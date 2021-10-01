Caresole Circa Knee Reviews [New Update] – Don’t Buy Till You Read This

Knee pain is a common problem most people experience. As you age, years of walking, running and moving your legs weaken the joints of your leg. This causes knee pain. It can start off in a mild way and become severe. The pain can be so severe that it can make it difficult to climb steps or do anything strenuous.

Knee pain may also occur due to arthritis or because of a sports injury. Being overweight can worsen the problem. Shooting pain in the knee and constant ache can affect your normal life. It is estimated that one-third of all Americans experience knee pain.

The conventional treatment for knee pain is medicines that need to be taken for a long time. In serious cases, knee replacement surgery is suggested, which is invasive and risky. Millions of Americans suffer from knee pain worrying about which option would work best for them.

Thankfully, there is now an inexpensive alternative to soothe your pains. Caresole Circa KneeTM is a knee compression sleeve that claims to help you get relief from troublesome knee pain. This is a health product that can help people with aching knees.

The article tells you all you want to know about this product for your knee. It will tell you the features and benefits of this product and how it can help your knee problem. You will get to know the pros and cons of Caresole Circa KneeTM and understand if this is the right product for you.

What is Caresole?

Caresole Circa Knee compression sleeve is meant to be worn on the knee. The product was developed by Thomas Blumel who created it to solve his own knee problem. Having experienced the benefits of the product first hand, he improved on it and offered it as a product in the market. The sleeve can be easily slipped onto the knee and tied to put it firmly in place.

Once tied in place, it protects the knee allowing you to experience relief from pain. The knee brace helps in preventing injuries. It allows you to use your knees in a normal way without the risk of twisting or hurting your knee. The product offers the best protection against knee pain.

Why use a knee compression sleeve?

People who suffer from knee pain make a cardinal mistake. They restrict the movement of the knees out of fear that movements will cause pain. They remain in the same position for a long time and limit joint motion. This is a huge mistake and causes serious problems. It causes stiffness that worsens the knee pain.

Not using a joint makes it weak. This further aggravates the problem. In such a situation, damage to the knees can occur at any time leaving no other option than undergoing painful surgery. The solution to this problem is to keep moving the affected joint. A problem that arises is that moving an already painful joint can make it hurt more.

The solution is to protect the knee to prevent pain and yet allow a full range of motion. A knee compression sleeve can be very helpful in this situation. With the Circa KneeTM, you can lead a normal life using your joints as usual without causing pain. The compression sleeve also helps to improve blood circulation preventing stiffness. This is the perfect solution for people with knee pain who don’t want their normal activities to be restricted.

Features of the Circa KneeTM

1.)Material used

The Caresoles Circa Knee compression sleeve is made from special material to ensure comfort and offers protection at the same time. The material used is neoprene, which is soft and gentle on your knee.

The fabric of the material is breathable. What this means is that it is comfortable to wear throughout the day. It does not allow moisture to accumulate.

The material keeps your knee warm, which is very helpful when you have knee pain. This helps the knee to be lubricated allowing for free movement of the joint. This is a key feature that ensures that you don’t suffer injuries while using the knee normally.

2.)Universal product

The compression sleeve is available as a universal product. It is a one-size-fits most kind of product. Since it comes with straps, you can ensure it is a snug fit for your knee. There are two different products for men and women.

3.)Technology for comfort

While creating the knee compression sleeve, stabilizing technology has been used to provide superior comfort for users. This allows you to use your leg normally like you would do before you had the pain.

The technology stabilizes the load on your knee, This prevents any twisting of the knee or sprain. This feature offers comfort and allows you to keep moving so your joints don’t become stiff.

It is ideal for those who need to walk on a hard surface. Under ordinary circumstances, walking on a hard surface can hurt your knee. Thanks to the stabilizing technology, the sleeve protects the knee offering comfort.

4.)Easy maintenance

The maintenance of the Circa KneeTM is very easy. There is nothing special needed to take care of the sleeve. You can wash it in the machine along with the other clothes. There are no special cleaning instructions for this product.

You can clean the sleeve and reuse it again. This makes it a low-maintenance product.

5.)Designed for convenience

The sleeve has been designed in such a way that it is convenient to wear. It fits perfectly on your knee and you can adjust it the way you want. This ensures that no one will even know you are wearing this sleeve (provided you wear long pants). This makes it convenient to use.

