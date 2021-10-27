Dune Now Free- How to Watch New Action Movies Dune Part One Online for Free at Home Full HD Streaming

Dune where to watch? How to Watch Dune 2021 new action movie (dune-part 01) online stream for free at home? We will give you the answers to all the questions of this movie one by one, Which are still awake in your mind. Is it really possible to watch this movie streaming now? We will say yes. You just have to know where and how to Watch. And we will save you from facing all kinds of problems. Now let’s get to the basics, This movie is in theaters right now And we have enough platforms to watch it streaming. From where you can easily watch DUNE movie.

Years ago, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve had agreed to adapt “Dune,” Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, under one condition: the sweeping saga about warring political dynasties that clash over access to a vital planet could not be confined to only one movie.

“The story is so rich and complex that, in order to be faithful to the book, we’ll need to make at least two movies,” Villeneuve explained in 2020. “That was a deal right at the start.”

Days before the first installment — starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa — premiered in theaters and on HBO Max, WarnerMedia executive Ann Sarnoff strongly suggested a follow-up would be imminent. “Will we have a sequel to ‘Dune’? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that,” she said in a recent interview with Deadline.

After several pandemic-related delays, the Warner Bros. film opened in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $41 million in ticket sales. It landed the biggest three-day total for the studio since it began its day-and-date strategy on HBO Max, a surprising feat since blockbuster-hopefuls like “The Suicide Squad” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — both of which hail from popular franchises — failed to match expectations in theaters as the Delta variant of COVID-19 surged. “Dune” has been playing at the international box office for weeks and has since generated a sizable $220 million globally. It may not be one for the record books, but it’s respectable tally given the dramatically altered movie theater landscape. Moreover, its current box office haul that isn’t far off from pre-pandemic projections for the cerebral sci-fi drama. It now seems possible that “Dune” could cross $300 million worldwide and potentially break even theatrically, something that’s a rarity for tentpole projects in good times and nearly impossible during a pandemic. (Even the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” may struggle to turn a profit in cinemas.) HBO Max has not reported any viewership metrics.

So why hasn’t “Dune: Part II” officially been announced?

In short, it’s not really Warner Bros.’ decision to make, though the studio could opt not to distribute the film. However, that move seem unlikely given the positive reception to “Dune” and the media company leadership’s evident enthusiasm for all things Atreides.

Legendary Pictures, the company that co-financed “Dune” in addition to producing and developing the interplanetary adventure, owns cinematic rights to the property and therefore determines whether or not a follow-up film will take place. Oftentimes after a movie opens to No. 1 at the box office, Hollywood players would capitalize on positive headlines by fast-tracking a sequel. Case in point: mere minutes after “Wonder Woman 1984” set a then-pandemic box office record with $16.9 million in North America, Warner Bros. announced plans for a third installment with star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins.

Why Legendary has yet to unveil plans for a sequel remains ambiguous, though an announcement could come shortly, according to insiders. Legendary and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Should there be a follow-up forthcoming, Villeneuve is expected to return to the director’s chair. But it’s unclear if Warners insiders have seen a script or a proposed budget. There’s plenty of story left to tell, of course. The Frank Herbert novel that inspired the film is a great big doorstop of a book, and Villeneuve’s film ends at the halfway point, with Chalamet’s Paul Atreides seeking safety in the harsh desert of Arrakis, where he has befriended the native Fremen, but has yet to exact his revenge on the powerful royals who betrayed his family and murdered his father.

It’s also likely that “Dune: Part II” filmmakers will demand and receive an industry-standard theatrical window, in which it would play exclusively in theaters for at least 45 days, as a requirement for any distribution pact. When the studio first announced its hybrid HBO Max plan, Villeneuve was among the most vocally against the decision. “Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of ‘Dune’s’ scope and scale. Warner Bros.’ decision means ‘Dune’ won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph,” the filmmaker behind “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” wrote in Variety at the time. “Warner Bros. might just have killed the ‘Dune’ franchise.” Villeneuve eventually supported the film’s unconventional rollout, and Warner Bros. through its promotional efforts made a point to heavily emphasize the benefit of big screen experience. In a sign of audience’s desire to watch “Dune” in cinemas, premium formats like Imax and Dolby screens accounted for 50% of overall domestic ticket sales.

Legendary, which forged a distribution deal with Warner Bros. in 2018, was similarly disgruntled by the HBO Max decision and threatened to take legal action at the time. The two companies have since hashed out frustrations and settled on a release strategy that satisfied both parties, one that involved paying Legendary the amount it would have received had the movie shattered box office records. Villeneuve and the film’s stars also received millions in back-end compensation. That arrangement softened the blow for talent that was initially dismayed by the HBO Max move, but for the filmmakers and stars whose movies went on to bomb or disappoint at the box office, such as “In the Heights” from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu or “Cry Macho” from Clint Eastwood, that deal has aged well.

