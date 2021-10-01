How do healthy buildings work?

Healthy buildings are structures built with features exclusively meant to promote a healthy lifestyle. This includes a sustainable design, proper ventilation, quality hygiene resources, etc. Unfortunately, while people can often recognize a remarkable sick building, a lot of the actual sick features go unnoticed.

Historically, constructors have never prioritized healthy measures in a building, resulting in unhealthy living conditions in even the most expensive houses.

Recently, the focus has been on living greener. This means utilizing fewer energy resources to save the environment. However, people often don’t realize that living greener is also a part of living healthier. So, what else makes a healthy building?

The air quality

Air-borne diseases are the result of air pollution. Air conditions outside a limited space are almost impossible to control. Therefore, maintaining air conditions indoors can result in a lower risk of diseases.

In the past, the trend of closing indoor spaces to create cooler or warmer areas grew to tackle the energy crisis. But, unfortunately, this resulted in a lack of air flow and thus stagnant air.

Proper ventilation systems can maintain air quality to let fresh air in. Outdoor air pollution has increased the need for air filters to make sure the air inside the house is clean and safe for breathing in.

Moisture control and dust

Uncontrolled water leaks can be a home for hundreds of disease-carrying bacteria. In addition, damp walls create mold on walls, and even breathing in such an environment can prove hazardous. Leaks and even extreme humidity can cause this. Keeping such areas cool and dry reduces humidity, and early detection of leaks can prevent mold growth.

On the contrary, arid places tend to be very dusty and house pests. Dust is the root of allergies and diseases, while pests carry various kinds of germs. Both of these can be kept away with adequate filtration.

Noise control and safety features

Mental health plays just as crucial of a role as physical health does. Lesser noise pollution has proven to reduce headaches and anxiety. This sort of peaceful environment allows for good mental health. Noise-canceling material is used in buildings to prevent any kind of noise from entering the house.

Buildings with safety features like fingerprint locks and CCTVs create a sense of security. A secure environment lets people let loose, and the lack of worry about their safety lowers stress levels.