It is slim and is discreet. It doesn’t appear clunky and doesn’t show up through your dress. This makes it all the more convenient to use.

6.)Perfect fit

It offers a perfect fit whatever maybe your body measurements. The perfect fit ensures comfort and optimum protection. The product is designed such that it will not slip off your knee.

You can walk around without worrying if the sleeve may slip down your leg.

7.)Meant for everyone

Anyone who has knee pain or wants to protect their knees from injuries can wear this knee compression sleeve. Don’t be under the impression that this product is meant only for those with joint problems.

If you are an athlete and run regularly, you will know the kind of strain you are putting on your knee. Wearing the knee sleeve insulates your knee and offers protection. The product is meant for everyone

Product specifications

The Circa KneeTM comes in two sizes – one for men and the other for women.

The men’s size fits people whose thigh circumference is 18 inches or more.

The women’s size fits people whose thigh circumference is between 13 to 17 inches.

Finding out your thigh circumference is easy. First, find the middle of the thigh. You can find it by measuring 5.5 inches above the knee. Now use a tape to measure the thigh circumference at this point. This will help you find your thigh circumference. Select the product size based on the thigh circumference.

It has a visco-elastic omega pad. This adapts to the contours of your leg allowing for a perfect fit. This gives optimum support to your knees.

The side of the pad has meniscus wings. They protect the meniscus, which is cartilage that can be damaged due to a knee twist.

How does Circa Knee work?

The working of Circa KneeTM compression sleeve is simple. Here is how it works:

Step 1: When you wear the sleeve, it covers not just the knee but also the thigh and the shin. This offers protection to the entire region.

Step 2: It keeps your knees warm. This lubricates the knee joint. This prevents inflammation and provides relief from pain.

Step 3: The knee can be used for the entire range of motion, from walking to jogging and running. The sleeve protects the knee from sprains, twists, and strain acting as a shock absorber. It also protects the meniscus, which is at risk of damage if anything happens to your knee.

What makes Caresoles Circa Knee so special?

Circa KneeTM compression sleeve is special for the simple reason that it’s a highly cost-effective alternative to support your knees

The compression sleeve works like a shock absorber preventing knee pain and injuries. Regular usage of the knee joint prevents stiffness. It is the natural way to take care of your knee.

One more special feature of the product is the stabilization technology that offers effective joint support.

How to use Circa KneeTM?

Using Circa KneeTM knee compression sleeve is extremely simple. Here’s how you can use it:

Step 1: Slip the sleeve on to the affected leg and pull it up to your thigh just above the knee.

Step 2: Use the given strap to secure the sleeve. Pull it as tight as you need until you feel the sleeve is sitting perfectly in place.

Step 3: Secure the strap against the Velcro fastener. That’s it! The sleeve is on your knee. Now go ahead and lead life as actively as you used to before you had knee pain.

You can use the knee sleeve over your regular dress. Wear it under a pant, skirt, jeans, or even shorts. The pant/dress would hide the sleeve. Since it is not bulky, no one will ever know that you are wearing this sleeve.

Pros and Cons of Caresoles Circa Knee?

The pros and cons of Circa KneeTM will help you get a clear picture of this product and its uses.

Pros

Easy to use.

Easy to maintain.

Cost-effective especially when you consider the benefits.

Uses technology to protect your knee and prevent injuries.

Helps to reduce pain while allowing you to use the knee normally.

One size fits most people.

Does not slip off and you feel comfortable wearing it.

Very helpful to athletes and weight lifters whose activities put pressure on the knees.

Cons

Available only online from their website.

Takes up to ten days for delivery.

Product available based on thigh circumference, may not be suitable for very thin people.

Who is CareSoles Circa Knee for?

Circa KneeTM is a product meant for:

People who want to soothe their knee pain.

It can be used by sportspersons, including weight lifters and athletes.

It is well suited for people with severe pain and the elderly who find it difficult to move around due to knee pain. The sleeve will help them keep moving thus protecting the knees.

The knee sleeve is designed for people who need to stand or spend most of the day moving putting pressure on their knees.

This product can be worn by people who want to alleviate their pains and support their knees

It can also be used by people recovering from knee surgery.

Who is Caresoles Circa Knee not for?