“Dune’s” box office performance, however, has been much more impressive (at least, by COVID-19 standards), as has the ticket sales for “Godzilla v. Kong,” another Legendary production that debuted in theaters and on HBO Max. Legendary financed 80% of “Dune,” with Warner Bros. covering the remaining 20%. It cost $165 million to produce, not including the millions more spent on marketing the movie as a major cinematic spectacle, so it carried a sizable investment of time and capital. The sequel would likely be granted a similar production budget.

Should “Dune: Part II” get the go-ahead sometime soon, it’s hazy when cameras could roll. The first film’s star-studded cast, for one, is already booked and busy, with Chalamet in the middle of shooting “Wonka,” a musical about the famed chocolatier and Ferguson is probably still filming one of the next “Mission: Impossible” films. But the allure of the spice and the siren call of Arrakis, the desert planet where “Dune’s” action unfolds, means that obstacles as formidable as packed production schedules can be conquered.

Dune is a Very Serious Movie—an auteurist masterpiece about power, violence, and fate, all grounded against the backdrop of intergalactic politics. But now that director Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited science fiction epic has hit theaters and HBO Max, viewers are asking questions about elements of the story that defy belief. If you’re thinking we mean carnivorous worms or sand drugs that fold space and time, think again. Dune fans can swallow the story’s imaginative flourishes. What they can’t get past is Duncan Idaho.

Duncan Idaho figures into Frank Herbert’s Dune series as a fearsome sword-master and devoted right-hand man to House Atreides. In the millennia-spanning timeline of the plot, everyone dies or sooner or later, but not Duncan Idaho; readers loved the character so much that Herbert kept cloning and resurrecting him in subsequent sequels. In Villeneuve’s new film, the role is played by Jason Momoa, who turns in a charismatic performance as a swaggering warrior with out-of-this-world combat skills. The character has registered with fans across social media, but not for the reasons you’d expect. In a fictional world populated by “Letos” and “Chanis” and “Liets,” the badass fighter is named… Duncan Idaho. It’s a goofy folk hero name in a future shock world, and fans are having fun with it. “Was Bob Nebraska already taken?” joked one viewer on Twitter, while another compared the name to Indiana Jones.

Read on for a survey of fans’ best reactions to Duncan Idaho—and don’t even get us started on the hilarity of character names like Paul and Jessica.

Is ‘Dune: Part 2’ Going to Happen?

Director Denis Villeneuve made his vision for a sequel clear, but box office uncertainty and tension with Warner Bros. threaten to disrupt the cinematic spice trade

Frank Herbert’s Dune is one of the most celebrated science fiction novels of all time, and it has a notorious reputation for being unadaptable. Famed auteurs Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch both tried their hand at making a cinematic spectacle out of Dune; the former was never finished, and the latter has been disavowed by its creator. Despite those setbacks, Denis Villeneuve, who had already completed the near-impossible task of making a worthy Blade Runner sequel, stepped up to the challenge. Does Villeneuve’s vision achieve what was once considered unachievable, and does he make Dune work for the big screen? The frustrating thing is that there’s a chance we’ll never know the full picture.

Billed on-screen as Dune: Part One, Villeneuve chose to split Herbert’s sprawling text into two movies. (Even though it focuses only on the first half of the book, the film still has a meaty 155-minute running time.) “This is just the beginning,” Zendaya’s Chani intones to Timothée Chalamet’s moody protagonist Paul Atreides moments before the end credits hit. It’s a statement that doubles as a knowing tease for the audience. But while Villeneuve sets up some really thrilling payoffs for the sequel, including the brief sight of a Fremen riding atop a giant sandworm like it’s a horse, currently there’s no assurance that a follow-up will actually happen. (That, in turn, makes the decision to put “Part One” in the film’s title one hell of a flex.) As if making a crowd-pleasing blockbuster out of dense source material wasn’t enough of an ordeal, Dune faces an uphill battle to turn a profit between a theatrical landscape that hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, and its distributor’s controversial hybrid release strategy.

Having elected to have its 2021 film slate simultaneously play in North American theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. intentionally handicapped its own box office prospects. Prior to Dune, the studio’s best domestic opening weekend came courtesy of Godzilla vs. Kong, which made just under $32 million. (By comparison, Black Widow, F9, Shang-Chi, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage all grossed upward of $70 million in their opening weekends.) For Dune, a production that reportedly cost $165 million—which doesn’t include the money poured into global marketing—there’s a palpable anxiety that disappointing ticket sales could scrap plans for the second half of Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi saga, turning the would-be franchise into one of Hollywood’s latest and most frustrating what-ifs.

Fortunately, Dune’s early box office numbers are encouraging. The film grossed more than $40 million in its opening weekend—far off the pace of this year’s most lucrative blockbusters from rival studios, but more importantly, the highest debut from a Warner Bros. movie this year. With the day-and-date release strategy limiting its financial ceiling, and with initial box office projections as low as $30 million, Dune is off to a promising start.

