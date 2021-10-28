Now more than ever, you need to know what your employees are thinking. It’s crucial. And that doesn’t mean waiting until year’s end for the annual, and too often perfunctory, employee survey that between eggnog and seasonal budgeting tasks, somehow rarely gets acted upon.

You need to know what employees are thinking because the pandemic has people exploring options. And that’s a phenomenon that is still developing. So, to attract, motivate and retain employees, it’s imperative that you gain and respond to their perspectives, using solid data. Such data will also help improve the employee experience and provide the agility you need in this unstable business environment.

Here’s more about what you need to know about driving business success with employee insights.

What is Meant by Collecting Employee Insights?

It’s basically the process of learning and understanding what drives employee satisfaction, with the goal of an improved employee experience. In turn, a better employee experience means more happy customers, which naturally helps the organization. It also means better recruitment and retention numbers.

What is Meant by Employee Experience?

The employee experience is a staffer’s perception of what they observe, encounter, and feel at various points during their tenure at an organization, beginning with their job candidacy through their exit.

Why are Employee Insights Key?

For most organizations, salaries are their biggest expenditure. That’s money you don’t want to just throw away. The problem, though, is that human resources and marketing typically operate – to your disadvantage — in isolation of the other. These “silos” mean that your leaders are only considering a part of the picture and as such are making strategic decisions sans info about their employees’ needs and wants.

Employee insights are also key in that these front-line people often can ID brewing issues before you spot them. They know and see more than you may think.

Building a culture of regular feedback and candid communication promotes empowerment, investment, and trust, which results in better business results.