Circa KneeTM is not a substitute for medical treatment. People with severe pain due to a completely damaged knee would need treatment. The sleeve can be worn after treatment in such cases.

It may not be suitable for very thin people whose thigh circumference is less than 13 inches.

Who is the manufacturer of this product?

Circa KneeTM is manufactured by Caresole®. This is a start-up company based in the United States. The company founder is Thomas Blumel. He used to suffer from knee problems. This motivated him to develop this knee compression sleeve.

When he found that the product worked effectively, he wanted to help others in pain. Having experienced the benefits of this product, he decided to offer it in the market for sale.

He took inputs from orthopedists and podiatrists to make the knee sleeve an effective product. Caresole® manufactures the product and distributes it to customers online.

How much does Circa KneeTM cost?

This product pricing is one of its USPs. It costs just $24.95 per piece. This is not the original price and is a heavily discounted price. This is the price for the men’s product.

The women’s knee compression sleeve is also offered at the same price of $24.95.

Since you are likely to buy two pieces, one for each knee, you can get a discount of 40% on the product ($39.95 for 2 pieces). If you buy 5 products, it is available for a great deal at just $101.75.

As a special offer, an extended warranty for life is being offered by Caresole for just $4.29.

When you shop online, you can even get an additional discount of up to 20%.

Where to buy Circa KneeTM?

Circa KneeTM is a product from Caresole®. The product is not available in stores anywhere and you can only buy it directly from them.

You can buy the product online from their website. This ensures you get the best price and the product will reach you directly from the manufacturer.

Once you place your order, you can pay in US Dollars. The website offers 256 bit secure SSL encryption so you can shop safely. The website is verified by McAfee Secure, TRUSTe, and Norton so that your transaction is safe and risk-free. You can make the payment using your credit card online.

Buying online ensures you get an authentic product. It also entitles you to avail of their refund policy.

What comes in the box?

The box you get from Caresole® will contain the Circa KneeTM knee compression sleeve. It is packed securely.

30-day money-back guarantee

In case you have any doubts about the product, then don’t worry. You can buy it and then try it out. See if the product suits you and you get benefits from it. In case, you are not satisfied with the product you can always return it and get a complete refund.

This option is offered with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are not happy, just send the product back. If you return it within 30 days of purchase, you will get your entire money back (less S & H).

In case, there is any damage to the product, just send it back. Instead of a refund, you can get a replacement. This is a no-questions-asked guarantee to assure you of the quality of the product.

Conclusion

I am sure this article would have helped you understand two important things. One is the importance of protecting your knee and moving it regularly to ensure it doesn’t become weak. The second thing would be about the compression sleeve and how it works.

Do you have knee pain that has come up suddenly?

Are you suffering from knee pain for a long time?

Do you have arthritis and have severe knee pain?

Do you work for long times on hard surfaces and worried about your knee?

Are you into jogging or an athlete and worried about the strain on your knees?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then you need to consider buying the Circa KneeTM compression sleeve.

Use the sleeve regularly and you can experience relief from pain. The product claims to protect your knee and strengthen it. The reviews by satisfied customers (4.4/5 rating by 1,510 customers) show that the product is liked by its users.

With a 30-day money-back guarantee, it is worth trying out this product. It is being offered at an attractive price. You can buy it online from the manufacturer’s website and get it delivered to your home.

Disclaimer

All the information on this website is published in good faith and for general information purpose only.

Caresole® Circa Knee™ Compression Knee Sleeves are manufactured to provide superior support, comfort, and relief without compromising your mobility – applying stable pressure across your knee joint. However, Caresole® Circa Knee™ Compression Knee Sleeves or any of the claims listed in this web material have not been evaluated by the FDA. The aforementioned product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any specific disease or condition, but rather to provide a complementary supplement to the professionally assigned treatments. If you have a health concern or a pre-existing condition, please consult a physician or an appropriate specialist before using Caresole® Circa Knee™ Compression Knee Sleeves. Caresole® Circa Knee™ Compression Knee Sleeves is NOT intended to replace or to supersede any of your doctor’s advice or prescriptions.

Testimonials appearing on this site are received via a variety of submission methods from actual users of our products and/or services. They have been provided voluntarily and no compensation has been offered or provided. The results may not be typical and cannot be guaranteed.