That news should bode well for Villeneuve, who’s been critical of Warner Bros. for not just prioritizing the luring of subscribers to HBO Max, but also for betraying the spirit of Dune as a celebration of the theatrical experience. “Warner Bros.’ sudden reversal from being a legacy home for filmmakers to the new era of complete disregard draws a clear line for me,” Villeneuve wrote in a fiery op-ed for Variety last year. “Filmmaking is a collaboration, reliant on the mutual trust of teamwork and Warner Bros. has declared they are no longer on the same team.” The implications of Villeneuve’s scathing missive have already materialized: After two decades of collaborating with Warner Bros., fellow blockbuster auteur Christopher “Timelord” Nolan’s next project is being set up with Universal.

Nolan has also been critical of the studio, but Villeneuve’s shit-talking is on a whole different level considering he’s bashing the same corporate entity that’s still responsible for green-lighting Dune: Part Two. (If it’s any consolation, Warner Bros. has already pledged to release films exclusively in theaters next year, which was Villeneuve’s biggest grievance.) But while Villeneuve’s outrage over Dune’s release appears to be self-defeating—why bite the hand that feeds, and while we’re at it, why bank on a sequel that isn’t actually guaranteed?—he may also be playing the long game.

Given how Warner Bros. caved to the demands of Zack Snyder’s highly vocal online acolytes and actually released the Snyder Cut, a move that reportedly cost the studio an additional $70 million, a similar uproar could occur if Dune doesn’t get its deux (sorry). And it’s not like Dune aficionados wouldn’t have legitimate reasons to be upset: Not only did Dune have the strongest opening weekend of the year for Warner Bros., but it happened despite the film being made available a day early on HBO Max, offering even more incentive for prospective moviegoers to enjoy the spectacle from home. (The studio did the same thing for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which limped into a pitiable opening weekend cume of $25.2 million.)

But for all the concerns that Dune will never get the chance to deliver its payoffs—not to mention all the meticulous world-building that Villeneuve establishes—it’s worth noting that Warner Bros. has been publicly supportive of the franchise. In an interview with Deadline this month, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff stopped just short of making the follow-up official. “Will we have a sequel to Dune?” she said. “If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that.” With that near promise, Sarnoff has essentially backed the studio into a corner—one that’s compounded by the fact that the Snyder Cut debacle set a new precedent for giving the fans what they want.

Dune doesn’t have to be another dust-up between a studio, fan base, and filmmaker trying to complete their vision. Even taking the box office out of the equation, it’s hard to deny that Dune lived up to the hype. Villeneuve managed to wrangle Herbert’s sprawling text into a packed yet accessible sci-fi tale full of indelible imagery, gripping performances, and a Hans Zimmer score that will make your teeth rattle. As Chani said at the end of the film: This is just the beginning. Let’s hold Warner Bros. to that promise, and hope the book isn’t closed on Dune’s big-screen prospects when half the chapters have yet to be explored.

It started, as so many things do these days, with a tweet. Over the weekend, IndieWire’s own Anne Thompson took to social media to share a recent interaction regarding the consumption of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, “Dune,” which finally arrived in both domestic theaters and streaming on HBO Max after a year of pandemic-pushed delays. Thompson tweeted, “A friend of mine admitted he stopped watching Dune on @hbomax after 90 minutes and I lost it. That’s only one part of what’s wrong with watching a $165-million space epic shot in IMAX with Dolby sound at home. You have to be immersed in something from start to finish.”

Inevitably, the tweet set off a firestorm of reactions, from those who agreed with the sentiment to those who very much did not. (One recurring theme: If a film is good enough, the manner in which it’s first seen doesn’t really matter.) Villeneuve has been one of the most vocal proponents of seeing the film in theaters, and the film’s big-time box office take over the weekend assures us that he’s not alone in his thinking. People wanted to see “Dune,” and they absolutely wanted to see it on the big screen.

Inevitably, the tweet set off a firestorm of reactions, from those who agreed with the sentiment to those who very much did not. (One recurring theme: If a film is good enough, the manner in which it’s first seen doesn’t really matter.) Villeneuve has been one of the most vocal proponents of seeing the film in theaters, and the film’s big-time box office take over the weekend assures us that he’s not alone in his thinking. People wanted to see “Dune,” and they absolutely wanted to see it on the big screen.

As Neon CEO Tom Quinn told me, “A one-size-fits-all approach to streaming and PVOD lacks nuance. The same price point doesn’t work for every movie. That commitment to buying one film for one price within a certain limited time is the same impulse to go see movies theatrically. Eliminating that type of transactional commitment where you can ask more from the audience ultimately changes what films can become, culturally and financially.”

Second, when you watch something at home, you can pause the film to go to the bathroom or the kitchen, take a call while watching, scroll through your phone when you get bored, or shut the thing off altogether. Right? Many people extol these freedoms as virtues, but for a movie like “Dune,” my friend should have been forced to pay to see it on premium video on demand. That way, he’d make a different choice of whether it was worth it to stay to the end.

The person who earns my ire is Jason Kilar at WarnerMedia, who insisted on making a unilateral decision without proper input from all parties that all Warner movies released in 2021, no matter how big or how small, should be released day-and-date in theaters and to HBO Max subscribers. As the angry Denis Villeneuve told me, “It’s a model that was designed to please Wall Street, because they like stability.”

