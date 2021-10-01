Buccaneers vs. Patriots Live Stream Free: How to watch NFL Sunday Game online?

It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on NFL Streams.

Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for the first time since departing in 2020 and with just 68 yards to go he is set to break the record for the most passing yards in NFL history. Former Saints QB Drew Brees, who retired at the end of last season, currently owns the record with a total of 80,358 yards.

Watch Now: Buccaneers vs. Patriots Live Stream

The Buccaneers (2-1) are coming off a 34-24 loss against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium which snapped Tampa Bay’s 10-game winning streak dating back to week 12 of last season. Brady went 41-of-55 passing for 432 yards with a touchdown and ran a QB sneak for a 1-yard score. This was the first time in the regular season that he’s thrown for at least 400 yards with no interceptions, and lost.

The New England Patriots dropped to 1-2 after losing 28-13 to the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday. The team is now 0-2 at home for the first time in Gillette Stadium’s 19-year history. Rookie QB Mac Jones completed 30 of 51 pass attempts for 270 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. WR Kendrick Bourne led the team finishing with 96 yards on six catches with a touchdown. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, the Patriots’ high-priced tight ends who are earning a guaranteed $56.25 million, have not been living up to their price tag. Smith finished with just one catch for 4 yards on 6 targets while Henry made 5 catches for 36 yards. When asked about his team’s performance, head coach Bill Belichick simply said: “There’s no magic sauce here. Just have to go back to work and do better.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots:

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

When: Sunday, October 3

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Where to Watch NFL Week 4 Game Live

The action is starting to pick up heading into Week 4 of the NFL season. Five teams remain undefeated with a 3-0 record, but at least one of those impressive streaks will be dampened by a loss as the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of the unbeaten.

Back to back No. 1 picks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence will kick off Week 4 play on Thursday at 8:20 pm ET with a battle in Cincinnati between the 2-1 Bengals and the 0-3 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch Now: NFL Week 4 Game Live Stream

Of the nine early games on Sunday, the 1-2 Kansas City Chiefs’ trip to Philadelphia might be the biggest story line to watch with the potential debut of Josh Gordon in a Chiefs uniform.

Sunday night primetime will feature Tom Brady’s return to New England as the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to hand the 1-2 New England Patriots their third loss of the season.

Week 4 will wrap up on Monday night when the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers host their undefeated rival Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West division contest.

Full NFL Week 4 2021 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 30 – 8:20 pm ET

Jaguars vs. Bengals Live Streaming on NFLN

Sunday, Oct. 3 – 1 pm ET

Titans vs Jets Live Streaming on CBS

Chiefs vs Eagles Live Streaming on CBS

Panthers vs Cowboys Live Streaming on FOX

Giants vs Saints Live Streaming on FOX

Browns vs Vikings Live Streaming on CBS

Lions vs Bears Live Streaming on FOX

Texans vs Bills Live Streaming on CBS

Colts vs Dolphins Live Streaming on CBS

Washington Football Team vs Falcons Live Streaming on FOX

Sunday, Oct. 3 – 4:05 pm ET

Seahawks vs 49ers Live Streaming on FOX

Cardinals vs Rams Live Streaming on FOX

Sunday, Oct. 3 – 4:25 pm ET

Steelers vs Packers Live Streaming on CBS

Ravens vs Broncos Live Streaming on CBS

Sunday, Oct. 3 – 8:20 pm ET

Buccaneers vs Patriots Live Streaming on NBC

NFL Week 4 Live Streaming Options

Fans will have plenty of options to watch all of their favorite NFL teams and stars compete on the gridiron without spending a fortune.

AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to find out which affiliate in your area will broadcast the local games on CBS, FOX, and NBC.

Select games will be available to stream through NFL digital properties such as NFL.com, the NFL app, and the digital properties of the respective teams. Plus, fans can watch the game on their phones via the Yahoo Sports app.

Most of the major subscription live TV streaming services carry this week’s games, so fans can watch the game from anywhere.

DIRECTV Stream has CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC for only $70/mo.

fuboTV offers CBS, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, and FOX in their Family package for $65/mo. Sports Plus with NFL RedZone is only $10.99/mo for fans who want to watch every score and the biggest plays around the league on NFL RedZone.

Hulu + Live TV includes CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC for only $65/mo. Fans can watch the biggest plays of the day on NFL RedZone with the Sports add-on for only $10/mo.

Sling TV includes ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, and FOX with their Orange + Blue package for only $50/mo. Big plays, highlights, scores, and the best moments of the day are available on NFL RedZone with the Sports Extra add-on package for $11/mo.

