How to Choose the Best Online Casino in 2021: Top 7 Gambling Sites Ranked

With the enormous selection of awesome online casinos for Canadians, it’s easy for players to get confused. Where can they find the best bonuses? What’s the best casino for slots? Where can they find the most active live dealer tables? A single website may meet all their expectations. But for most gamblers, playing in a few best rated online casinos is an option, too. They only need to find websites that work for their needs.

We created a detailed guide to the best online casinos for Canadians. This top list includes the very best sites in 7 categories.

7 Top Rated Online Casinos for Canadian Players

This is the ultimate top list, which we created after a thorough examination of dozens of websites (through a direct player experience):

The one thing that all 7 sites have in common is that they are secure. You can safely register a real-money profile without being afraid of any scams. Other than that, all casinos have unique features that make a gambler’s decision complicated.

These rankings don’t mean that JackpotCity is the best choice for every single player. Each of these casinos has its unique strengths. That’s why we developed a more detailed top list, which will make the decision easier for you.

Top 7 Gambling Sites Ranked by 7 Important Criteria

Best Welcome Bonus: 888casino

888casino is one of the few remaining casinos that offer a no-deposit bonus. Each new player gets C$88 in their balance just for signing up. There’s no need to deposit any money to get these funds. You can start playing right away. This is a decent amount that lets you try several slots and table games.

When you’re ready to make a deposit, 888casino will match it by 100%.

Of course, it’s important to read the terms before accepting these bonuses. There is a playthrough requirement for them (50 times the amount credited). You must use the free C$88 within 14 days once you get them to your account. This seems like a massive wagering request, but it’s a no-deposit bonus after all.

What Other Features Make 888casino Good?

Great selection of banking methods for Canadians

25 live casino tables

888 exclusive slots, which you can’t play anywhere else

Reputable software providers (NetEnt, Playtech, Play’N Go, and Red Tiger)

Resourceful blog with gambling tips for beginners

Best Loyalty Program: PlayOJO

The team behind PlayOJO doesn’t believe in deposit bonuses. That’s a very unique feature of a website, given the fact that most competitive websites offer outstanding deposit matches to new players. How is this a good thing? PlayOJO doesn’t trick gamblers into creating profiles with rewards that impose massive wagering requirements. Instead, it has an incredible loyalty program with NO playthrough conditions whatsoever.

In the long term, you’re getting more benefits without being conditioned to wager more before making a withdrawal.

On your first deposit, you’ll get 50 free spins without any wagering requirements. If you win, you can withdraw your money right away.

After that, you can benefit from Kickers. These are exclusive daily offers and promos that only last for 24 hours. If you join live tournaments, you can also win thousands of free spins. The leaderboard is very competitive, but every player has a chance.

As for the loyalty program, OJO’s A-listers join it by invitation. They get a boost in the payout percentage (97% instead of the regular 96.4%). They also get faster withdrawals with higher limits, luxury gifts, and a dedicated manager.

Other Features that Make PlayOJO Great

A huge selection of software developers, including Microgaming, Blueprint, Evolution Gaming, BigTimeGaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, PragmaticPlay, and more

Great choice of live casino games

Scratch play in addition to classic online casino games

Best Live Casino Tables: Gaming Club Casino

Almost all top-ranked online casinos offer live dealer games. The selection of games in this category is more or less the same. You can play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and a few other games. The things that make a difference between websites are the dealers’ appeal and the players’ activity.

Gaming Club Casino has attractive dealers that perform quite professionally. But it also has a large base of players, who always make the games fun. Whenever you decide to join a live table here, you’ll understand why Gaming Club Casino has such a reputation among experienced online gamblers.

All live games on this site are powered by Evolution Gaming.

More Features that Make Gaming Club Casino Great

100% match on the first deposit up to C$200, and a 150% match bonus on the second deposit up to C$150

Perfect mobile-responsive play

The most popular Microgaming progressive jackpot slots are available

Great selection of video poker games

Best Selection of Slots: CasinoFriday

CasinoFriday offers hundreds of slots by a huge selection of providers. The list of software developers includes all the big names in the industry, such as NetEnt, Quickspin, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, Play’N Go, PragmaticPlay, and more. But a few less mainstream developers are also available: Spribe, Skywind Group, Booming Games, Faxium, STHLMgaming, Fantasma, and more.

We encourage players to try games by different developers, as they enrich their gambling experience. Don’t worry; all providers from the list have been tested. They all develop fair games by the RNG principle.

We love the fact that CasinoFriday categorizes its slots. You can play high volatility slots, drops & wins, sticky wilds, Egypt-themed Asia-themed slots, games with falling symbols, and more. If you have a preferred style of slots, you’ll easily find suitable titles here.

