or debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and Discover.

Withdrawing money is also as simple as depositing with Monkey Knife Fight. You can request a withdrawal anytime, but you should request a minimum of $20. You will receive your cash-out checks within three to five business days.

Education

You can easily understand everything on the site, and even if you are a first-time player, you can excel with their informational content, which includes introductory videos, an FAQ page, and quick guides.

The educational content on the platform makes it one of the best online gambling sites for beginners. Therefore, you can learn how to get started using this website.

Excellent Bonuses

Although they are new to the game, they succeeded quickly, partly because of the bonuses. You can receive a 100% deposit match of up to $50. So, if you use this bonus to deposit $50, you will receive the entire amount as bonus dollars.

In Monkey Knife Fight, 4% of your buy-in for any game counts towards releasing your pending bonuses. However, the bonuses will expire in a month if you do not use them.

Pros

User-friendly mobile app

Helpful educational content available

Quick responsive email support

Decent reputation despite being new

Fantastic bonus offers throughout games

User-friendly and secure banking options

Cons

Offers low pay-outs compared to other sites

Site could be better

=> Click here to get more information on Monkey Knife Fight

How We Chose the Best Online Gambling Sites

Online gambling has a murky reputation since there is a higher risk of getting scammed on these platforms. So, we made sure the sites were 100% legit. We did this by ensuring all of the gambling sites in this article make online gambling safe and fair above all else.

To ensure these sites are safe and fun for you, we weighed how well they perform against our parameters. You can take a look at some of them below.

License

We asked, “Does the online gambling site have a certificate or license?” If they did, they made it to our long list. Naturally, we eliminated all of the unlicensed and uncertified gambling sites off the list.

Security

Online gambling requires you to provide your personal information in addition to trusting them with your money. So, we made sure the sites were safe and secure.

Transactions

Do these online casinos provide a safe and secure method of payment and withdrawal? If the answer was yes, they made it into their list. Furthermore, we made sure the transaction methods were user-friendly as well.

Features

The essence of online gambling is the unlimited entertainment it can offer. So, we made sure all of the sites that went on our list offer a number of features and games.

Reputation

The reputation of the site is crucial to ensure you have nothing but the best of the experiences. Therefore, only the names with the best reputation made it to the final list.

We surfed across various third-party websites to ensure they have a large number of positive reviews. Plus, we made sure they promptly acted out on players’ complaints.

A Guide to the Best Online Gambling Websites

The site you choose to gamble online matters more than you might assume. It decides how much you can go further in a game and, in essence, how much money you can make. So, picking the right online casino is crucial.

With the rising number of casinos on the internet, it gets more difficult to pick a reliable one every passing day. Nonetheless, you can pick the right one in a sea full of similar online gaming sites with the proper guidance.

Therefore, we have created an effective guide to lead you through all of the confusion. Below are some important factors you should consider before using an online gambling site.

Payment Model

Having a reliable payment model is a make-or-break situation. So, it is vital to ensure the online gambling site that appeals to you offers secure payment options.

In addition to dealing with money, the companies deal with sensitive information, so the payment model must include all of the necessary security parameters. Additionally, you should check if they offer deposits and withdrawals you are comfortable with.

For instance, some online casinos run exclusively on Bitcoin. So, if you are not comfortable with it, you can move to the next option.

Game Selection

This factor may not seem as important, but it is crucial for your success as a gambler. The larger the game selection is, the more choices you have to find something suitable for you. Plus, the selection should keep you interested.

Therefore, look for a casino that offers a modern selection of games that are fun and dynamic. Additionally, it should not overlook the classic games to make them trendier.

The most reliable online casinos offer a live dealer section, and you can even use this as a marker to distinguish between reliable websites and fake ones. Furthermore, live dealers will help you build networks and get ahead with the game.

Customer Support

When it comes to dealing with real money, customer support becomes more crucial than ever. Therefore, make sure the online casino offers the necessary assistance.

Generally, reliable gambling sites will offer multiple types of customer support, and it can be a combination of any of the following: 24/7 live chat, phone call, social media support, and mail services.

Although not all casinos are bad if they do not have customer support, it is a sign to look out for. It is wiser to reach the customer service team and understand how it works before depositing a large amount of money.

User-Friendly Website

This factor may not seem as important as others. However, it is okay to judge an online betting site by its user-friendliness.

Most reliable websites ensure their website visitors reach whatever they are looking for easily. So, if you are struggling to find some of the basic information on the site, remember that it is a red flag.

Casinos generally do not have any complicated information. Therefore, the websites should be easy to navigate and clutter-free.

The website is also the first and the only point of contact between the users and the service providers. Therefore, it should be user-friendly since it reflects how much the company cares about its users.

Types of Games Can You Play at Online Casinos

If you are wondering about the types of games you can play at these online casinos, here is a list for you:

Slot Games

Slot games are the most popular games in online casinos, as they are super engaging and enjoyable.