I’m just as angry at Disney for putting Pixar movies like “Luca” directly onto the Disney+ streaming platform at no extra cost (for the same economic reasons), thus depriving struggling exhibitors of a lucrative family movie that could have generated hundreds of millions in revenue.

Watch a movie any way you want. But an epic like “Dune,” shot in IMAX in Dolby with Oscar-worthy visual effects, deserves to be seen, at first, by paying customers — who are far more likely to stay to the end and spread good word of mouth. The studios, in their rush to build subscribers, are throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Dana Harris-Bridson, Editor-in-Chief: Watching any movie in IMAX is more visually impressive than watching it in a theater, which is more impressive than watching it at home where it’s on your TV or computer and you can stop at any point to take a phone call or have dinner or because you’re sleepy or bored.

The movie remains the same. If you like it, you’ll like it on any platform. You might wish you saw it on a bigger screen to capture its full scope, which only a giant screen can do, but there’s nothing wrong with seeing it anywhere you like. I will say that if a movie can only be appreciated for the two weeks it’s available in an IMAX theater, that’s a fair definition of planned obsolescence.

Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted nobleman entrusted with protecting the galaxy’s most vital element from evil forces that are hellbent on wiping out humanity. Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Release Date: October 22, 2021 USA .

Dune 2021 Release date

The film premiered worldly at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month and was later released internationally on september 15. If you want to see the Dune release date when you search please don’t be confused – these aren’t the U.S. release dates. Dune will be released in theaters on Oct. 22. But about the HBO Max release date, is that the same? Please keep reading to find out.

Dune 2021 Cast

Cast of Dune movie is composed of a stacked group of talent including Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, Sharon Duncan-Brester, and other talented actors.

Dune Movie Reviews?

Finally Dune premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, which means we finally have some insight on what to expect from the film from folks who have seen it! So Dune is good? Does it live up to the source material or do we have another misfire on our hands? Overall, the reviews out of Venice have been pretty glowing, with a few outliers.

They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I’m very optimistic.

‘DUNE’ (2021) October 25, 2021 Sci-Fi/Fantasy The great science fiction event of the year is here! Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is a loving adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel. Timothée Chalamet leads an all-star cast including Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jason Momoa, but the real star of the film are the incredible visuals. Villeneuve surrounds you with vast dessert landscapes, alien sounds, and an overwhelming sense of disorientation. Anchoring this wild space saga is a relatively simple story, though, of a young man trying to live up to the expectations of his father while finding himself trapped in his mother’s plans. Dune is a must-watch cinematic experience, even if it’s flawed.

We begin at the beginning: It’s a lovely, late spring day in Smalltown USA. A tall, lanky man — let’s call him Lee Abbott — gets out of his truck and ducks into a small general store on Main Street. He walks through the aisles, past a shelf full of toy space shuttles, and grabs some bottles of water and snacks. The owner argues with a customer as Lee nods and whizzes out the door. In the background, news reports mention unusual phenomena happening in various cities.

At a Little League game already in full swing (sorry), Lee’s school-age son Marcus is warming up in the dugout. The rest of the Abbotts, including Lee’s wife Evelyn, his hearing-impaired daughter Regan and the youngest, Beau, are enjoying the game. Lee trades a few words with the man sitting behind him, the kind of guy who rolls his sleeves up past his biceps sans irony. His son is playing as well. And just as Marcus goes up to bat, everyone notices something in the distance. Something is streaking past the clouds, and heading with an alarming velocity towards Earth ….

You should soak in the prologue that kicks off Fast and Furious 9: F9, John Krasinski’s follow-up to his out-of-nowhere 2018 hit — it’s a brilliant watch-the-skies movie in miniature, filled with lack-of-sound and fury, and it distills everything that made the original so unique and exhilarating into a single set piece. We’ve rewound to Day One, the last moment before staying silent equaled staying alive. The bewildered crowd has no sooner gathered on Main Street then those aliens, the ones that answer the eternal question “what would it look like if a daddy-long-legs spider mated with Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors,” make their presence known. Havoc ensues.

Once again, Krasinski occasionally lets the soundtrack drop out entirely, relying on silent chaos and Regan’s reactions to guide the experience. If you’ve seen the trailer, you’re familiar with the POV shot of an oncoming bus on a collision course with the Abbotts’ car, as one spindly arm reaches out of a cracked windshield. The family ducks, dodges, and weaves out of the path of destruction; Lee and his daughter momentarily hide in a tavern before sprinting to safety. Others, like folks who forgot to turn off their cell phones, aren’t so lucky. Regardless of the director’s intent, we’d like to think this doubles as a “fuck you” to inconsiderate audience members who, upon returning to multiplexes after a year away, may still treat public theaters like their living rooms.

