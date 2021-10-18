Best Online Slots: Top Online Casinos for Big Wins and High Payouts

How many of you are familiar with the best online slots? Today, with so many advancements, the gambling industry is flourishing. However, it is not always easy to differentiate between legit online slot platforms and illegal ones. So, we are here to provide you with the top gambling sites where you can play slots. And, the best part is you can do it completely online.

Online casinos are amazing places to play with real money while focusing on slots and table games. Slots have the highest payouts and the fairest bonuses of all of the gambling options out there. So, to ensure you get the most out of playing them, each of the casino sites we will mention was selected based on a particular set of criteria. Also, they all ranked as the highest in the industry.

So, keep reading to learn about the nine best online slot platforms, and choose the one most aligned with your gambling interests.

Our List of Top Online Slots in the Market:

#1. Ignition Casino – Best Online Casino for Poker and Card Games

Ignition is the top online casino currently in the industry, and it is most preferred by users who use Bitcoin for their payment method. Using Bitcoin can be convenient since you can access and transfer them anywhere at any time. Additionally, Ignition provides you with free Bitcoin withdrawals.

This online slots site also offers a wide variety of online casino games, so your focus and interests are ensured here. You can even up your skill level by playing these online dealer games and try a video poker game to spice things up.

Ignition offers more than 200 slot machines for you to have a fun time using real money. Additionally, you can earn bonus gambling money if you refer your friends to play on this site. You can even get a $3,000 welcome bonus at the time of registration.

Highlights

Multiple deposit bonuses

Great RTP

In-game bonuses

Various payment methods

Live casino games

Pros

Excellent customer service

Live dealer programs

Wide range of online games

Top-notch payout speed

Cons

Fees on credit card transactions

Not available in the U.K. or Canada

⇒Visit the official website of Ignition Casino

#2. MagicRed Casino – Best VIP Program

Established in 2016, the industry-famous Aspire Global International Limited started MagicRed Casino to give gamblers the best experience playing slot games. When they place wagers, users prefer variations in their gambling experiences, and MagicRed aims at doing just that.

With most gamblers turning to reliable and secure sites, MagicRed became the one that prioritizes the player’s security and safety concerns. The UKGC and MGA have certified this iGaming site; therefore, people across the country are welcome to play their favorite games without worrying about their security.

Additionally, the iGaming site has unique bonuses to offer. MagicRed understands the importance of this intricate aspect, as they provide welcome bonuses and other incentives. They also have a VIP program called the Exclusive Club. This is the main highlight of the site, as it allows players to earn reward points upon placing bets.

As a player, you get to face seven distinct levels to receive additional perks as you level up in the games. It also has its CARE — Customers Are Really Everything — initiative, which shows their commitment towards the customers. And, if you have any issues or questions while on the platform, you can contact their customer support via live chat or email.

Highlights

Attractive VIP programs

Reward points

Variety of games

SSL encryption

Easy to navigate

Pros

Easy payouts

Multilingual website

Live chat and email support

Detailed FAQ segment

Cons

No 24/7 customer support

⇒Visit the official website of MagicRed Casino

#3. Red Dog Casino – Best Real Money Slot Games

Red Dog Casino has a number of loyal customers due to the attractive bonuses offered while playing games. You even get a welcome bonus of up to 230% upon registering with this platform, and they also offer other options for slots and spins.

Players have the option to win real money by participating in the 200+ slot games available on their website, and they have been highly impressed with the user interface’s quality, functionality, and design, such as the 3D slot games. Using technological advancements, the players can experience the real physical appeal of slot games and casinos.

Furthermore, the site is easy to navigate and play. However, it would be best to read the terms and conditions of it before getting involved, as this would ensure your real money is deposited in a safe place.

Highlights

Attractive bonuses

Mobile-friendly

High-quality gaming experience

Excellent RTP

Pros

Generous welcome bonus offered

Quality interface

Easy to navigate

Over 200 slots offered

Cons

Customer service could be better

⇒Visit the official website of Red Dog Casino

#4. The Sun Vegas – Best for Live Chat

If you have read The Sun newspaper, you may have observed the online casino aesthetics, as the newspaper makes a remarkable resemblance. However, unlike the publication platform, you have the option of placing wagers on slots, jackpots, bingo offerings, table games, video poker, and live dealers at The Sun Vegas.