Generally, casinos enhance odds favoring users with better bonus features. In most sites, slots are completely free to play. So, if you are looking for some money and an exciting way to spend your time, you can head over to a slot game.

Table Games

You can play all sorts of games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat at the table games. If you prefer slower games with some thrill, table games can be an amazing choice.

Table games also provide gamblers an excellent opportunity to boost their account balance. This is because it is easier to make money with table games than other types of games. Plus, it is the best way to kill time if you have a lot of it, since you can play them for a long time.

Poker

Video poker is one of the most popular games these days. They offer a high RTP, so you can see many gamblers rushing to join the next game.

So, video poker is also an excellent way to increase your account balance. However, you have to be able to get the right hands for it.

How to Make the Best Out of Online Gambling

As exciting as online casinos are, many people see only the negative sides of them. So, they believe it is a waste of time, or they are afraid of being scammed. However, with the right information, you can go on winning thousands of dollars.

So, how do you get the best out of online casinos?

Here is some advice that can help you enjoy gambling to the fullest:

Familiarize Yourself

Before you dive deep into anything, it is important to familiarize yourself with the environment. The same applies to an online casino. Therefore, you should start by familiarizing yourself with the websites and games before you start actual gambling.

This advice can be useful even if you are not a beginner. Every time you switch sites, it is wise to go through what they can offer you before you start betting.

It is advisable to play on free casino apps before you start emptying your wallet. Plus, with real money, the stakes are higher, which can make you nervous. So, clear your mind and test the waters before you do anything.

Play for Fun

The most important motivation for gambling should be one thing — fun. So, make sure you choose the slots you find fun rather than easy or profitable.

The best online casinos offer some of the most exciting games. So, engage yourself in the games for fun rather than money. As said earlier, play free games before you use your cash.

Analyze and Adapt

As with many fun things in life, gambling comes with a few drawbacks. They are addictive, and you can lose your hard-earned money while playing. Therefore, it is vital to analyze the risk factors before you start anything.

It is also advisable to put in your money only if you feel comfortable with it. Never put in a large amount of money on slots you are not familiar with. Once you know your way around, dip your toes and dive right in.

Tips for Success with Casino Apps

It is not very rare that people lose a lot of money at casinos, online or offline. So, it is vital to stay calculated and play smart.

Here are some tips to succeed in online casinos:

Make sure you have a sufficient withdrawal method before you deposit any money. So, take time to think of different ways to collect your winnings before you go all in.

Fill out all of the required documents beforehand. This step will prevent the money from going to the wrong account.

Check if you have to deposit with the chosen withdrawal option. This step will also make sure you are getting the money to the right account.

If you are new to betting, start with playing free games. Then, when you are ready, go in with real money, but remember to start small.

Keep a tab on all of the money you deposit and withdrawal regularly. This step will ensure you are getting things right and not losing more money than you should.

Frequently Asked Questions: Online Gambling

There is a lot of misinformation about online gambling, so it is not uncommon to have many doubts regarding it. Here, we have answered some of the most frequently asked questions users have.

Q1. How Do You Know if an Online Casino Is Safe?

Online casinos you can consider safe have one thing in common — a license or certification. Therefore, reliable online gambling sites are under regulation by a trusted government organization.

You can make sure an online casino company is legitimate by checking the bottom of the site’s home page, as it will contain a logo from the reputed regulatory body.

Q2. Can Online Casino Games Be Rigged?

Technically, yes, online casinos can be rigged, but most of them are not.

First, there are online gambling laws and regulations in place to ensure these games run legally and ethically. Plus, authorities can monitor these sites, which will provide legal backing for players.

So, as long as you play on a reputed site, you do not have to worry about rigging. Moreover, these reputed online casinos have systems in place to ensure their customer’s fair play.

Additionally, reliable online casinos also have RNG systems in place, which are approved by independent agencies as well.

Q3. Which Online Casino Game Has the Best Pay-Outs?

Although the pay-outs depend entirely on the players and their luck, blackjack is considered the best odds of winning.

Blackjack has a high RTR, which makes it favorable for winning more. Plus, this classic game is almost at 50/50 odds between the house and the player.

Q4. How Do Live Dealer Games Work?

Live dealer games work very similarly to real gambling in a physical casino, and you will have to turn your camera and audio on to participate in it. Naturally, you need to have a strong internet connection for live dealer games.

It works by live-streaming the action directly to your device. Similar to a real casino, you can interact with the dealer and other players.

Final Takeaway

Above all, it is vital to ensure the gambling site is safe before providing any information, such as personal or banking details. So, remember to look for the license or certification.

Alternatively, you can check if a website is safe by going through all of its reviews across the internet.

To save yourself the trouble, you can simply pick the one you like from the list given here, since all of the sites mentioned in this article are 100% safe. These best online gambling sites will provide you with the ultimate experience. From game selection and user-friendliness to customer support, everything is top-notch.

So, do not settle for anything less, and get ready to try your luck!