Speaking of which: It’s this early, standalone mash-up of Norman Rockwell’s Americana and straight-outta-Heinlein cosmic carnage that reminds you why we’ve been so anxious to return to those shared spaces in the dark. Like a countless other films big and small, Fast and Furious 9: F9 was set to be released last year before a real-life nightmare overtook the fictional ones we consider escapism. An opening salvo of everyday life interrupted by an out-of-nowhere threat, which then escalates quickly into emergency measures and confusion, plays slightly differently near the midpoint of 2021. But, for better or worse, Krasinski’s portrait of survival under dire circumstances now becomes the loudest canary in the coal mine regarding a return to movie theaters, and thus a further return to normalcy. Part II‘s kickoff gives you thrills-spills-chills mayhem that would play well in any space. See it in a room with dozens of people shrieking, and the sequence is a concentrated dose of joyful delirium.

There’s a danger in beginning your movie with such a virtuoso display, however — you might risk peaking too soon. (Just ask Zack Snyder.) After the rush of this Dune, we’re whisked back to the present, a.k.a. minutes after the first movie’s climax. Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds — once again the stand-out here), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and their newborn brother are preparing to leave their farmhouse in search of fellow survivors and sanctuary; a map is dotted with the locations of potential safe spaces. They eventually stumble across Emmett (Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy) — the same man Lee was chatting with at the baseball game — and his setup beneath a former factory. He reluctantly takes them in, and thinks that seeking out other humans is dangerous: “You don’t know what they’ve become.” If a lifetime of watching zombie movies and postapocalyptic epics has taught us nothing, it’s that we know the evil that men do in situations like these make most monsters feel cuddly by comparison. The haggard gent has a point.

Still, Regan persists. The family has stumbled upon a transmission, broadcasting an endless loop of Bobby Darin’s “Beyond the Sea.” She senses a clue in the title: Look for an island, and there’s your Eden. Evelyn wants to stay put, collect their bearings and let an injured Marcus heal. Her daughter takes off in the dead of night, against Mom’s wishes. Emmett goes after her, initially to bring her back. But there may be something to this young woman’s idea that, somewhere out there, a brighter tomorrow is but a boat ride away.

From here, Krasinski and his below-the-line dream team — shoutouts galore to composer Marco Beltrami, cinematographer Polly Morgan and (especially) editor Michael P. Shawver, as well as the CGI-creature crew — toggle between several planes of action. Regan and Emmett on the road. Evelyn on a supply run. Marcus and the baby back home, evading creepy-crawly predators. Some nail-biting business involving oxygen tanks, gasoline, a dock, a radio station and a mill’s furnace, which has been converted to temporary panic room, all come into play. Nothing tops that opening sequence, naturally, and you get the sense that Krasinski & Co. aren’t trying to. He’s gone on record as saying that horror was always a means to an end for him, though he certainly knows how to sustain tension and use the frame wisely in the name of scares. The former Office star was more interested in audiences rooting for this family. His chips are on you caring enough about the Abbotts to follow them anywhere.

And yet, after that go-for-broke preamble, it’s hard not to feel like Fast and Furious 9: F9 is all dressed up and, even with its various inter-game missions and boss-level fights, left with nowhere really to go. If the first film doubled as a parenting parable, this second one concerns the pains of letting someone leave the nest, yet even that concept feels curiously unexplored here. Ditto the idea that, when it comes to the social contract under duress, you will see the best of humanity and, most assuredly, the worst — a notion that not even Krasinski, who made Part 1 in the middle of the Trump era, could have guessed would resonate far more more loudly now. (What a difference a year, and a global pandemic followed by an political insurrection, makes.) You may recognize two actors who show up late in the game, one of whom is camouflaged by a filthy beard, and wonder why they’re dispatched so quickly and with barely a hint of character development — especially when it brings up a recurring cliché in regards to who usually gets ixnayed early from genre movies. Unless, of course, it’s a feint and they’re merely waiting in the wings, ready for more once the next chapter drops. Which brings us to the movie’s biggest crime.

Without giving any specifics away (though if you’re sensitive to even the suggestion of spoilers, bye for now), Fast and Furious 9: F9 ends on a cliffhanger. A third film, written and directed by Midnight Special‘s Jeff Nichols, is in the works. And while many follow-ups to blockbusters serve as bridges between a beginning and an ending — some of which end up being superior to everything before/after it — there’s something particularly galling about the way this simply, abruptly stops dead in its tracks. No amount of clever formalism or sheer glee at being back in a movie theater can enliven a narrative stalled in second gear, and no amount of investment in these family members can keep you from feeling like you’ve just sat through a placeholder, a time-killer.

A Quiet Place was a riff on alien invasion movies with chops and a heart, a lovely self-contained genre piece that struck a chord. Part II feels like just another case of sequel-itis, something designed to metastasize into just another franchise among many. Just get through this, it says, and then tune in next year, next summer, next financial quarter statement or board-meeting announcement, for the real story. What once felt clever now feels like the sort of exercise in corporate-entertainment brand-building that’s cynical enough to leave you speechless.

Learn how you can experience this highly anticipated sci-fi epic.

October 22 marks the release of the highly anticipated sci-fi film Dune. Co-written and directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, this movie will adapt Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel Dune–or rather it will adapt the first half since the novel is over 600 pages.

