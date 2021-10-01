Blissy Silk Pillowcase Review : Read This Blissy Pillow Cover Review Before Buying This Silk Pillowcase

With the home, particularly the bedroom, becoming more of a sanctuary, how we outfit our mattresses for a good night’s sleep has become critical. The bed is one reality that we can definitely manage, from weighted blankets to mattress toppers to cooling sheets.

Blissy silk Pillowcases are simply one tool in our arsenal for improved sleep. They are thought to absorb less moisture and dirt, which can aid in the reduction of acne and the retention of moisture on your face rather than in your pillow.

If you go to sleep with clear skin, all your tossing and turning throughout the night will make you end up with a brand new pimple in the morning. And don’t even get me started about bedhead. So, I tried out the Blissy silk pillowcase to combat this problem. Find out more about it in the Blissy pillowcase review down below.

What Is The Blissy Silk Pillow Cover?

Blissy silk Pillowcase are crafted from high quality 22-Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk. We have spent countless hours prototyping, testing and using our products to ensure the highest quality and durability.

A completely natural and hypoallergenic silk pillowcase designed by our team of experts that does wonders for your hair, skin and overall health while you sleep, what could be better?

Oh yeah… it’s machine-washable too!

But more than that, users rave about how the high-quality silk makes them feel: it’s luxurious, its friction-free surface makes your hair smooth and helps keep skin from forming the creases and indentations of a good night of face- or side-sleeping. Others talk about the cooling effect of sleeping on Blissy silk Pillowcase, which wicks moisture away from the skin, as opposed to a material like cotton which absorbs moisture.

Features of the Blissy Silk Pillow Cover

Take Your Hair From Drab to Fab

No more bed head or tired hair! Kiss dryness and tangles goodbye! Enjoy more efficient mornings and styling. Blissy Pillow Cover takes your locks from ordinary to extraordinary. And it does so by preventing the tugging and pulling provided by ordinary pillowcases. Plus the non-absorbent surface helps to maintain your hair’s naturally producing oils. Whether your hair is pin-straight or has full-bodied volume, your hair will thank you for blessing it with the gentle TLC of silk.

Skin Saving

With all the thought and care you put into protecting and preserving your skin at night from serums and creams to lotions and potions. Why waste time and money on a pillowcase that will only absorb vital skin nutrients! With silk, your skin will maintain the balanced moisture it needs to form a protective layer. Fight against dryness and acne, two sides of the same coin!

Cooler Nights = Better Sleep

Did you know? Sleeping in a room that is between 60 and 65 degrees ensures an ideal night of rest? Thanks to the thermo-regulating powers of natural organic silk, you stay cool when you want to. No more sweaty nights spent tossing and turning as you search for that ever elusive cool-side-of-the-pillow. With Mulberry Silk, you’re protected from every possible angle.

We make it easy for you! Choose from 4 different colors.

We offer the classics—including black, white, silver, pink, But we are committed to constantly creating new designs and colors to suit your tastes.

Blissy Pillowcase Review: Pillow Talk

After a long day, there’s nothing better than crashing onto your bed. But of course, before anything else, we need to make sure we take care of our skin with skincare. Or, if you’re one of the blessed people, simply wash your face. Needless to say, I think we all make sure to take good care of our skin. After all, it is the first thing that people see, and it’s what gives the super-important first impression.

For girls most especially, hair is part of the deal. I mean, if you see someone with wild hair, you’ll think a lot about how they act and what their personality is. Clean and neat hair probably means that they’re a very proper person that seems like they have their life together. If you see someone with wild hair, on the other hand, you tend to think they’re unhygienic even though they probably aren’t.

What did I think? I can definitely attest to the smooth hair part. As a resident of the steamy South, I have resigned myself to accepting a certain amount of frizz. But I definitely saw a noticeable difference in my hair after sleeping on silk — and far less frizziness than when I didn’t use the Blissy pillowcase. When I woke up my hair was smoother and fuller in a way even a new conditioner or shampoo has never delivered.

And I agree with reviewers that the zipper closure is a great feature of the Blissy, along with its machine washability (though you should probably use a garment bag and line dry to keep help your pillowcase last).

And sleeping on the Blissy pillowcase compared to my usual cotton cases does feel better, more luxurious, more comfortable, so in that way, it was a welcome improvement to my bedscape. My Blissy-covered pillow is currently my favorite of the (too many, my husband says) pillows I reach for each night. And with its current price on Nordstrom Rack, I’m tempted to stock up and replace all my cotton cases with silk ones.