The platform offers a decent welcome bonus with plenty of promotions, providing their gambling audience a valuable online gaming experience. However, you would have to acquire the 50x wagering requirements to be eligible for processing withdrawals.

Furthermore, The Sun Vegas takes care of your security concerns, as it has been certified as legal by the AGCC and the UKGC. Therefore, you can trust this site since it is legit and the certifications are enough to earn your trust.

Additionally, gamblers can process their transactions using a credit card or various eWallets. However, they do not support the use of cryptocurrencies, which acts as the site’s downside.

Highlights

Clutter-free user interface

Multiple software providers

24/7 live chat

The Sun Vegas-branded slots

Multiple payment methods supported

Pros

Easy to navigate

24/7 customer service

10+ live casino games

Accepts cards and eWallets for transactions

Cons

Does not support cryptocurrency

⇒Visit the official website of The Sun Vegas

#5. SuperSlots – Best Mobile App

Our experts have confirmed the SuperSlots’ mobile app, and it is official. This online slot site has more than 200 5-reel slots for real money, and they keep releasing new ones monthly. However, the casino also offers other promotions other than the $6,000 welcome bonus.

For example, it provides VIP reloads, Slots Stampede, and Tell a Friend bonuses as well. Although you may have to make deposits, you are sure to get bonuses. Additionally, they have a user-friendly online interface along with reputable software providers, fast payouts, plenty of banking options, and great customer service.

Although the site is well-versed with bonuses and promotions, it may have high wagering requirements for some. Therefore, players should be adept with the engagements before betting real money.

Highlights

Reliable brand

Over 200 real money slot games

Instant online games

Mobile app available

Pros

Reliable security features

Bitcoin promotions available

Mobile-friendly

New 5-reel slots every month

Cons

High wagering requirements

⇒Visit the official website of SuperSlots

#6. PlayOJO – Best for No Wagering Requirements

PlayOJO is not concerned about its wagering requirements, as it keeps them in the background and lets the players stay relaxed while they play. Overall, the site is easy to navigate with different catchy and abstract designs for players to enjoy.

PlayOJO offers attractive promotions on their site, especially the OJO plus incentive. This promotion is available to all, and it offers a percentage of their wagers back at times of winning or losing.

In addition, PlayOJO understands the importance of security at iGaming sites and ensures the non-existence of data breaches. The Malta Gaming Authority has licensed PlayOJO, and all of its games, such as slots, table games, scratch cards, bingo, live dealers, etc., are tested for fairness.

Furthermore, placing wagers at your preferred gambling site allows you to have random outcomes as a recurring decimal. Although the web-based version of PlayOJO is sufficiently effective, the online casino vendor has made it mobile-friendly to cater to a wider audience of players.

Highlights

High-quality games

Multilingual platform

Uncapped withdrawals

Pros

Plenty of games available

Supports many languages

Zero playthrough requirements

Mobile-friendly

Cons

No 24/7 live chat available

#7. Las Atlantis Casino – Best Bonus Offer

Las Atlantis Casino stepped into the market just recently in 2020. However, it has managed to pull it all off without any hiccups. Players expect to have the option of various games on an online slots site, and Las Atlantis provides just that to the players.

Additionally, it offers quick payouts, multiple payment methods, a user-friendly website, great bonuses and promotions, and an overall authentic gaming experience. The online casino is compatible with all devices, and it even has an instant play option.

You can also download the Las Atlantis Casino on your device. With game software providers like ViG and RTG, you can expect to have an excellent gaming experience. They also provide you with an attractive welcome bonus. However, the $150 minimum withdrawal can limit the involvement of many players.

Highlights

Accepts Bitcoin payments

New casino

User-friendly website

Plenty of bonuses and promotions

Pros

Instant play and download options available

Easy to play and navigate

Supports Bitcoin

204 play for real money slot games

Cons

$150 minimal withdrawal limit is steep

#8. Wild Casino – Best Welcome Bonus

Although they are a newcomer in the industry, Wild Casino has established itself as a popular online slots site among its competitors. This is mainly due to the sizable welcome bonus offers that range up to $5,000 for regular players and up to $9,000 for crypto users.