This new version of Dune stars an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. These actors will play characters from the Dune novel with some differences, such as Duncan-Brewster’s character being male in the novel and female in this new film.

The movie is set in a distant future and follows Paul Atreides, the son of a royal family who must protect both the sand planet of Arrakis and its precious mineral, the Spice, from the evil House Harkonnen. The trailers and promotional material promise a sci-fi journey of epic proportions and we’re here to answer several questions about this new Dune including where to watch the film on streaming, how long it’ll be available online, and if it’s still in theaters.

Yes, Dune is now available to stream on HBO Max in the US, as of October 21 at 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EST. The streaming date was initially set for Friday October 22, but received a bump up to match the theatrical release date just two days before it debuted.

Due to the ever-growing COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. has simultaneously released new movies in theaters and on the streaming service throughout 2021. Therefore, you can watch Dune from the comfort of your home if you so desire. Here’s the link to the movie’s landing page; you should bookmark and come back to it when the movie comes out.

If you’d rather not watch this visually stunning sci-fi epic on a computer screen, then you can watch it on a wide variety of streaming devices that support HBO Max including Apple TV, Roku, and any compatible Samsung Smart TV. You’ll need an ad-free subscription, which costs $14.99 per month, but you can also receive this subscription for free with a cable plan that consists of HBO.

When Will Dune Leave HBO Max?

Dune ZENDAYA TIMOTHÉE CHALAMETImage via Warner Bros. and Legendary

As with every other Warner Bros. movie with a simultaneous release, Dune will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days starting October 21. If you do the math, this film will leave the Warner Bros. streaming service on November 21.

Even though 31 days sounds like plenty of time to watch Dune on HBO Max, you can still find other ways to experience the sprawling sci-fi epic shortly. Similar to other major movies released in theaters, Dune will hit video-on-demand services such as Vudu and the Apple TV app shortly after its initial streaming window ends. It will also return to HBO a few months later.

Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya On ‘Dune,’ The Sequel, And How Denis Villeneuve Brought A Universe To Life

Is Dune in Movie Theaters?

dune-jason-momoa-1Photo by Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

Yes, Dune arrived in U.S. theaters the same day it hit streaming, October 21. The movie was already released in several other countries such as France, Sweden, and Germany around September, but the rest of the world (excluding Australia) can see it in October.

This new Dune looks like a movie that is meant to be seen on the big screen, but the ongoing health crisis will surely make some people uncomfortable about going to a movie theater.

Even Denis Villeneuve understands the skepticism of seeing movies in theaters at this time while still urging people to see Dune on the big screen if they can. “At the end of the day, these are of course difficult times for everybody — safety first. If the audience feels comfortable, I encourage them to watch it on the big screen,” said Villeneuve after the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. “It has been dreamed, designed and shot thinking Imax. When you watch this movie on the big screen, it’s a physical experience.”

All in all, it’s your choice whether or not you see this movie in theaters.

Will It Differ from David Lynch’s Dune?

dune-kyle-mclachlan-david-lynchImage via Universal Pictures

Yes, this new adaptation of Dune will differ from the feature-length adaptation from 1984 that surrealist filmmaker David Lynch co-wrote and directed. When that movie came out, it failed to impress both critics and audiences. Lynch has since disowned his Dune film saying that he did not receive a final cut privilege.

Back in November 2017, Villeneuve spoke about how his adaptation of Dune will differ from Lynch’s. “David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities. I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him,” Villeneuve said. “But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Unfortunately, Lynch said in an interview from April 2020 that he has “zero interest” in seeing this new adaptation. Maybe he’s changed his mind since then?

You can also watch Lynch’s Dune on HBO Max if you’re curious to know how good or bad it truly is.

Will There Be a Sequel?

Dune-ZendayaImage Via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though this movie only covers the first half of the Dune novel, Warner Bros. has yet to greenlight the sequel despite Villeneuve’s optimism that it will happen. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair in May 2020. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

However, Villeneuve wrote in a December 2020 column for Variety that he is frustrated with Warner Bros.’ decision to simultaneously release the movie in theaters and on HBO Max. “Streaming can produce great content, but not movies of ‘Dune’s’ scope and scale,” Wrote Villeneuve. “Warner Bros.’ decision means ‘Dune’ won’t have the chance to perform financially in order to be viable and piracy will ultimately triumph. Warner Bros. might just have killed the ‘Dune’ franchise.”

Fortunately, Variety reported on September 13, 2021 that the diminished box office revenues of Dune will not stop Villeneuve from making a sequel, so don’t feel pressure to see the movie in theaters if you’re not up to the task.

Spoilers…but then if you don’t know the story of “Dune” already, go to your local library and read it, immediately.

For nearly five years, when Legendary Entertainment acquired the rights for “Dune” in November 2016 and Denis Villeneuve was eyed for the project, we’ve waited patiently to see the fruits of his labor. What could the visionary director who gave us the edge-of-seat “Sicario,” the enthralling “Arrival” and the masterpiece that is “Blade Runner 2049” create from Frank Herbert’s source novel? And now we know.