I guess you could say, I’m now a convert to the cult of Blissy.

Blissy Pillowcase Review: Best Kept Beauty Secret?

Preparing for bed is all good until you wake up the next morning looking like a total wreck.

You have a new pimple sprouting on your cheek, your hair is a complete mess, and you have those crease lines all over your face.

So what was all that effort for? You invested a lot in skincare and hair products only to get the opposite of what you wanted.

If you’ve ever had a long flight on a plane before, then you’ll know exactly how this feels. You have to stay in that cramped space for over 10 hours and get some shut-eye. They hand you out those pillows that they have and you fall asleep, just like that. But the same thing happens when you wake up: you look haggard.

So, how about I let you in on a little secret of mine. I was able to fix both my skin AND my hair just by changing one thing. I started using a Blissy pillowcase.

Learn more about it by continuing to read our Blissy pillowcase review.

Blissy Pillowcase Review: A Pillowcase That Fixes Your Hair?

I know, I know, it probably sounds too extravagant. Trust me, I thought so too at first. But I decided to give it a try because, at this point, I was just desperate for an instant fix.

When I tell you this didn’t only work like a dream, it even helped me sleep better! Blissy pillowcase feels so luxurious on my skin that I can’t help but sleep like a baby. On top of that, my face doesn’t get irritated anymore whenever I accidentally rub it on the pillow. And yes, it even fixed my hair problem.

I tend to move a lot when I sleep and this doesn’t do a lot of good to my hair. But when I tried this, it ended up protecting my hair from damage and kept my hair looking shiny.

So, I also recommend you try sleeping using the Blissy silk pillowcase.

Blissy Pillowcase Review: Benefits of Having Blissy Pillow Cover

Now, I’ll be talking about a few of the things you can get with the Blissy pillowcase.

Gentleness – As I mentioned earlier, cotton is pretty harsh on both your hair and your skin. When I first tried out Blissy pillowcase, I was shocked that my hair got smooth and shiny all of a sudden. This is mainly because silk does not absorb as much as cotton. So, it doesn’t suck out all the good nutrients and vitamins you have in your hair and face.

Try for 60 Nights. Blissy Pillowcase Review

Thanks to our 60 Day Money Back Guarantee, you’re welcome to try the Blissy Pillow Cover at no cost to you! If you’re not convinced, simply return your order through the mail and earn a full refund to your method of payment.

Natural – If you try it out, you’ll be surprised to see how much you’ve been wastefully spending money on products you didn’t even need. Once you look into those creams you’ve been using on your face, you’ll realize that it’s full of chemicals and you were harming your skin even more. But I assure you, the Blissey pillowcase is the best remedy for all your skin problems. Why? It doesn’t use any chemicals and keeps all the bacteria away because it is non-irritating and anti-bacterial.

Hypoallergenic – What kind of pillowcase would it be if it wasn’t hypoallergenic? You’ll be glad to know that it is resistant to dust mites, fungus, mold, and other viral bacteria. So, no matter how sensitive you are to allergens, the Blissy pillowcase will definitely have you covered.

Save Money – Trust me when I say that converting to a silk pillow cover will change your life. Once I started using it, I lessened the amount of hair and face products I was using. It turns out, it was my old pillowcase causing all those problems. Because of this, I didn’t have to continue buying all those other things because they became pretty unnecessary.

Blissy Pillowcase Review: My Experience

After seeing so many celebrities and fancy people, from the Kardashian clan to the Hadid girls, raving about their silk pillowcases, I was so excited to get to experience this VIP treatment. To give you this Blissy review, I slept on a Blissy silk pillowcase for a week, here’s what happened.

My skin looked fresher

For the first time in my life, I woke up and didn’t hate the sight of myself in the mirror. My skin looked fresh, smooth, and soft as a baby’s butt. Those benefits of silk to our skin are legit, that’s why dermatologists recommend silk instead of cotton pillowcases. According to them, sleeping on cotton pillowcases is bad for your skin as cotton can increase friction, which leads to wrinkles…yikes.