It may not have any of the uncommon games that other casinos offer. However, it does provide many varieties of those site-specific games. For instance, they offer multi-hand and single-deck blackjack. And, if your luck ever runs dry, they may even offer a 10% rebate for your actions every week.

This allows you to keep playing without running out of money. However, you have to drop at least $1,000 to qualify.

Highlights

Offers fun spins on traditional games

Sizable deposit bonuses

212 of the best online slots

Pros

Several cryptocurrencies supported

Free banking solutions

Several online slots offered

Cons

No phone support

Rebate requires losses of at least $1,000

#9. Slots.lv – Best Game Variety

If you ever want more choices of online games, you can turn to Slots.lv as an online presence to serve that purpose. With this platform, more than 3,000 games are available in over 400 slots.

The different online games range from the classic 3-reel online slots to the current and more attractive 3D 5-reel video slots. In addition, several game providers like Net Ent and RTG ensure new and classic games are updated.

Therefore, Slots.lv‘s gaming experience can be expected to be better due to the periodic new game updates on their website. Additionally, a payout rate of approximately 98.45% makes Slots.lv a popular site for slot games.

It also has attractive daily jackpots and a user-friendly website. However, it does need to develop a mobile app for a more liberal gaming experience, along with expanding its banking options.

Highlights

40+ jackpot slots

121 best online slots

Pros

Plenty of jackpot slots

Welcome bonus up to $5,000

High RTP

Reputable software providers

Cons

Limited banking options

How We Made This List

Each of the online slot sites had been ranked based on certain factors, which judged its overall credibility to be on this list. So, take a look at the points that defined the ranking methodology of this compilation.

Market Popularity

One of the core factors we considered is the popularity of the site in the market. The more popular they are, the more they are embraced by the users. Popularity is a huge element of appeal, so trust is directly proportionate to the popularity of the slot site.

Payout Percentage

The payout percentage lets you know about your chances of winning. So, our experts have thoroughly researched this area to find the sites that offer the highest paying slots so you get the most out of your money.

User-Friendliness

Bear in mind that the top online slots sites are always user-friendly and easy to play and navigate, as this avoids any hassles. You should also not have to consistently contact their customer support with questions, as the experience should be seamless.

Variety of Games Available

Slots are a lot more fun when there are various online games to play. So, we looked up sites that offer a wide variety of games, ranging from TV and movie-themed games, to adventure games, progressive jackpots, and so on.

Trustworthiness

The online slot platforms need to be trustworthy so the users can believe in the site and invest in the games. Therefore, our experts checked for components like SSL certificates, online reviews, and licenses.

Loyalty and Bonus Programs

The best online slots provide loyalty and bonus games or programs to all of its customers for a great all-around experience. They should enable you with many perks during the games, such as free spins, cashback offers, and, sometimes, even free cash. Therefore, we ensured only the sites with the best loyalty programs are featured here.

Secure and Legit Payment Providers

Since it is currently very easy to get scammed online, we have taken all of the measures to find only the most secure and legitimate payment providers while keeping your best interests in mind. The slot sites with the most recognizable payment providers are likely to be the most credible, so we only included those in this article.

Buying Guide

The best online slots are not that easy to spot. Although we have made a list based on certain factors, every slot site has some basic requirements to fulfill to be a trustworthy and valuable platform. So, here are the factors or features to consider before choosing a slot site to invest in.

Free Spins

Free spins are an important bonus feature offered by only the best slot casinos. The number of free spins you can receive may vary from site to site. However, you can expect about 20 to 50 free spins from the best sites.

They are supposed to be used in specific games, such as Starburst at Ignition. However, other sites offer even more free spins as part of their welcome bonus.

Deposit Bonus

A deposit bonus is more like a welcome offer, and you need to deposit money to receive it. In this area, the wagering requirements are generally low, which implies you do not need to gamble too much before you can withdraw your winnings.

No Deposit Bonus

Conversely, you do not need to deposit any money to win a no deposit bonus. However, only selected casinos have this feature. It requires you to have beginner’s luck, as it is typically a free bet.

But, since it is a no deposit bonus, it comes with steeper wagering requirements. This means you will need to eventually play with your own real money before withdrawing any of your winnings.

