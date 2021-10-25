Here’s How to Watch ‘Halloween Kills’ For Free: Is Halloween Kills Movie on Peacock TV?

Peacock streams a lot free, but if you want to watch Halloween Kills at home at the same time it’s in theaters, you’ll need to pay. Here’s how to watch Halloween Kills Movie online streaming from your home.

Peacock TV is NBCUniversal’s US streaming app, with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Only paying Peacock members can access everything on the service and that means the paywall is built around Halloween Kills, the new horror-movie sequel that Peacock is streaming at the same time it’s in theaters.

Peacock was one of a flood of new streaming services from tech and media giants that launched over the last two years. Competitors include other new services, like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus (the revamp of CBS All Access) and HBO Max, as well as vets like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

What is “Halloween Kills” about?

The general reaction to “Halloween Kills” has been decidedly mixed leaning towards negative, especially when compared to 2018’s “Halloween,” which went over much better. And I get it: “Halloween Kills” is a messy movie that very much feels like the middle entry in a trilogy rather than its own thing, and that’s not ideal. But I do think time will be kinder to “Halloween Kills,” especially after we can view it in context with the upcoming third film, “Halloween Ends.” None of this is to say “Halloween Kills” is some misunderstood masterpiece. It’s a terribly flawed film, and it makes some rather odd choices – why is Laurie Strode out of commission for the entire movie, for instance? But there are also solid ideas here – the idea of mob justice running out of control; the idea of Michael Myers as some sort of force that grows more and more powerful the more he kills; and, most intriguing of all, the idea that Laurie Strode isn’t as important as she might think she is. Laurie spent the last few decades assuming Michael was coming back just for her, but that wasn’t true. Laurie is just another body for Michael to slice up; she’s not his arch-enemy, despite what Laurie thinks. And then there are the kills – this is a movie that lives up to its title, and then some. Micahel is a full-blown killing machine here, and no one is safe.

Is “Halloween Kills” streaming?

The film will also be available for streaming Oct. 15 on Peacock, for paying subscribers only. Peacock Premium costs $5 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus has a monthly fee of $10.

Where are the other “Halloween” films streaming?

“Halloween” (1978): Available for streaming on AMC+, Fubo, Hoopla, IndieFlix and DIRECTV with a subscription. It’s also streaming for free (with ads) on Shudder, Roku and Redbox. The film can be purchased or rented on Amazon, Roku, Fubo, DIRECTV, Shudder and iTunes.

“Halloween 2” (1981): Streaming on Fubo and DIRECTV for paying subscribers; available for rental or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and DIRECTV.

“Halloween 3: Season of the Witch” (1982): Streaming on AMC+, Fubo, and DIRECTV and for purchase or rental on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and DIRECTV.

“Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” (1988): Subscribers can watch the film on AMC+, Fubo, or Shudder. It can also be rented or purchased on iTunes, Amazon and Vudu.

“Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” (1989): Available for streaming on AMC+ and Shudder for subscribers, the film can be rented or purchased on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, or DIRECTV.

“Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers” (1995): Only available for streaming on Paramount+ or Amazon (with a Showtime subscription). Still, you can rent or buy the film on all the usual platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Redbox, Vudu, and the Microsoft Store.

“Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” (1998): Available for streaming on AMC+, Fubo, and DIRECTV. Viewers can also rent or buy on services such as iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Redbox.

“Halloween: Resurrection” (2002): Streaming on AMC+, Fubo, and DIRECTV. Available for rental or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Redbox and more.

“Halloween” (2007): Rob Zombie’s first take on the ‘Halloween’ series is streaming on Fubo, AMC+, and FXNOW for those with a subscription. The movie can also be purchased or rented through iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Redbox, Microsoft and DIRECTV.

“Halloween II” (2009): The second of Rob Zombie’s Michael Myers-inspired films streams is available on Fubo, AMC+, and DIRECTV for subscribers, or on services like iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and Redbox for those without.

“Halloween” (2018): Curtis’ return to the franchise is streaming on Fubo and DIRECTV for subscribers. Those seeking to rent or purchase the film can do so on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon, Vudu, Microsoft, Redbox or DIRECTV.

Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween and the 12th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 15th and is playing nationwide in most major theater chains. You can see showtimes and tickets here.

Similar to Marvel’s Black Widow, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, Halloween Kills has a hybrid release, with the film premiering in physical theaters and also streaming online on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

How to Stream Halloween Kills Online

If you want to watch Halloween Kills online, you’ll need to sign up for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is the only place to watch the 2021 Halloween sequel online for now — Halloween Kills is not available on iTunes or Amazon and not streaming anywhere else for now.

To stream Halloween Kills online, you’ll need to have a Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscription. Pricing for Peacock Premium is just $4.99 a month, which is less than the price of a ticket to see Halloween Kills in a movie theater (Peacock Plus is $5.99 a month).

Sign up for Peacock here to get instant access to watch Halloween Kills online and on-demand as many times as you want.

How to Stream Halloween Kills Online Free

While Peacock offers a free tier, you won’t be able to watch Halloween Kills free on Peacock with that basic plan. Only Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus subscribers will get the Halloween Kills free stream online.

Don’t want to commit to a subscription just yet? There is a hack to stream Halloween Kills online free: just sign up for Peacock Premium’s free trial, which gets you a week of free access to the streaming service.

Get the Peacock free trial here and use it to watch Halloween Kills online free for seven days. After that, you can continue on with a monthly plan or simply cancel.

When Does Halloween Kills Leave Peacock?

Universal Pictures’ deal with Peacock gives the streaming service a two-month exclusive on the 2021 slasher film. That means you’ll be able to stream Halloween Kills on Peacock for 60 days (beginning October 15th).

Halloween Kills will leave Peacock on December 14th, though it’s expected to eventually return to the streamer or show up on another streaming service at a later date.

Halloween Kills Rating, Run Time, Plot

Halloween Kills sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, who managed to survive Michael Myers’ killing spree in the original 1978 film, though Myers is still terrorizing the town in the new sequel. The new film also featuers a cameo from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, who returns as Lindsey Wallace, one of the kids Laurie babysat in the first Halloween film.

The rest of the Halloween Kills cast includes Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, and Anthony Michael Hall, with James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Meyers / The Shape.

Halloween Kills has a run time of 105 minutes and is rated R for “strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, and language.” This is a Halloween horror slasher flick, after all.