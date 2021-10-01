How to Watch ‘After We Fell’ Streaming for free: Release Date, and Full HD Movie

Our favorite steamy movie series is back! Another steamy, chaotic chapter in Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) torrid romance is almost here. If you’re wondering where to stream After We Fell, you’re in the right place.

Based on Anna Todd’s novel of the same name, the third installment of the After series follows a newly reunited Tessa and Hardin as a series of shocking family revelations threaten the future of their relationship. After We Fell also stars Kiana Madeira, Carter Jenkins, Arielle Kebbel, and Chance Perdomo.

Time to put your very battered copy of After We Fell down, because the third film in the After series is finally out! The wait between the sequel, After We Collided, and Tessa and Hardin’s latest story wasn’t long, but it did feel like a lifetime compared to other countries as the film had another stacked release.

Unfortunately for fans in the US of A, that meant we had to wait longer than our friends in Europe and other countries to finally see Hessa steam things up on our screens again. So before you freak out and DM the group chat to coordinate a watch party, you’re going to want all the deets about how to watch the movie. Luckily for you, we’ve got all the answers.

Curious where you can watch the latest After movie? Here’s what to know about when After We Fell will be on streaming.

Here’s how to watch After We Fell

This depends on what you’re country you’re from. If you live in a European country, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, or Argentina, then the movie is already out for you! But if you’re in the United States, After We Fell officially comes out on September 30, 2021.

Unfortunately, if you’re in the USA, you are not going to be able to watch After We Fell from home right away on September 30. There’s a really good chance that the third movie will join After and After We Collided on Netflix a few months after its theatrical release. Until we get official word though, you’re going to have to head to your local theater to find out what happens next to Tessa and Hardin.

Where Can I Watch After We Fell In Theaters?

If you’re open to going back to a movie theater to watch After We Fell, then you can totally check out showtimes and tickets on Fandango to see where it’s playing.

For those super hardcore fans who want to have a special experience watching the film, Fathom Events is hosting limited screenings that include an exclusive interview with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. If you’re available on September 30 at 7:00 p.m. or 10 p.m. or October 4 at 7:00 p.m., then you’re definitely going to want to go to these special screenings instead!

After We Fell will open in theaters on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Will After We Fell be on a streaming service?

Unfortunately, After We Fell will not be on a streaming service at the same time that the film is playing in theaters.

Can I watch the other After movies on streaming?

Yes! After and After We Collided are available to stream on Netflix.

After Ever Happy is set to bring Tessa and Hardin’s love story to an end, but will it be a happy ending for the couple?

Based on the book series by Anna Todd, the fourth movie in the hugely popular series picks up from the cliffhanger of After We Fell. It sees Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) face yet more challenges to keep their relationship alive.

While it might be the final movie of the main series, After fans can be rest assured that this isn’t exactly the end. Two more movies will follow After Ever Happy as we’ll be getting a prequel to the series and a sequel to the fourth movie.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves though, let’s concentrate on After Ever Happy for now and, be warned, spoilers await for After We Fell if you haven’t seen the movie or read the book yet.

After Ever Happy doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but the wait might not be too long as the movie has already been filmed.

The fourth movie was filmed back-to-back with After We Fell from September-December 2020. In September 2021, director Castille Landon revealed to a fan on Twitter that she was “finishing up post” on the movie.

We already know that in the UK and France, After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime Video like the third movie, while we’d expect it to get a cinema release in the US.

After We Collided and After We Fell were released in October 2020 and September 2021, respectively, so it could be that we have to wait until around September 2022 for After Ever Happy.

However, considering that the movie seems to be nearly finished, hopefully fans will get an early treat in 2022. That’s purely speculation from us for now, but we’d expect an official release date soon now that the third movie is out.

The third instalment of the After franchise has finally arrived, and fans are already head over heels for After We Fell.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin return as Tessa and Hardin, alongside some new faces. After We Fell and After Ever Happy were both filmed back to back in Bulgaria during the pandemic. As a result of existing cast members being unable to travel, a handful of characters were recast.

Chance Perdomo will now play Landon, Stephen Moyer is your new Christian Vance, Arielle Kebbel takes over as Kimberly Vance and Mira Sorvino replaces Selma Blair as Carol Young.