Slots Volatility and RTP

Getting involved with slots will acquaint you with the term “return to player rate,” or RTP. It is revealed in the form of percentages, which means for every dollar you wager, you would get a percentage of RTP. So, you should look for online slots with RTP rates of 95% or better.

The volatility or variance in slots implies the number of times a particular slots title pays out and by how much. Low volatility would mean less risk that pays out lower amounts. On the contrary, higher volatility means high risks. This would pay out less often, but when they do, you will earn a fortune.

Reasons to Play Online Slot Games for Money

People play online slots for various reasons. While some call it gambling, some prefer to define it as a way to have fun. Either way, it involves real money. So, let us cut to the chase and get to the actual reasons for playing online slot games for real money.

Easy to Get Started

We have arrived at a point where you need to know where you are putting your money and where it is coming from. Real money slots are super simple to start with, and if you are a U.S. citizen looking for ways to wager some money, online slots are one of the easiest ways to do it.

Lots of Variety

Regardless of the online casino site you choose, you will have a wide variety of choices with the largest number of game variations from which to choose. All of them have many blackjack and roulette options. However, you will also have plenty of real money casino games in these slot libraries.

Potential to Win Huge Jackpots

If you are into sportsbooks, you know the drill while placing bets. One of the cons of sports betting is your winning depends on the amount you have bet. With real money online slots in the U.S., you have the upper hand at betting a certain maximum amount to possibly win millions of dollars. All jackpots are different; however, the game decides whether or not there are any winning chances.

Slots Strategy: How to Play Slots Online

Recreational gamblers believe slots are all about pure luck. However, others would say the exact opposite. But, we believe the key to winning in slots is strategy. So, here are a few ways to play slots with a strategic approach.

Playing Style

Before playing with real money, you should make sure you have a playing style that is yours. It does not matter whether or not you maintain the same style throughout the game, as you are free to explore as you progress. However, it is important to start with a style and see if you can hone it.

For example, if you lose three times on a spin at the end of three sets of the same pattern, it would be wiser to try another game.

Bankroll Management

Bankroll management is essential to be successful in online slot machines. If you have not made up your mind about your bankroll management, you are probably approaching heavy losses in slots, which may be difficult to recover from.

So, make sure you decide on a bankroll before choosing the unit size of every wager. However, you can tweak your bankroll later in your journey, as if you can gather your wins, you may increase your bankroll.

Game Types

Different types of slots have different gameplay styles and RTPs. It would be best if you spotted the game types with which you are most comfortable playing for real money. This is why you should start with free slots games like Ruby Fortune.

The types of slots include:

3-reel classic slots

5-reel slots

Progressive slots

Mobile slots

Mega spin slots

Multi payline slots

Online Slot Bonus Features and Rounds

Most of the online slots feature bonus rounds. They can be randomly triggered, or the number of scatter symbols may influence it. These symbols are the ones to play out whether or not they land on the reels. So, here are a few common slot bonuses you should be familiar with.

Free Spins: You may receive a few free games and sometimes even a prize multiplier along with the games.

You may receive a few free games and sometimes even a prize multiplier along with the games. Prize Wheel: With this, you get to spin a prize wheel to win free spins, multipliers, or jackpots for cash sums.

With this, you get to spin a prize wheel to win free spins, multipliers, or jackpots for cash sums. Wilds: These are joker symbols that allow you to complete a winning combination across the reels. Sometimes, they even have multipliers attached.

These are joker symbols that allow you to complete a winning combination across the reels. Sometimes, they even have multipliers attached. Cascading Reels or Re-spins: Winning symbols removed from the play allow symbols above the reels to fall in place. So, you receive a free reel re-spin, and any consecutive winning cascades are awarded a progressive multiplier.

Winning symbols removed from the play allow symbols above the reels to fall in place. So, you receive a free reel re-spin, and any consecutive winning cascades are awarded a progressive multiplier. Pick ’em Bonus: With this, you get to choose from hidden symbols on the screen to win cash prizes, free spins, or multipliers. You can keep choosing until the “Collect” sign appears.

Ways to Win in the Best Slots

There are several ways to win features for every game provider. For example, lining up the symbols in the reels can allow you to win more.

Win Both Ways

You can use both ways on reels to strike up matching combinations. Normal players might utilize these combinations made from left to right on the reels. However, the Win Both Ways feature allows you to utilize it from right to left, which increases your chances of winning. Here are the three best Win Both Ways slots.