Vidgo offers NFL Network, ESPN, and FOX for only $55/mo.; however, new and returning subscribers can take advantage of their $10/mo. special.

Vidgo is the perfect service to catch all the big scores of the day as it includes NFL RedZone.

Youtube TV has CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network for only $65/mo. With the Sports Plus add-on, fans can watch the biggest plays and scores on NFL RedZone for $11/mo.

Peacock Premium subscribers can watch every Sunday Night Football game, Thanksgiving Day game, and Super Bowl LVI for only $5/mo.

Paramount+ is an inexpensive way to watch live games on CBS for only $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

How to watch every NFL games without cable

Here are just a couple more notes before we list all your streaming options.

First, Verizon no longer has an exclusive deal to stream games to smartphones and tablets, so you’ll be able to catch a good number of games regardless of your cellular provider. (Read about the NFL Mobile app, below.)

Second, Fox Sports plans to show Thursday Night Football games in 4K HDR, or high dynamic range, as it did last year. (The games are actually produced in 1080p; Fox then upconverts them for viewers with 4K HDR TVs.)

Watch Now: NFL Week 4 Game Live Stream

Games in 4K HDR will be available through the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps on Apple TV 4K and select Roku devices, plus FuboTv and YouTube TV streaming packages that carry the channel. Additionally, some viewers can get 4K service from pay-TV providers such as Altice/Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, and Verizon FiOS.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime members can watch 11 Thursday Night Football games this season. The games will be simulcast on Fox and the NFL Network, and you can also see them on Amazon’s Twitch channel. (Starting in 2022, Amazon Prime will become the exclusive home for NFL Thursday Night Football; the games won’t be available on Fox and the NFL Network.)

The agreement, which covers 15 games next year, is part of a long-term deal that runs through 2032. Each game will also be televised free in the participating teams’ home markets. Amazon will also air one preseason game per year.

We expect that, like last year, Amazon will get one or two exclusive late-season games, and will show a wild-card playoff game that’s also on other networks.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on AT&T TV

AT&T is spinning off the company’s TV and video businesses, including DirecTV and AT&T TV, into a company called New DirecTV.

AT&T TV plans start at $70 per month for a package with about 65 channels. You can watch NFL games on all four broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—in most markets, plus ESPN. The only games you won’t get are the exclusive Thursday Night Football games on NFL Network.

There’s no longer an option, even with pricier plans, to get the NFL Network, NFL Red Zone, or NFL Sunday Ticket. However, AT&T TV subscribers can get NFLSundayTicket.TV if they are unable to get satellite where they live. With this service, you can stream live, out-of-market NFL regular season games every Sunday.

Meanwhile, AT&T TV Now and AT&T TV will soon be folded into a single brand called DirecTV Stream.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is the most comprehensive NFL package you can get, offering every Sunday afternoon out-of-market game. (It doesn’t include games shown on your local channels.) DirecTV has the exclusive rights to the package this year, so you have to be a DirecTV subscriber.

As we noted above, parent company AT&T lets people who can’t use a satellite dish for DirecTV’s regular service watch the football package through a streaming service. That includes lots of people living in apartments or townhouses, college students, and people in single-family homes where an obstruction prevents satellite TV reception.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can get NFLSundayTicket.TV for $294 a season. A step-up Max plan costs $100 more, and adds NFL Red Zone and DirecTV Fantasy Zone. You can also add NFL Game Pass, which streams every regular season game after it airs, for an additional $100.

College students can get NFLSundayTicket.TV U, which includes everything in the TV Max plan, for just $100. Game Pass can be added for another $100.

You can’t get any of these packages with AT&T TV, which is the new name for the DirecTV Now cable-style streaming service (described above).

A lot will change down the road, because DirecTV’s deal for the NFL Sunday Ticket package is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. There are reports that several companies, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, and YouTube, are interested in acquiring the rights.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on FuboTV

The sports-centric FuboTV, one of the few places to watch NFL games in 4K with HDR (from Fox), costs $65 a month. With it, you get games on CBS, Fox, and NBC in many markets.

Thanks to a long-awaited deal with ESPN, FuboTV also gives you access to Monday Night Football, plus the NFL Network to stream Thursday Night Football games. (Some of those are also available on Amazon and Fox.)

NFL RedZone, with game highlights and replays from every Sunday game, can be added as part of FuboTV’s $11-per-month Sports Plus add-on pack.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Hulu + Live TV

Priced at $65 per month, Hulu’s live TV service, called Hulu + Live TV, provides access to ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC local broadcasts in many markets.