First published in 1965 as two separate serials in Analog magazine, it won the Hugo Award and Nebula Award for Best Novel in 1966. It’s the first installment — of which there are many — of the “Dune Saga” and has sold over 12 million copies worldwide. It’s regarded as arguably the greatest work of science fiction ever written and one of the most important contributions to 20th century literature. “Dune” was also a massive influence to George Lucas when he was writing “Star Wars” (Tatooine and Arrakis, spice freighters, Spice Mines of Kessel etc).

“Dune” is set over 8,000 years in the future amidst a feudal interstellar society in which various noble houses control celestial estates and tells the story of young Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto, ruler of House Atreides. For reasons deep-rooted in politics and paranoia, House Atreides have been ordered by the Emperor of the Known Universe to take stewardship of the planet Arrakis, replacing their sworn enemies House Harkonnen.

Note: If you’re wondering how to see the new movie outside the theaters, check out our “Dune” streaming guide for tips on where to watch.

Arrakis is an inhospitable and sparsely populated desert wasteland. However, it is the only source of a spice called Melange, which along with offering many health benefits and enhancing cognitive abilities, it is essential for folding space, the only method that exists of crossing vast interstellar distances. Consequently, this seemingly worthless world is actually the most important planet in the universe.

What follows is a multilayered story with interacting elements of politics, religion, ecology, technology and human emotion, as an intergalactic game of chess unfolds in a struggle for survival, the control of Arrakis and the spice.

Much like “Foundation” currently airing on Apple TV+, “Dune” was considered by many to be unfilmable, or at the very least, extremely difficult. In December 1974, a French consortium purchased the movie rights with the intention of having Alejandro Jodorowsky in the director’s chair. Pink Floyd and French progressive rock band Magma were set to provide the music; artists HR Giger, Chris Foss and Jean Giraud had been approached to provide set and character design and an impressive cast was to include Salvador Dalí, Orson Welles, Gloria Swanson, David Carradine and Mick Jagger. However, despite some concerns over Jodorowsky’s ambitious ideas, after two and a half years in development, the project ultimately stalled for financial reasons. There is an incredible documentary called ” Jodorowsky’s Dune” available to watch on Amazon Prime that tells the whole story.

Ridley Scott considered having a go in the very early 80s and even got as far as preliminary artwork by HR Giger. However, “Blade Runner” wasn’t the box office blockbuster the studio’s hoped for in 1982, so that was the end of that.

Then came David Lynch’s “Dune” in 1984, the movie that everyone is comparing this new one too. And that’s understandable, because it’s the only other cinematic production of Frank Herbert’s novel. However, it is essential to remember that these two interpretations of “Dune” are exactly that, interpretations, made by two different directors with different visions, some 37 years apart. This absolutely should be looked upon like comparing two different productions of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” and “Dune” is exactly that, science fiction Shakespeare.

Lynch’s “Dune” took nearly three years to produce and also boasted an impressive cast, including Sean Young, Patrick Stewart, Max von Sydow, José Ferrer, Jürgen Prochnow, Dean Stockwell, Francesca Annis and Kyle MacLachlan. This new movie also features an impressive cast, including Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson.

The 1984 movie adopted a different approach; Lynch took some liberties with the story (it doesn’t rain on Arrakis at the end of the novel), added the nice-but-not-necessary Weirding Modules and redesigned the whole look and feel of the technology used. Just like how Ridley Scott popularized cyberpunk in “Blade Runner,” Lynch did the same for steampunk — a style that suggests advanced technology actually has older, typically Victorian-era components. This is particularly visible for example, when we see the perspective shot of Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan) from inside the hunter-seeker during an assassination attempt inside his bedchamber.

Villeneuve on the other hand, has opted for a more retrotech aesthetic — similar to the “Star Wars” universe, for example — and it looks beautiful, especially on a big screen, but neither is right or wrong and we love both. Thirty-seven years is a very long time in movie production and both special and visual effects have evolved a great deal, consequently much more is possible today than it was in the early 80s. This is probably most evident with the giant sand worms of Arrakis.

In addition to the separate approaches to visual style, there are many other differences between the two interpretations. “Dune” really does have the grandeur of a work of Shakespeare and Lynch’s movie felt much more theatrical. His movie also utilized voiceover narration and straightaway the absence of this is felt in this 2021 adaptation. Again, this has pros and cons. Once again using the hunter-seeker assassination attempt in Paul’s bedchamber as an example; we hear Kyle MacLachlan’s inner voice providing exposition about how the suspensor field will make it slippery underneath. It adds to the scene without spoon-feeding the audience any information to assist the flow of the story.

Villeneuve does away with that completely. Instead, he relies much more on the use of dramatic incidental music and instrumental montages to build the tension in the scene. And it’s done very well. Both significantly different approaches are equally successful in creating an effective set piece.