Silk, on the other hand, is simply much gentler to the skin. The math is pretty simple y’all: no friction = no sleep creases / no sleep creases = no wrinkles / no wrinkles = no cry

Another good thing about silk pillowcase is that it works better with my skincare. Silk fabric helps preserve my skin’s much-need moisture levels, allowing my skincare, which I spent a month’s worth of my income on, to do its job.

My hair was tamed

Like myself, my hair refused to be tamed… until it met this Blissy silk pillowcase. I have stubborn hair that gets all tangled up when I wake up. Waking up with a head full of knots is less than ideal. It scares the kids, and it takes so much out of me to calm my hair down. During my week of sleeping on a Blissy silk pillowcase, my hair behaved better than usual. It was smoother and shinier, and that saved me so much time to get ready to go out and run the world (girls).

I felt like a princess

Not my thing at all, but I believe everyone, regardless of gender, should get a princess treatment at least once in their lives. Now, I totally get why celebs love Blissy silk Pillowcase so much. I don’t want to sound dramatic, but nothing can compare to that luxurious feel this Blissy silk pillowcase gave. It kept my head cool (literally), and its smooth touch was just h-e-a-v-e-n-l-y.

Be warned, though. These descriptions and my Blissy pillowcase review probably don’t do Blissy silk pillowcase justice, you just have to get it and feel for yourself!

Blissy Pillowcase Cost and Promotions

While the prices vary depending on where you buy it from, you can get the best deal by simply pressing this link

And, as if that deal wasn’t enough to get you in on it, they even offer a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you’re ever not satisfied, you can simply ask for a refund from their accommodating customer service representatives. They would be more than happy to help you with whatever you need. But if it’s for things like asking how to wash Blissy pillowcase, you should read all about it in their FAQ potion.

Verified Customer Reviews on Blissy Silk Pillow Cover.

Life changing pillow cases

Review by YASMINE

The pillow case looks and feels like absolute silky comfort. My nights sleep is THAT much more enhanced since I switched from traditional silk products from Amazon to Blissy cases. I will certainly be purchasing more pillow cases 🙂

Silky, colorful comfort and beauty..

Not only do these silky pillow cases offer cool comfort and silky hair and skin but also that colorful pop for my bedroom and guest room decor.”

— Maria

A Quality Product..

The pillowcase is incredibly soft, allowing my head to move with ease while I sleep. My hair looks amazing in the morning, making my morning routine a breeze! Definitely worth the investment!”

— Cheryl S.

Blissy has been blissful to say the least..

I was skeptical at first, but just one night sleeping with my new pillowcase turned me into a believer.”

— Stephanie G.

Blissy is the best pillow

Review by Barbara T. Blissy is the best pillow cover I have ever used. I just love it. It feels so nice against your face as you sleep. Will never sleep on anything else!

Aimee S.Verified Buyer

It feels great on my hair and skin! My package also got lost in the mail originally and Blissy’s customer service team was incredibly helpful in getting things sorted out! I would definitely recommend it!

This pillowcase is a must have.

Ana Verified Review

I received the Blissy pillow cover a couple of weeks back. It’s an extremely quality product. In this case I must say, you get what you pay for. I used it for a few nights & really liked how it holds the perfect temperature for my skin & hair even when I wake up.

Wow love this Blissy Silk pillowcase

Goldie O Verified Review

This is exactly the perfect silky pillowcase for my new pillow. I have been sleeping better and my hair seems to look better in the morning. It was washed and dried with no wrinkles. All the other silky cases I ordered were totally wrinkled. This is the second one I ordered because I also love the hidden zipper.

Blissy silk Pillowcase Really ARE Different!

D R Verified Review

For me, there are no pillow cases quite as comfortable, in all seasons and temperatures, as are those of 100% silk. These, from BLISSY, are no exception. The silk fabric is perfect, the zippers reliable and washing and drying them in the machines (with the delicates of course) works just fine. Do yourself a favor. Buy Blissy Silk pillow cases – They really ARE different!

Love it so much, this is my third one

Jen Verified Review

I bought one of these for my daughter months ago, then one for me. I then decided I’d treat myself to a spare for when I wash the first one. I’ll be buying my kiddo a spare too and wouldn’t hesitate to buy a third for me. They’re that good.

Best pillowcase I have ever owned.