Crazy Chameleons

Cyrus the Virus

Siberian Storm

243 Ways to Win

The 243 Ways to Win was among the first features to be developed and implemented on online slot machines. With this, the best slot machines allow the players to encounter more chances at winning combinations in up to 243 different ways.

This increases your chances of winning and landing at a higher payout as well, and this extends the classic left-to-right formula popular in slots in earlier years. Here are some of the popular slots in this area.

Immortal Romance

Thunderstruck II

Jurassic Park

1024 Ways to Win

The 1024 Ways to Win is a massive upgrade from the 243 Ways to Win feature. It is played on a slot machine that has five or more reels, and it combines the different symbols into a big amount to increase the winning paylines. You have various game options offering this as a common way of winning slots, including:

Crown of Egypt

Double Buffalo Spirit

Lucky Panda

Megaways Feature

This one is the epitome of all of the other Ways to Win features. This slot technology has been developed by Red Tiger Gaming and adds an additional reel on the slot, which makes it a huge potential to win. However, this feature is available only for specific games, but more are expected to be introduced with time.

The Dog House

Queen of Riches

5 Lions

How to Deposit and Withdraw Funds

Typically, you get instant deposits for the U.S. online casinos, and operators normally do not charge any additional sum for it. However, some banks may not permit card payments and online bank transfers. So, in such a case, you may have to choose an alternative such as an e-wallet or prepaid card like Play+.

You also have the option of making in-person deposits at a participating land-based casino. Moreover, the best online slots have active customer support to cater to your queries, if any. Here is a list of the U.S. deposit options available.

Online Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card (Play+)

PayNearMe

Credit Cards (Visa, MasterCard, Diners Club, AMEX)

Debit Cards (Visa, MasterCard)

e-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller)

Casino Cage in Person

Check by Mail

You can refer here for additional information about the various payment options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How do online slots work?

Each slot software continuously generates numbers using random number generators (RNGs). Each number offers different outcomes on the reels for every spin. When the reels stop spinning, the slot game evaluates the spin value according to the numbers and figures and notifies the gamer.

Q2. What is RTP?

RTP refers to return to player, which is the percentage of money returned to the players by the slot machines. Players aim to play slots with the highest RTP because it means they have better odds.

Q3. Are real money online slots rigged?

No, real money online slots are not rigged, as only the tested and licensed games make it across the lobbies of the best U.S. casinos. Every game’s Random Number Generator is audited for solid fairness, and the respective state’s gaming boards monitor the online operators.

Q4. Are online slot machines real?

Online slot machines use a random number generator to produce millions of possible results per second in an online slot game. The system then chooses one of the potential answers for the slot game to land on. Next, the RNG recreates the randomness of a regular slot machine of online slot games. This way, players are assured of receiving the same gameplay and chances of winning.

Q5. What are some of the slot features I should know about?

Players should check the paytable before spinning the slot reels, as this feature lists the RTP, paylines, and bonuses. When playing a slot game, wild symbol features can help you win more paylines and real money. Also, check for progressive jackpots in some slot games, as these give players more chances to land huge jackpots.

Q6. What currencies can I play online slots with?

Real money casinos typically accept different currencies, including U.S. Dollars, Euros, and Canadian dollars. Some of them accept cryptocurrencies as well, and it is also normal for an online casino to allow you to deposit and withdraw using the same currency.

Q7. How can I deposit money at online casinos?

Different casinos have different ways to deposit money. Usually, you can do this using the available payment methods specific to the respective online casinos and which one suits you best. The top online slots sites have many payment methods to offer their customers, allowing them to choose their most preferred banking solutions. These include credit card payments, bank transfers, and e-Wallets.

Endnotes

Real money online casinos are great for those who enjoy playing casino games on the go. However, not all of them are legit and may end up costing you huge sums of money. This is why you should ensure the security features and payment options so you can trust the online sites with your money.

Online casinos like Ignition Casino, Red Dog Casino, and the others mentioned here have secure ways of offering excellent gaming and gambling experiences, and the perks and bonuses are other positive aspects of playing on these sites.

The list mentioned in this article contains the best online slots sites currently available, and any of them can be your go-to if you want to blow off some steam and earn big bucks.