Other Attractive Features of CasinoFriday:

100% deposit match up to $500 (you have to make a deposit and wager it 40 times; then you’ll get the bonus funds)

Nice selection of live casino games by Ezugi, Evolution Gaming, and PragmaticPlay

Good-looking website that works well on desktop and mobile

Great search function, which enables you to find the games you like

Best Gambling App: Spin Casino

Most online casinos are available on mobile. You can access mobile-responsive websites from a browser. This enables you to choose from the entire offer of games, including live dealer tables. Apps seem to be unnecessary, especially since they are difficult to design. Gambling software developers rarely offer games specifically developed for apps. But many gamblers still prefer mobile apps. They are easy to access, and they enable greater privacy.

Spin Casino is one of the few Canadian casinos that offer functional mobile applications. The app is available for Android and iOS devices. It lets you play the most popular slots, but you can also access table games through it. This is a real-money app that works just like the official website. You can register through it, make a deposit, and withdraw your funds. The app works on smartphones and tablets.

What Else Is Spin Casino Good For?

Multiple software providers, including Microgaming, Rabcat, Evolution Gaming, and more

Great welcome bonus program, which extends over 3 deposits and rewards up to C$1000

Daily jackpot rewards

Loyalty club that unlocks advantages (better support and more rewards)

Best Customer Support: Wildz Casino

When you gamble with real money online, an effective customer support system is essential to your user experience. All online casinos that we recommend have good customer service, but Wildz Casino goes a step forward: it provides it in different languages. You can chat with support agents in English, French, Norwegian, German, and Finnish. If your native language is French and you feel more comfortable communicating in it, this feature will make a big difference.

It’s not just about the languages. The live chat is very effective in getting you instant answers. It’s not a robot; gamblers get to communicate with agents, who are trained to quickly solve any issues with deposits, withdrawals, playing, and any other type of query.

To start a chat session even before creating a profile, you need to provide your name and email. Once you create a real-money profile, you’ll access the chat without that initial step.

Other Great Features of Wildz Casino:

Tournaments and special events on weekly and monthly level

Games by dozens of providers, including 1×2 Gaming, 2by2 Gaming, Dream Tech, Crazy Tooth Studio, Gamevy, and more

100% match up to $500 on the first deposit (35x wagering requirement)

25 free spins per day over 8 days once you create a profile

Top Overall Casino: JackpotCity

Now that we went through the top choices by individual features, you might be wondering: what’s the best casino online in general? JackpotCity Casino is the ultimate competitor in that category. This website meets players’ expectations regarding bonuses, web design, accessibility, support, game selection, and overall user experience.

What Makes JackpotCity Such a Good Gambling Site?

The website works well on desktop and mobile

Special iPad games with suitable graphics

Casino app for iOS and Android

An informative blog that teaches beginners how to gamble online

Welcome bonus throughout your first 4 deposits, up to C$1600

An impressive live casino offer

Good range of banking options

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Canada

The team of gamblers behind RealCasinosCanada.com is always on a quest for the best online casinos for Canadians. Everyone gambles for different reasons, but we know what most players are looking for:

Safety

Good selection of games

Convenient payment methods

Solid support

Fun times!

We developed a ranking methodology that enables us to test different websites and fairly compare them. At least one of our gamblers plays with real money for a month before reviewing a particular website. Then, we deliver a diligent review that answers your question: “Is this the right online casino for me?”

Real Casinos Canada enjoys great reputation among gamblers. They trust our evaluations, and come to us with requests for more reviews. You can rest assured that all recommendations and warnings on our site are 100% unbiased and based on true gambling experience.

How to Choose the Best Canadian Online Casinos for Your Needs

Our top list will help you make the right choice. It identifies the top sites based on different criteria. That being said, it’s important to identify your own standards for online gambling.

Is the bonus program the most important factor that drives you towards a particular site? Are you mostly interested in welcome promos or do you need a profitable loyalty system as well?

How do you feel about wagering requirements? Do you mind playing through the bonus amount 50 times before withdrawing your funds?

Is a live casino offer important to you?

Do you absolutely need a mobile app?

Is it important for you to access games by multiple providers?

Do you need customer support in a language other than English?

Based on your answers, you’ll identify your priorities. You’ll narrow down your list of options. Then what? We recommend you to spend some time browsing through the site and reading the terms. When you finally make that deposit and start playing, don’t forget that there are other options out there. You don’t have to stay loyal to a single gambling website. Check out our reviews, and don’t be afraid to experiment!