Natalie Verified Review

I love this pillowcase. It actually does such a good job of rubbing up against my face at night it has reduced my acne on my right cheek embarrassingly well. It makes my hair look so much better because it doesn’t tangle as much. It feels sleek and looks absolutely fabulous. Be careful cleaning it though, it can leech dye if left in water for too long. When you wash it you want to be through, quick, and let it air-dry. I’m buying a second one because winter will make air-drying take longer. Even if the maintenance is a little tougher than usual I think it’s worth all it’s benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions About Blissy silk Pillowcase

What is Blissy Silk Pillow Cover?

Blissy Pillow Cover is the best kept secret of supermodels, hair stylists, beauty experts and dermatologists around the world. It is a completely natural and hypoallergenic silk pillow case designed by our team of experts that does wonders for your hair and skin while you sleep!

How is Blissy Silk Pillow Cover going to help my skin?

Silk anything is a small luxury with big benefits. Your face has more contact with your pillowcase than any other fabric. Knowing the extensive hair and skin benefits of silk, Bliss Silk pillow cover fibers are significantly less absorbent than other fibers such as cotton. Smooth fibers of silk help keep moisture close to the skin. Your skin will be better hydrated than if you slept on any other fabric.

How is Blissy Pillow Cover going to help my hair?

Are you tired of waking up in the morning and having hair that looks like you just stuck your finger in a socket? Sleeping on luxury Blissy silk Pillowcase will help keep that bed head under control. Ordinary pillowcases can cause your hair to pull and tangle throughout the night, especially if you’re the type that moves a lot. The natural properties of silk can help reduce friction on your hair which often causes damage. It truly does pay to sleep on a silk pillowcase.

What are some more benefits of Blissy silk Pillowcase?

“Silky smooth” isn’t just an expression.The smooth surface of silk means there is little friction between your skin and your bedding linen, which is said to be the biggest cause for sleep moisturizing creams by retaining more moisture in your face to begin with. Silk is also not treated which means it does not contain any chemicals. Blissy silk Pillowcase are antibacterial and non-irritating as an added bonus.

Why is the Blissy™ 22 Momme Silk better than the standard 19 Momme silk you will find at stores?

A higher momme weight means the quality of the fibers in the silk is better, as the fibers tend to be rounder, longer, more uniformly colored, and denser. Appearance-wise, higher momme silk is usually shinier and more lustrous due to a denser weave. 22 momme silk has a thread-count of 600. 22 momme silk has almost 20% more silk per square inch than 19 momme does. This denser weave protects the luster and sheen that silk possess and results in stronger durability. It’s estimated that 22 mm pure silk sheets have almost double the life of lower momme weights.

Is it 100% pure silk?

Yes! All Blissy products are made from Ultra Premium 100% Pure Mulberry Silk. We use the highest grade (6A) long fibre mulberry silk, with a thickness of 22 momme and enforce the strictest quality guidelines, including non-toxic dyes.

Is Blissy Pillow Cover easy to wash?

Absolutely! Choose a detergent designed for use on silk (we recommend pH neutral liquid detergent). It’s important that you use a detergent that doesn’t contain enzymes or bleach that will damage your silk pillowcase. Machine washes cold on a gentle cycle. When it comes to drying silk, air drying is ideal.

What is your return policy?

We offer a 60 day money-back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied for any reason within 60 days, simply contact our customer care center for a full refund of your initial order.

Where are you located?

Our team of beauty professionals are located in the heart of Los Angeles, California.

How can i Contact Blissy?

Please feel free to contact us Monday through Friday 9AM to 5PM PST.

Our telephone number is: (888) 590-9670

Our email is [email protected]

We are located:

3900 W Alameda Ave 12th Floor

Burbank CA 91505

How long will it take for my Blissy to arrive?

Your Blissy Silk pillow cover will arrive within 5-14 days.

Final Verdict

I would give the Blissy silk pillowcase a 9/10 in total.

It did all the things that it claimed it would for me. My skin cleared up because of the lessened bacteria, my hair was smoother, shinier, and overall, just way healthier. And did I tell you how great I’ve been sleeping? There’s just something about the smoothness that soothes and relaxes me. It makes it much easier to fall asleep.

Now, you can say goodbye to bedhead for good. And, you get so much more out of it like saving on money because you won’t have to buy expensive skincare products anymore.

And just a tip for you, make sure to bring a Blissy pillowcase along with you whenever you travel. Simply whip it out when you’re on a plane or in the hotel, and you can keep sleeping peacefully.