You can also get CBS Sports, ESPN, and Fox Sports. But the big news for 2021 is that Hulu reached a deal for the NFL Network to be available on Hulu + Live TV. That’s important to sports fans, because the NFL Network has eight exclusive Thursday Night Football games that aren’t available on Amazon or Fox.

For an additional $10 per month, you can get a sports add-on pack that includes NFL RedZone, with 7 hours of Sunday Night Football action, plus the ability to stream all RedZone programming from the 2020 NFL season before the 2021 season begins.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Locast

Locast is a streaming service that provides free over-the-air broadcast channels via the internet. It’s currently available in 36 markets across the country. Locast lets you watch any games that broadcast on affiliate ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC channels.

There’s a twist, though. The company is a nonprofit that doesn’t directly charge consumers for content, and it’s relying on a copyright exception granted to nonprofits. To make money, it asks for donations of at least $5 per month. (Locast will regularly interrupt programming to ask for that donation until you pony up.)

If this seems too good to be true, it might be. ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC Universal have sued Locast in federal court, alleging that the service violates their copyrights by sending TV content to customers without paying for it. The broadcasters want the service shut down and are asking to be paid damages.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Network Apps

If you subscribe to a pay-TV service, you may be able to watch football when you’re on the go by using a network’s mobile app. The following apps all require authentication, meaning that you need to be a cable or satellite subscriber.

• CBS Sports: In addition to those who get Paramount+, the network is letting “authenticated” CBS viewers—meaning those who get CBS through a pay-TV service—stream games via the CBS Sports app, and online at CBS.com.

• Fox Sports: The Fox TV Everywhere app offers live coverage of local-market games and regional sports networks. You can also access the games through most cable-style streaming services, such as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. You can watch NFL games via FoxSports.com on your laptop or tablet and some streaming devices—including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. You get access only to the channels in your TV lineup.

• NBC Sports: NBC will stream every 2021 Sunday Night Football game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Both require authentication that you have a cable, satellite, or live streaming TV subscription, and both will let you watch football on an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, computer, Samsung smart TV, many streaming players, and Xbox game consoles. The games will also be available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service (see below).

• WatchESPN: ESPN’s mobile app delivers Monday Night Football, along with shows such as SportsCenter, to your computer, smartphone, tablet, Xbox game console, and streaming players, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku. The newer $5-a-month ESPN+ streaming service doesn’t have live Monday Night Football games, though they are coming in 2023. ESPN+ will have one exclusive game (a regular season international game) starting in the 2022 season.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass lets you watch pretty much any game you want, but with one big caveat—you’ll have to wait until the game’s original broadcast is over.

Priced at $99 for the season (or four $30 monthly payments), the streaming service lets you watch replays of all the regular season games, plus games from prior seasons. It doesn’t include the Super Bowl.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on NFL Mobile App

Formerly a perk only for Verizon wireless customers, the NFL mobile app now lets you stream NFL games, regardless of what carrier you use.

Access is free, and the same programming is also available on Verizon’s Yahoo Sports App for mobile devices. It’s limited to live local-market games and prime-time national games. It includes playoff games and the Super Bowl nationwide. But you can’t watch Sunday afternoon out-of-market games, which are controlled by DirecTV.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access)

If you like watching Sunday afternoon football games, you’ll want access to CBS. Cord-cutters can use the company’s new Paramount+ streaming service, which replaced CBS All Access. It offers access to the entire CBS NFL football season, though this year the Super Bowl shifts to NBC.

You’ll also get an AFC Wild Card showdown, AFC divisional playoff contests, and the AFC Championship game. Also included are all the NFL-related pregame shows, including “The NFL on CBS,” plus “Inside the NFL,” which is moving from Showtime to Paramount+.

The games will be available on both the $5 Paramount+ ad-supported service and the $10-a-month ad-free version. You can also stream games on mobile devices, something that had previously been exclusive to Verizon cellular customers.

A new deal, signed a few months ago, will bring an expanded schedule of games, including some with NFC teams, to both CBS and Paramount+ starting with kicks in 2023.

Watch NFL 2021 Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is something of a mixed bag for football fans. Though it includes NBC, Fox, the NFL Network, and ESPN, it’s missing ABC and CBS. Also, you’ll need to subscribe to both the Blue (NBC, Fox, NFL Network) and Orange (ESPN) plans to get all the games. Each plan costs $35 a month, but you can get a combined plan for $50 a month.

Because Sling TV lacks CBS, you won’t get the AFC games that network shows on Sunday afternoons. One bit of good news is that Sling has restored access to the NFL Network, and you can add NFL Red Zone as part of an $11-a-month Sports Extra add-on.