The new movie also dramatically reduces the screen time of Dr Yueh (played by Chen Chang and Dean Stockwell in the 1984 movie). Again, there are both pros and cons to this, but mostly cons. In Lynch’s movie, the strong relationship and respect Duke Leto and Lady Jessica have with Yueh is steadily built upon, thus making his betrayal — and the breaking of his imperial conditioning — so much more significant. However, it does set him up as the prime suspect to be “the traitor” that Baron Vladimir Harkonnen refers to earlier in the story.

In Villeneuve’s version, his character is hardly seen, so while we don’t suspect him at all, because he’s hardly said two words, the magnitude of his Marcus Brutus-style betrayal is totally missed. Also, Stockwell gives an Academy Award-level performance when he’s finally murdered by Piter de Vries (Brad Dourif). Sadly, Chang does not.

On the flipside, Villeneuve’s movie considerably increases the screentime and story of Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa). Poor Richard Jordan was spectacularly underused in Lynch’s film.

However, both movies didn’t show the set-piece death scene of Dr. Liet Kynes, played by Max von Sydow in 1984. The role has been regendered for the 2021 movie and is played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster, but Liet Kynes is the father of Chani, so perhaps this is her mother instead. In the book, Kynes is badly beaten by the Harkonnens during the attack on Arrakeen and is taken to the deep desert, without a stillsuit, to die. He begins to hallucinate and has an imaginary conversation with his father before being swallowed by the desert in a spice blow. It’s a beautiful, emotional chapter in the book and Villeneuve pays homage to it by having Kynes swallowed by the desert in the wake of a worm instead, taking a few Sardaukar troops with her.

Talking of the Sardaukar, we get a brief glimpse of Salusa Secundus in this movie, the home of the feared Sardaukar terror troops and that scores massive points. But interestingly, Villeneuve — who has chosen to expand many more elements of the story and thus create this two-part story (the runtime of the 1984 movie was 2 hours 17 minutes and this runs at 2 hours 35 minutes) — has not yet shown the character of Feyd Rautha, famously portrayed by Sting in the Lynch movie. And this is odd as Feyd’s story runs parallel to Paul’s in the book; he is in essence the anti-Paul.

Villeneuve has still made his own modifications to the story; one of the most notable is the rescue of the harvester crew after — in this version — the carryall malfunctions. In the novel, the Harkonnens had managed to overpower the crew of the carryall and in Lynch’s movie, it’s assumed they had destroyed it. This is an important set piece in the story as Kynes begins to admire Duke Leto, against all better judgment. It also contributes to the gradual, continuing thread that suggests the Harkonnen threat on Arrakis is still very real. But the malfunction feels forced and there was really no need to make this alteration. Moreover, Oscar Isaac just does not have the forcefulness that Jürgen Prochnow does as he shouts, “You men, run! RUN!”

The bedchamber hunter-seeker scene in the 1984 version beautifully showed the steampunk production design

Here’s the thing; any movie that is a part of a larger story, should still be able to stand up on its own … and I’m not sure if this does. It has very obviously been written with part two in mind and the choice to end where it did — before Paul embarks on the next chapter of his life and begins fulfilling the prophecy — is an interesting one. Basically there’s no third act.

Lynch’s “Dune” had so many memorable scenes and lines delivered with seldom-seen panache, that are so quotable, even now. From just about anything Everett McGill (Stilgar) says to Patrick Stewart, leading a counterattack, holding a pug and shouting, “Long live Duke Leto!”

Yet, very little will stand out in this movie in the same way, sadly. The dialogue is written in a much more casual, conversation-like manner and despite a great cast and good performances — the most notable probably Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Mohiam) and Dave Bautista (Beast Rabban Harkonnen) — nothing was particularly stand out.

With one or two small exceptions, this movie follows a similar story to Lynch’s, but it really skews away after the Harkonnen attack on Arakeen. It almost feels at times as if decisions were made to make it deliberately stand apart form the 1984 version, to make it possible to love both movies.

Once you’ve got past the way “Harkonnen” is pronounced, it’s enjoyable. There’s a really interesting angle taken at the beginning at the movie, which is very indicative of the times in which we live, as we hear from Chani’s (Zendaya) perspective of all the times Arrakis has been occupied and the Fremen have been hunted. Villeneuve has opted for much more Middle East-feel to the set design, rather than the colonial aesthetic Lynch went for. However, both work well and the 2021 movie pays homage to the source novel since there are a great many Persian influences in the book.

“Dune” is a good movie and, like Lynch’s, it has its ups and its downs, but is it Villeneuve’s film best so far? No. That was “Blade Runner 2049” without a single shadow of doubt. Could this version of “Dune” be better, yes. Could “Blade Runner 2049”? No, that’s a perfect film. Denis Villeneuve hasn’t put his stamp on this movie as much as fans of his work would’ve liked to see. If this was a school report, it would say something like, “We know Denis can do better and while his work continues to be among the best in his class, we believe he can accomplish more.”

At the time of writing, “Dune” has opened in the US with $40 million USD. That’s the best ever for director Denis Villeneuve, which is great news and there’s no reason whatsoever that part 2 should not be given the green light. Incidentally, at $165m, “Dune” was $35 million cheaper to make than “Jungle Cruise”… let that sink in.